Neighbours Spoilers – Can Melanie’s film win Toadie back?

Next week on Neighbours in the UK, realising that she wants him back once and for all, Melanie makes a heartfelt plea to Toadie. Will the pair kiss and make up? Plus, Hendrix receives some earth shattering news.

These episodes will air from Monday 4th October.

It’s Father’s Day in Erinsborough, which can only mean one thing… it’s finally time for the launch of the Shorts and Briefs Film Festival.

The Lassiters event has been in the works for months, and there’s been some unexpected turbulence in the lives of our Ramsay Street residents along the way… and some even as a result!

When Toadie’s (Ryan Moloney) legal intern Mackenzie (Georgie Stone) innocently suggested the pair get involved in the Lassiters event as a way to boost Rebecchi Law’s image – which had been tarnished after a series of mishaps involving his assistant and girlfriend Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden) – he never expected it would lead him back to his ex.

But when former flame Rose Walker (Lucy Durack) showed up as the event’s PR manager, it seemed too good to be true. The pair had spent some time working together in 2020 and hit it off, but they called it quits when she reconciled with her estranged husband.

However, it wasn’t long before she revealed her marriage was over and she wanted Toadie back. She made her feelings for Toadie perfectly clear, and wasn’t about to let his rocky relationship with Melanie get in the way.

Then, when the pair caught Melanie with her former lover Justin Buke (Mick O’Malley), it seemed that fate had sealed the deal.

This week, Melanie learns something shocking – Rose set her and Justin up! Hendrix (Benny Turland) knew all about the scheme, and was firmly on Team Rose, until he started to feel guilty about ruining Toadie and Mel’s relationship. By revealing all, he hopes to put things right.

Unfortunately for Melanie, by the time she discovers the truth, she has already ended things with the Toad and played right into Rose’s hands.

Realising she has to do something bold to win Toadie back, Melanie approaches Mackenzie and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) for help. When she reveals her plans, they are both more than happy to assist their dear friend with what she wants – an opportunity to win back Toadie’s heart.

In true Melanie fashion, she’s got an over the top plan. If she can pull it off, she believes that it’ll be enough to win back Toadie’s affections once and for all.

The next day, Melanie hands a USB over to event organiser Amy (Jacinta Stapleton). On it, a film she has created for Toadie that she wants aired at the film festival.

Unfortunately, Rose sees the exchange between Amy and Melanie, and views the footage before Amy has a chance to upload it. Realising what it would do to her own relationship if Toadie saw it, she drops the USB stick in her coffee.

Nothing is going to stand in her way in her pursuit of her ‘Jarrod’!

As the festival begins, Toadie joins Rose in the VIP viewing box, and labels it a date. He tells her that he’s finally ready to move on from Mel and pursue something between them.

But, after all of the festival’s other films have finished, Rose can’t believe her eyes when one more begins, and she realises that the movie Melanie made is going to air after all…

…and Toadie’s eyes are glued to the big screen!

It features Susan as Madame Susanna the fortune teller, who tells Melanie to look deep into her crystal ball. Peering into the ball and seeing Toadie, she lets out a sigh as she tells Susanna, “that’s not my future, that’s my past.”

“If it is what your heart wants, it can be both!” says the mysterious Susanna, as Melanie agrees to try.

“You ground me and I outer space you,” she says of Toadie at one point in her short film, “and don’t get me started about the junk in your trunk!”

Toadie can’t help but muster a smile, as he stands next to a gobsmacked Rose.

At the conclusion of the movie, Melanie makes her way to Toadie and makes a confession – “Toadie, I meant every word. I love you, and I’m sorry,” she says, full of heart and emotion.

Will Melanie’s bid to win her beloved Toadie back work, or will she be left out to dry once again?

Meanwhile, the other facet of the film festival sends a shockwave through the life of one young Erinsborough resident.

In a thinly veiled attempt to tie a testing booth to the film festival, Rose and Karl (Alan Fletcher) organsied a testicular screening hub in the Lassiters complex. In brief, a doctor sits behind a screen and examines patient’s testicles for lumps, sparing them the embarrassment of an in-person checkup.

It’s a roaring success, with a stream of film festival attendees heading behind the curtain. The residents of Ramsay Street head in too, with an initially reluctant Aaron (Matt Brennan) visiting it to get checked out after some encouragement from David (Takaya Honda).

But when Karl suggests that Hendrix (Benny Turland) visit, he shrugs it off. In his mind, he doesn’t need to be tested, because there’s no way he’s ill. However, Karl reveals that the cancer is most common in younger males, and Hendrix realises it’s better to be on the safe side.

The young adult heads straight to the testing booth, where he drops his dacks and heads in for an examination.

“Zip up, we’ll chat outside,” the doctor tells an unsuspecting Hendrix after his checkup. Unfortunately, it’s not good news.

The doc reveals that he has found a lump. Hendrix can’t believe it – only a few hours prior he thought he was invincible. Now, he’s been told that he might have cancer!

With it just as likely to be something benign, the next step is for Hendrix to seek a follow up appointment for further tests. The question is, will he?

Keep an Eye Out!

This week, the crew of Neighbours filled the backlot to stand in as extras for the film festival.

Neighbours story editor and uber-fan Shane Isheev makes a cameo appearance. Be sure to keep an eye out!

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Neighbours in the UK:

Monday 4th October (8702)

Melanie launches a secret project to win Toadie back with the help of Susan and Mackenzie.

Aaron and David revel in their first Father’s Day as a family of three, unaware that someone has taken an interest in them.

Tuesday 5th October (8703)

After gentle encouragement from Karl, a reluctant Hendrix visits the Testicular Cancer Testing Booth, shocked by what he discovers.

Rose is upset when her date with Toadie at the Film Festival is interrupted by a screening of Melanie’s ‘Ode To Toad’.

Aaron and David arrive with Isla at the festival, excited for their daddies/daughter date.

Wednesday 6th October (8704)

All of Ramsay Street pitch in to help find Isla.

Levi finds a desperate Britney and the baby at the community centre where she reveals a shocking piece of information.

Thursday 7th October (8705)

Three households are thrown into chaos as the truth of what has really been going on over the past few months finally comes to light.

Friday 8th October (8706)

Tensions are high between David, Aaron and Nicolette, with the latter declaring their original parenting arrangement will not go ahead.

Already disgusted by Paul’s actions, the final blow for Terese comes when she learns the truth about Jesse’s departure.