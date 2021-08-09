Home and Away Spoilers – Christian proposes to Tori, again!

On this week’s Home and Away in Australia, Christian takes the next step to fix his relationship with Tori as he prepares a romantic proposal. Will it all go to plan?

We probably don’t need to recap the turbulent relationship of Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) and Christian Green (Ditch Davey).

Their blissful happiness was rudely interrupted by Lewis Hayes, who tried to kill Christian after blaming him for the death of his wife Anna. Christian was technically dead for a number of minutes, but Tori managed to save her fiancé just in time.

However, when Christian remembered the events that occurred while his heart had stopped, he began searching for answers that medicine just couldn’t provide.

Eventually, along came Rachel Young (Marny Kennedy). It was sheer coincidence that Christian was there at the moment she suffered a catastrophic skydiving accident, but to Christian, it was a sign. He’d clearly been brought back from the brink of death to save her!

In the coming weeks, he proceeded to throw his engagement to Tori away, focussing all of his efforts into this new patient. When she went onto die, the unfortunate victim of a hit and run, he was left devastated.

However, he has picked himself up, accepted that he treated Tori horribly, and wants to do anything to make it up to her. He is determined to get his relationship back on track, but also wants to get his engagement back on.

Tori called off the wedding at the height of their issues, handing her engagement ring back to him, and proposing to her a second time is at the top of his to-do list.

When we left the couple before the Olympic break, Christian had been preparing a grand romantic gesture. He had enlisted Justin (James Stewart) to write him a proposal song, and had booked a space on the terrace of Salt for a candlelit meal with his former fiancée.

“When Christian finds he has a second chance with Tori, he’s determined not to mess it up,” Ditch told TV Week about the upcoming proposal.

“He’s very aware that he may not have got that chance, so he puts a lot of pressure on himself to get it right and make it perfect for the woman he loves.”

As the show returns tonight, Christian and Tori return to the Morgan house to find it adorned with flowers and candles, carefully prepared by Justin and Leah (Ada Nicodemou). It’s clear he has something up his sleeve.

Next, Christian takes Tori for a blindfolded walk down the pier, which is again covered in rose petals. He really has gone all out to make this proposal special – it’s very different to the last time, when he spontaneously proposed on the beach in February – and “romantic” is the word of the day.

However, his grand plans are about to get rudely interrupted. Both he and Tori receive calls from the hospital, alerting them to the car crash, and the pair have to rush in to treat the injured patients.

“Everything is going perfectly until they have to attend an emergency,” Ditch told TV Week. “The perfect day comes to halt as they rush to the hospital.”

It’s certainly not how Christian thought they’d spend the day, rushing around treating injured patients rather than celebrating their engagements. But it’s just one of the quirks of their jobs.

He has no choice but to quickly change his plans, and the hospital gives him the perfect place. The two shared their first, and second, kisses in the lift at Northern Districts Hospital, so what better place to propose?

He gets down on one knee in hospital scrubs and a blazer jacket, as he asks her the all important question.

Will she say yes?

Leah and Justin, who are surprised when the couple fail to show for their romantic dinner, take the opportunity to enjoy the meal and champagne themselves.

However, there’s bad news for them, too. Justin learns that the owners of the Garage’s land are putting the site up for sale, and there’s a good chance that any new owners would want to redevelop it. Could it spell the end of Summer Bay Auto?

Leah has a better idea… use the money Susie stole from them to buy the land themselves. However, with the money still in the hands of the police, how will they get it back?

Here’s the full spoilers for the next week of Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 9th August (7620)

Dean and Mia’s lives hang in the balance. Christian is set to propose. Ari finds unlikely support from Mackenzie.

Tuesday 10th August (7621)

Can Dr Logan Bennett save Dean’s life? The Paratas have a truly horrible day… Will Christian’s proposal to Tori go according to plan?

Wednesday 11th August (7622)

Mia, Ari and Chloe are devastated by the loss of the baby. Tori clashes with Logan as Dean and Nikau fight for their lives. Leah and Justin make the most of Christian’s derailed proposal.

Thursday 12th August (7623-7625)

Will Ziggy’s feelings for Dean threaten her relationship with Tane? Will Nikau’s surgery be a success? Kieran recognises living with Alf isn’t working. Ryder and Cash are trying to enlist people for different agendas.

Tane starts the painful process of healing. Kieran’s absence leaves a void. Justin receives bad news about the Garage. Ryder spends the day trying to cheer Chloe up.

Martha’s idea is a hit. Cash wants to play a game of touch footy with Jasmine. Justin receives help from an unlikely source.

