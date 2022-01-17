Neighbours Spoilers – New character Freya arrives in Erinsborough

This week on Neighbours, a new arrival piques Levi’s interest. Just who is Freya Wozniak, and what has brought her to Erinsborough?

New character Freya Wozniak, played by Phoebe Roberts, was first teased back in November, and was described as “the ultimate mystery girl” who “keeps her cards close to her chest”. She joins the show this week as a new regular cast member, and is already living up to her mysterious description.

With a huge storm set to destroy the Flamingo Bar this week, all of Erinsborough are in shock as one favourite dies and others incur significant injuries.

It’s all hands on deck to clean up the suburb, but, when Levi (Richie Morris) heads back to the Flamingo Bar, he spots a mysterious woman hanging around the rubble.

The woman – soon revealed to be newbie Freya – flees as soon as she catches sight of the police officer, but it isn’t long before he spots her again, and this time he manages to apprehend her.

She comes up with a good excuse for why she was hanging around by the ruined bar, and while he’s no longer suspicious of her, her answers just leaves him with more questions.

She continues to hang around town, and it looks like her brief encounter with Levi will leave her wanting more.

In the days that follow, Freya begins gathering little bits of information about Levi wherever she can. Sheila (Colette Mann), who’s happier than ever now that Amy (Jacinta Stapleton) has put the breaks on her polyamorous relationship, is quick to notice how much interest Freya is paying her grandson, and decides to do something about it.

Of course, Levi isn’t happy about his grandmother’s interfering… but, as he’s already quite taken with Freya, he decides to say yes when Sheila sets the pair of them up on a date.

The pair hit it off and there’s a definite spark between them. However, something still isn’t quite right, and it’s clear that Erinsborough’s “ultimate mystery girl” is hiding something. What are her true intentions?

Later on next week, the pair head out on a “sexy” date together, and Levi soon opens up to Freya about his childhood. Her sympathy causes him to fall for her even harder – Amy who? – but it soon becomes clear that she’s in town for more than just a date with a hot cop.

Just what has brought her to Erinsborough in the first place, and is she taking Levi for a ride?

The Neighbours 2022 promo gave us our first glimpse of Freya, and gives us some additional clues as to what’s in store for this enigmatic new character.

The promo sees her and Levi walk through the vineyard, which was also damaged by the storm. They’re clearly getting along well, as Levi tells her, “I don’t know anything about you,” and she responds with “well maybe all that’s about to change.”

However, in the next shot, Freya is seen holding a large kitchen knife. With a terrified look on her face, she tells another character, “I thought someone was attacking me.”

It seems like it won’t just be Levi who gets caught up with the newcomer’s drama.

Back in November, actors Ben Hall (Ned), Jemma Donovan (Harlow) and Zima Anderson (Roxy) headed to Healesville in the Yarra Valley to film scenes which will are expected to air in the coming weeks.

At the time, the show’s Head of Communications, Kelly Davis, told local newspaper Star Mail that “they are on a mission to find out some important information about a young woman who comes from the local area who appears to be harbouring some secrets.”

These scenes are now widely expected to relate to Freya, but what are the trio hoping to find? And is it really wise for Ned to get involved in Levi’s new relationship, so soon after their polyamory has come to an end?

Phoebe Roberts previously starred alongside Isabella Giovinazzo (Felicity Higgins) in 4-part miniseries Lie With Me, which was created by Neighbours’ Executive Producer Jason Herbison and directed by Scott Major, who previously starred as Lucas Fitzgerald and continues to direct episodes of the soap.

Talking about joining the cast, Phoebe said: “I am so thrilled to be joining the Ramsay St family. Neighbours is such a huge part of the Australian film and TV industry, it’s very exciting to be involved in something so iconic that is also so loved in the UK.

“As a kid, I tuned in to watch all the drama of Erinsborough unfold, it’s surreal to now be a part of that drama!”

She will make her debut on UK screens on Thursday 20th January, and in Australia on Tuesday 25th January.

Here are the spoilers for the next two week of Neighbours:

8762 – Monday 17th January (UK) / Wednesday 19th January (Aus)

Despite Roxy’s defeated declaration that the wedding is off, Kyle refuses to give up and everyone pitches in to help make the day happen. Will Roxy reconsider?

With Glen and Terese under one roof, it’s a pressure cooker of unspoken frisson.

8763 – Tuesday 18th January (UK) / Thursday 20th January (Aus)

Seeing Glen and Sharon together at the wedding proves too much for Terese, who finally admits her feelings to Susan.

Despite the overcast day, the wedding party is brimming with excited preparations for Kyle and Roxy’s big day, but will the storm get the better of them?

8764 – Wednesday 19th January (UK) / Monday 24th January (Aus)

Terese returns to the site of the Flamingo Bar seven days after tragedy strikes.

It’s a sombre mood in the Tanaka house, with Leo hit hard by a loss.

Terese feels responsible for a terrible accident and, in an attempt to make amends, makes a surprising decision.

8765 – Thursday 20th January (UK) / Tuesday 25th January (Aus)

Leo’s nearest and dearest rally around to help him manage, but Leo’s hellbent on doing everything himself.

Levi discovers a mysterious woman hovering around the site of the accident.

Paul keeps his cool about Terese’s decision to move in with him.

8766 – Friday 21st January (UK) / Wednesday 26th January (Aus)

Kyle rallies the troops at the vineyard to clean up the storm damage for Leo.

As Terese cares for Paul, the spark that brought them together comes back to life.

Levi’s mystery woman keeps gathering tidbits about him for some unknown reason.

8767 – Monday 24th January (UK) / Thursday 27th January (Aus)

Levi can’t say no when Sheila sets him up on a date with the intriguing Freya.

Amy, stressed about supporting herself and Zara without the Flamingo Bar, makes an impulsive purchase to stay afloat.

Zara’s hopes for a fresh start at Erinsborough High are dashed.

8768 – Tuesday 25th January (UK) / Monday 31st January (Aus)

As Kyle and Roxy embark on their honeymoon, Kyle slaps on extra testosterone patches so he can perform in the bedroom.

Amy is shocked by Zara’s actions at school, but Zara is only acting up because she wants to spend time with Amy.

8769 – Wednesday 26th January (UK) / Tuesday 1st February (Aus)

Abandoned by Zara, Amy is in dire straits, struggling to breathe and unable to save herself.

Will Ned arrive in time to get her to the hospital?

Terese is enjoying taking care of Paul, but she is still conflicted about their relationship.

8770 – Thursday 27th January (UK) / Wednesday 2nd February (Aus)

A grief-stricken Leo juggles work and Abigail, but all he can think about is Britney and his desire for revenge.

Determined, Paul convinces Terese to return to marriage counselling, even though their last session was disastrous, and he actually has a personal breakthrough.

8771 – Friday 28th January (UK) / Thursday 3rd February (Aus)

Leo is burning himself out.

Paul is shocked to learn that Terese not only moved in out of guilt, but also had feelings for Glen.

In the midst of another sexy date, Levi opens up to a sympathetic Freya about his childhood.