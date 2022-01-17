Next week on Neighbours, Amy’s idea for a new business venture results in her and Zara growing further apart. Then, could a medical emergency separate them forever?

These episodes air in the UK from Monday 24th January, and in Australia from Thursday 27th January.

Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) should have learnt by now that her business ventures only end in tears.

She returned to Erinsborough in late 2020, after a 20 year absence, when she learnt that Lassiters were looking for someone to design a new uniform. Now masquerading as a fashion designer, her modern take on the hotel uniform caught the attention of Terese and Paul, and it wasn’t long before she won the coveted contract.

However, it was later revealed that that they were the same designs that she had worked on for her former airline, who had since gone bust. When the airline was saved from collapse, they threatened to sue Lassiters for the stolen designs, and things got messy.

Shortly after, she joined up with then-lover Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) to launch a café-cum-boutique clothing parlour in the tram.

That too got off to a disastrous start, when Amy knocked a propane gas canister that was inside the tram, causing the valve to open and begin leaking gas. She and love rival Dipi (Sharon Johal) both ended up unconscious after breathing in the noxious chemicals, leading to Shane having to choose which of his two love interests to save first.

Things have been more stable for the past few months, after Amy returned to Erinsborough and bagged herself a job as manager of the Flamingo Bar, Erinsborough’s hottest new destination. She proved herself with a successful volleyball tournament, and the bar has been a roaring success ever since.

Unfortunately, this week’s storm takes out the bar in dramatic fashion, as a telegraph poll collapses through the wooden structure, partially destroying it.

Oh no, poor Flamingo Bar.

And poor Amy, who’s now left without work. She signed a lease on her Lassiters apartment shortly before her daughter Zara (Freya Van Dyke) arrived in town, and, now that she’s supporting the pair of them, her outgoings are higher than ever – so she’s in desperate need of a new job to keep herself afloat.

In true Amy Greenwood fashion, she makes an impulsive purchase, and in the blink of an eye she’s the proud owner of a food truck.

The white truck, emblazoned with the words ‘The Best Street Food’ and in desperate need of a paint job, may not look like much now, but to Amy it’s a way to catapult herself to financial freedom.

Clearly she hasn’t heard that food trucks and Australian soap characters don’t mix, and hopefully hers won’t go the way of Ryder and Chloe’s truck over in Summer Bay.

It isn’t long until buyer’s regret begins to kick in – was her impulsive purchase a little too impulsive? Has she really got what it takes to start a hospitality business from scratch?

Meanwhile, all Zara wants is some attention from her mum.

Amy was somewhat of an absent mother for most of Zara’s childhood, thanks to her job as an air hostess. Now that her mum is a little more settled in Erinsborough, Zara decided that it was a good time to come visit and develop the close bond she’s always craved.

She arrived in Erinsborough having felt neglected by her father in Queensland, but has found herself struggling to compete with Amy’s busy life in suburban Melbourne.

First, there was the small matter of Amy’s polyamorous relationship with Ned (Ben Hall) and Levi (Richie Morris). Zara wasn’t impressed by the fact her mum was dating two men, and Amy eventually decided to cool things off with the pair, to give her a chance to reunited with her daughter.

However, Amy’s newest venture pushes Zara over the edge. Zara knows that growing the business will take up most of her mother’s time, and she isn’t happy. Desperate, she decides it’s time to cause some more chaos.

She enrols in Erinsborough High, but doesn’t get off to the best of starts. She’s pushed to breaking point when she’s forced to deal with mean pupils and pushy teachers, and, when combined with everything she’s dealing with at home, it all gets too much for her.

As a way of getting some attention, she sets off the fire alarm at the school, right in front of Jane (Annie Jones)!

Worse still, when the fire engines descend upon the school, Zara shows no remorse for the chaos she’s caused. Jane is left stunned at this new pupil’s blatant disregard for the rules.

Amy can’t believe it either, but soon learns that her daughter is only acting up because she wants to spend some time with her.

However, just as it seems that they’re about to make up, things take a shock turn. Zara pushes Amy hard during an augment, and walks away. As Amy leans against her new food truck, she gets hit with an intense pain.

Struggling to breathe, Amy collapses and needs help, fast! Thankfully, Ned finds her and rushes her to the hospital, but she’s in critical condition.

As soon as Zara finds out what’s happened, she’s full of remorse and wants nothing more than for Amy to be okay. She and Ned endure a long night of waiting, with Zara terrified that her mother won’t wake up.

Zara, what have you done?!

Here are the spoilers for next week’s Neighbours:

8767 – Monday 24th January (UK) / Thursday 27th January (Aus)

Levi can’t say no when Sheila sets him up on a date with the intriguing Freya.

Amy, stressed about supporting herself and Zara without the Flamingo Bar, makes an impulsive purchase to stay afloat.

Zara’s hopes for a fresh start at Erinsborough High are dashed.

8768 – Tuesday 25th January (UK) / Monday 31st January (Aus)

As Kyle and Roxy embark on their honeymoon, Kyle slaps on extra testosterone patches so he can perform in the bedroom.

Amy is shocked by Zara’s actions at school, but Zara is only acting up because she wants to spend time with Amy.

8769 – Wednesday 26th January (UK) / Tuesday 1st February (Aus)

Abandoned by Zara, Amy is in dire straits, struggling to breathe and unable to save herself.

Will Ned arrive in time to get her to the hospital?

Terese is enjoying taking care of Paul, but she is still conflicted about their relationship.

8770 – Thursday 27th January (UK) / Wednesday 2nd February (Aus)

A grief-stricken Leo juggles work and Abigail, but all he can think about is Britney and his desire for revenge.

Determined, Paul convinces Terese to return to marriage counselling, even though their last session was disastrous, and he actually has a personal breakthrough.

8771 – Friday 28th January (UK) / Thursday 3rd February (Aus)

Leo is burning himself out.

Paul is shocked to learn that Terese not only moved in out of guilt, but also had feelings for Glen.

In the midst of another sexy date, Levi opens up to a sympathetic Freya about his childhood.