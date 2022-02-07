Susan Kennedy actress Jackie Woodburne addresses Neighbours’ axing

Jackie Woodburne has asked fans not to give up hope amid news that Neighbours will stop production later this year.

The actress, who plays Susan Kennedy, appeared on Network 10’s The Project to discuss the shock news that Neighbours faces cancellation after broadcaster Channel 5 decided not to renew its contract to air the show in the UK.

As things currently stand, the show will cease production in June of this year, unless a replacement broadcaster can be found.

A statement by Channel 5, issued late on Saturday evening UK-time, stated: “Neighbours will no longer air on Channel 5 beyond this summer.”

“It’s been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we’d like to thank the cast, Fremantle and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series.”

Jackie, who has played Susan Kennedy on Neighbours for 27 years, started by saying that the last 36 hours had been a rollercoaster.

“[It’s] kind of a lot of information to try and process,” she said. “I feel still a bit in shock, a bit overwhelmed.

“We had a meeting today where our producers gave us some more information, really nothing more [than what’s] already been out there, but look, I have to say, the feeling was one of, it was just, it was quite lovely.

“You know, everybody is, we’re sad, we’re all crying, we’re all very emotional about it all, but we’re all so determined to bring this show home as best we can.”

She joked that the cast had had “a bit of a whip round” to try to save the show, but that they “got about $47 and I don’t think it’s going to be enough.”

When asked what the show’s influence around the world means to her, Jackie commented that “it’s kind of, it’s more than a family, or it’s different than a family.”

“These are people that all choose to be there, and we work so fast, and we care so passionately about the show, and we respect the show and we respect the fans, but we have so much fun,” she added.

“I mean, I have laughed more in the 27 years than I probably should have, and been paid at the same time.”

When host Carrie Bickmore commented that she had grown up watching the show, and that she was in love with Dr Karl – Susan’s on-screen husband played by Alan Fletcher – Jackie added, “you and a lot of other women, I’ve gotta say.”

She gave her thoughts on what had made the show such a success, putting it down to the “daggy” and “identifiable” characters.

“I think because the stories that we tell are so intimate,” she said. “And the characters, you know, there’s a good degree of daggy for all of our characters. I mean, we’re not super cool and slick, we’re very identifiable I think.”

In regards to whether the show will “just stop”, or whether there’ll be a “grand finale” with an explosion Jackie said: “Oh my goodness, would you want to be a writer in that room, trying to wind up a show after 38 years in a way that’s going to please everybody.

“I mean, no pressure at all.

“But I know that everyone wants to honour the show and do it with love and with pride and dignity. So it will be big, but I think it will maintain all of those touchstones that have been so important to us.”

Jackie also addressed the rumours that the show’s production team are hoping to lure back Kylie Minogue for the final episode.

Kyle’s character Charlene made up one half of iconic pairing Scott and Charlene, whose wedding was watched by almost 20 million people in the UK.

“That would be awesome. But I’ve got to say, the current cast that we have, we will do it proud. I know we will.”

When asked what she will do once Neighbours ends, Jackie joked that she would like to do something so far removed from family matriarch she has played on Ramsay Street.

“I’m thinking of a borderline personality disorder, sociopath, serial killer. Something like that.”

Jackie finished asking viewers to keep their fingers crossed and to “not give up hope”, adding that “anything’s possible.”

Although Neighbours airs in a number of countries around the world, it is UK broadcaster Channel 5 which provides much of the funding for the show’s production.

Network 10, the network which broadcasts the show in Australia, hinted that there is still the possibility of the show continuing if a replacement broadcaster can be found.

“It is our intention to continue our association with Neighbours if another broadcast partner comes forward,” the network said in a statement.

“Network 10 has an ongoing commitment to the show, the cast and crew and is hopeful that Fremantle will find a new production partner.”

However, a statement from Neighbours’ Executive Producer, Jason Herbison, was realistic of the current situation:

“These discussions are ongoing, however, there is no new broadcaster at the moment and production must end, effectively resting the show.”

“We are so proud of the show, you all and everything that you’ve achieved. But for now, this chapter is closing and we want to work together to give Neighbours the amazing send-off it deserves.”

It is understood that filming will continue until June 10th.

A Neighbours fan has set up a petition calling for Channel 5 to reconsider their decision to cancel the show, or otherwise for another broadcaster to pick it up.

‘Edward Skylover’, a user on Neighbours Forum, set up the petition, which as of this article’s publication has almost 22,000 followers.