Home and Away airs departure decision for Tori and Christian

The latest episode of Home and Away has seen Christian Green and Tori Morgan make a huge decision, as Tori accepted a job offer in London.

Recently, with Tori and Christian’s wedding just around the corner, Australian viewers saw the two lovebirds discuss honeymoon destinations. While they initially struggled to find something that worked for the both of them, they seemed on the same page when Tori (Penny McNamee) suggested London.

However, Christian (Ditch Davey) threw a curveball when he suggested that, instead of simply honeymooning in the English capital, why not move there instead?

Tori first took his suggestion as a joke, before freaking out when she realised he was being serious. Move to London? Uproot her entire life, leave her friends and family behind? What about her job?

They were all valid questions, but Christian soon managed to calm her nerves and convince her that maybe, just maybe, it wasn’t such a crazy idea after all. A move abroad could advance her career, her friends and family will always be there on the phone, and it could be the opportunity of a lifetime.

Even new doc Logan (Harley Bonner) helped make the decision easier, when he pulled her up on her fear of getting out of her comfort zone.

Eventually, she began a tentative search for jobs in the city, never expecting that there would actually be anything suitable. However, luck was on her side, and she soon found and applied for a Head of ED role in a London hospital, before securing herself an interview.

It almost ended in disaster when Tori miscalculated the London-Sydney time difference, resulting in the interview panel calling an hour before she was expecting, as she was still enjoying breakfast in her dressing gown.

Justin (James Stewart) managed to stall them a few minutes by taking on the role as her secretary, while Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Christian endured a mad rush to get Tori dressed and made up.

They pulled it off, and Tori eventually aced the interview.

As the days went by without news, she started to reluctantly accept that it wasn’t to be. However, at the end of Tuesday’s Australian episode, she was stunned to get an email telling her she’d been successful – the job in London was hers if she wanted it.

The only hurdle: they wanted her to start in two weeks! In Tori’s head, it was all too soon, and her initial reaction was that she couldn’t take the job.

Wednesday evening’s episode saw her and Christian discuss the big decision, with Tori reluctant to cancel all their wedding plans for a second time. She’s waited so long for their dream wedding, she can’t face the prospect of postponing again.

In the end, Christian managed to convince her that they could pull it off. Rather than the fancy wedding of their dreams, they could instead have a small intimate ceremony in Summer Bay, giving them time to pack up their lives and move to the other side of the world… next week!

After months of fan speculation, it looks like Tori and Christian are indeed leaving Summer Bay.

While the pair were obviously ecstatic about the development, Justin was less happy.

When they announce the good news to him and Leah, he gave them a muted congratulations, before quickly making an exit and headed to the garage.

When Leah went to check he was okay, he admitted he’d never got his head around their desire to move to London, as he never thought his sister was in with a chance of getting the job.

Now that it’s happening, he’s scared that he’ll say the wrong thing and reveal that he isn’t happy to see her leave.

It didn’t take long for that exact thing to happen.

When Tori caught up with him on the beach, she wouldn’t let him get a word in before she asked him to be the one to give her away. With their parents gone, and with Justin having been her rock for most of her life, she can’t think of anyone better to walk her down the aisle.

Sadly, the added pressure caused him to finally freak out. He only managed to muster up a “no, no” before running off, leaving his sister completely confused.

Will he be able to process Tori’s big decision before her wedding day arrives?

A recent promo for the show has previewed Tori and Christian’s wedding, which airs in Australia on Thursday 23 and Monday 27 September.

The promo, which sees Tori in her wedding dress and makeup, holding a bouquet of roses, also shows boxes piled high near the door of the Morgan house. The move is officially on!

Get ready for tears, as it looks like Tori and Christian’s big goodbye will be airing early next week. UK viewers will see these scenes in early November.

Tori’s departure from Summer Bay leaves Justin as the only remaining member of the Morgan family. They first arrived in 2016, but Brody (Jackson Heywood) departed in June 2019 alongside girlfriend Simone, while Mason (Orpheus Pledger) died in the 2019 season finale.

Home and Away airs in Australia on Seven, Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm, and in the UK on Channel 5, weekdays at 1:15pm and 6pm.

Here’s the full spoilers for the next week of Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Thursday 23rd September (7659–7661)

Ziggy’s return isn’t welcome. Jasmine considers her relationship’s momentum. Irene comes to John’s rescue.

Jasmine lightens her expectations. Martha digs deep for inspiration. Ziggy becomes Dean’s greatest hurdle.

Jasmine wakes with debilitating guilt. Nikau and John’s worlds grow smaller. Tori and Christian’s big day arrives.

Monday 27th September (7662)

Jasmine makes a grand entrance. Mia frets over settlement day. Tori and Christian finally tie the knot and say their goodbyes.

Tuesday 28th September (7663)

Felicity and Mackenzie go head-to-head. Mia and Ari start the adoption process. Ziggy dodges Dean’s questions.

Wednesday 29th September (7664)

Chloe organises a surprise for Ryder. Ziggy and Dean have a date night. Tane and Felicity have a very public rumble.