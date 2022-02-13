Harold to return? Neighbours bosses plot show’s final storylines

Neighbours bosses have begun plotting the show’s final storylines, it has been reported, in light of the news that the show may end production later this year.

Last Saturday, the soap world was shaken by the news that Channel 5 would stop airing Neighbours in the UK from this summer.

As the UK broadcaster funds much of the show’s production costs, the announcement means that Neighbours faces the axe unless a new broadcaster can be found.

Unfortunately, despite a 50,000-strong petition, and a campaign which saw the Neighbours theme tune reach #1 on the iTunes chart, there has currently been no word of another broadcaster securing the UK rights to the show.

As things currently stand, production of Neighbours is set to end on 10th June 2022, with the show’s final episode likely to air in the UK in August, and in Australia in October.

It has now been reported that the show’s bosses are ramping up plans for the final episodes, with the possibility of a number of familiar faces returning in the months to come.

It has also been confirmed that the door will be left open for a future return – so we’re likely to leave the residents of Erinsborough alive and well, continuing to exist in the Melbourne suburb long after the cameras stop rolling.

Talking to industry publication Media Week, Executive Producer Jason Herbinson, said: “We see the next few months as being a huge celebration for the show with a bit of everything for viewers.

“Any ending will be respectful of the past, the present and always open to a future.”

Harold heads back to Ramsay Street?

The Sun – who originally broke the news that Channel 5 had pulled the plug on Neighbours – reports that bosses have already secured the return of Ian Smith as Harold ‘Jelly Belly’ Bishop.

Harold left Erinsborough in 2009, but has returned on two occasions since – first in 2011, then in 2015.

His last return in 2015 was as part of the show’s 30th anniversary, which saw a number of old characters reappear. He arrived back for the wedding of Daniel (Tim Phillipps) and Amber (Jenna Rosenow), where it was revealed that he had recently separated from Carolyn Johnstone, who he married in 2011.

Despite having found love again, he was still struggling to get over the death of his beloved Madge (Anne Charleston), who passed away in emotional scenes in 2001.

In this final return, Harold began to hear Madge’s voice, and he later saw her ghost after crashing his car. This gave the pair a chance to reminisce and discussed the things that Madge had missed in the years since her death, and gave Harold some closure as he left the street for the final time.

The Sun’s Susan Hill reports that Ian Smith has now agreed to make a comeback, and is due to begin filming next month.

Harold’s many years on Ramsay Street left their mark, and the ‘General Store’ in which he previously worked was renamed as ‘Harold’s Store’, later ‘Harold’s Cafe’, in his honour.

With many of Harold’s closest friends – including Karl (Alan Fletcher), Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Toadie (Ryan Moloney) – still living on Ramsay Street, along with his rival Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis), who he famously tried to strangle back in 2005, he should slot right back in if he does make a return later this year.

Especially for us?

Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell were once Neighbours’ golden couple, with actors Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan known across the world for their portrayal of the loved up pair in the late ’80s.

Their wedding was one of the show’s most popular moments, and was watched by almost 20 million Brits when it aired in the UK in November 1988.

Charlene left for Brisbane in 1988, after being offered a mechanic apprenticeship, and Scott followed a year later. They left a lasting legacy, and their children ended up moving to Ramsay Street decades later – first son Daniel in 2014, then daughter Madison (Sarah Ellen) in 2016.

Despite leaving over 30 years ago, Charlene reached #10 in a poll of Neighbours’ Most Popular Character of all time, as voted for by fans of the show. Scott reached #17.

When the news of Neighbours‘ potential cancellation first broke, it was reported that bosses would love to get Kylie Minogue back for the show’s final episodes.

Now, The Sun is reporting that Jason Donovan has told producers that he’ll be flying to Australia in April, and that he could potentially film a comeback.

He reportedly wants to be joined by Kylie, with the newspaper claiming that a source has confirmed that bosses “are doing everything they can to make it happen.”

When asked about the return of Scott and Charlene for the show’s finale, Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy) commented that it would be “awesome”, but threw her support behind the show’s modern-day actors, saying, “the current cast that we have, we will do it proud. I know we will.”

The Sun also reports that Neighbours bosses are in contact with Guy Pierce, who played Mike Young, and who was last seen on screen in December 1989.

Neighbours is no stranger to bringing back old characters for milestone episodes, so it’s no surprise that the show’s final sendoff may see a number of iconic characters return one final time.

The 35th anniversary in 2020 saw the return of Sky Mangel, Mark Gottlieb, Des Clarke and Dylan Timmins, among others, while the 30th birthday in 2015 saw Lucas Fitzgerald and Vanessa Villante return, along with Janelle Timmins, Nina Tucker, Guy Carpenter and Tom Ramsay.

With some 6 months of episodes left (8 if you’re watching in Australia!), there is still plenty more to come before Neighbours‘ potential final episode.

New character Kira has just been announced, played by Gemma Bird Matheson. She will make her debut appearance on UK screens on Wednesday 9th March, with Aussie viewers seeing her for the first time on Friday 24th March.

She has been described as “mysterious and flirty” but also “morally driven and a good girl at heart”.

She will be thrown in at the deep end, with Gemma teasing that Kiri “definitely finds herself in the middle of a lot of drama”.

The show is also on the cusp of beginning a major new storyline which sees Harlow (Jemma Donovan) head to London in search of answers about her mum, who died at the hands of Finn Kelly in 2020.

The episodes will see Amanda Holden star as Harriet, Harlow’s aunt and sister of the late Prue Wallace (Denise van Outen).

Singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor will also have a cameo role in the London episodes, and her advice will prove helpful to Harlow’s search as she offers words of wisdom.

As things currently stand, Neighbours will finish on Channel 5 in August 2022, with its final episodes expected to air in Australia in late October 2022. Read more.