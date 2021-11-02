Neighbours announces new character Freya Wozniak

Neighbours has released more details on new character Freya Woznika, who is set to make a move to Erinsborough in early 2022.

Freya will be played by 26-year-old Phoebe Roberts, best known for starring in ‘suburban noir thriller’ Lie With Me earlier this year. Before that, she appeared in Nowhere Boys and Ja’mie: Private School Girl.

Phoebe has joined the show as a regular cast member, meaning we can expect to see a lot of her once she makes her debut early next year.

The news was first announced on Neighbours‘ social media channels on Saturday, with further details on her character announced on Monday.

Her character has been described as “the ultimate mystery girl,” who “keeps her cards close to her chest”.

We’ve also been warned that she “is not afraid to bend the rules,” and that she is a complex, mysterious risk taker.

She began filming on the Melbourne-based soap last week, with her first scenes set to air in early 2022.

Little is known about the new character other than the descriptions above, and her surname Wozniak suggests that she may not have a familial connection to any of our Ramsay Street favourites.

Talking about joining the cast, Phoebe said: “I am so thrilled to be joining the Ramsay St family. Neighbours is such a huge part of the Australian film and TV industry, it’s very exciting to be involved in something so iconic that is also so loved in the UK.

“As a kid, I tuned in to watch all the drama of Erinsborough unfold, it’s surreal to now be a part of that drama!”

She joins Neighbours a matter of months after 4-part miniseries Lie With Me aired in the UK.

The show was a Network Ten and Channel 5 co-production, created by Neighbours’ Executive Producer Jason Herbison, and directed by Scott Major, who previously starred as Lucas Fitzgerald and continues to direct episodes of the soap.

Discussing Phoebe’s arrival, Jason Herbison said: “We were all blown away by Phoebe’s performance in Lie With Me and knew Ramsay Street had to be her next stop.

“We’ve created a fascinating character for her that is complex, mysterious and a risk taker, she’s going to be a lot of fun and Phoebe has already nailed the role.”

Roberts isn’t the first member of the Lie With Me cast to make their way over to Neighbours. Isabella Giovinazzo, who played Caroline Wilder, is currently starring as Felicity Higgins.

Phoebe filmed her first scenes last week, and will arrive on UK and Australian screens in early 2022.