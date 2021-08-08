Home and Away Spoilers – Mia loses her baby as the show returns

On this week’s Home and Away in Australia, it’s a race against time to rescue Dean, Nikau, and Mia after the car accident. While the doctors try to save them, there’s heartbreak as Mia’s unborn baby becomes the crash’s first victim.

The Olympics are over, meaning Home and Away finally returns to Australian screens!

When we left things two and a half weeks ago, Mia (Anna Samson) and Dean (Patrick O’Connor) had headed to the outback town of Wee Jasper to collect Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), who fled there after a blow out with Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams).

Shortly after the trio began the long drive back to Summer Bay, a kangaroo jumped out in front of Dean’s car. He swerved to miss it, but in doing so drove them off the road and down a steep hill.

The car flipped multiple times, catapulting Nikau out of the door in the process. As it came to a standstill, the two remaining passengers found themselves on the edge of a sheer drop, with any sudden movement risking a fall tens of meters to the ground below.

Two tense weeks later and we finally get to discover the fate of the three passengers. Or rather, four passengers – after suffering multiple miscarriages during their years together, Mia is pregnant with Ari’s baby.

Rejoining the action, Mia is conscious and, apart from a few cuts and bruises, seems relatively unscathed as she checks on Dean’s condition.

Dean, on the other hand, is out cold, and Mia panics as she finds him lying unconscious in the passenger seat.

It’s shortly after that we’re introduced to Dr Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner), who arrives at the crash site in an air ambulance and rushes to try to save Dean’s life.

“Dean, Dean, hey hey hey, he’s crashing, he’s crashing!”

The new doctor panics as Dean’s condition takes a turn for the worse, and it looks like they’ll have a fight on their hands to get him to a hospital in time.

Nikau, while initially managing to clamour up the hill and seek help, is in a bad way himself.

He collapses to the ground after failing to flag a car down, and things aren’t looking up when he’s finally back at Northern Districts Hospital.

Christian’s (Ditch Davey) romantic dinner with Tori (Penny McNamme) is interrupted by news of the crash, and he’s forced to put his proposal plans on hold so he can head into work and treat the injured.

He rushes Nikau into surgery, where he begs the youngest Parata to stay with him. Christian has lost numerous patients in recent months – will Nikau be the exception?

With both Nikau and Dean in their respective hospital beds, both Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) and Bella (Courtney Miller) are terrified that they are about to lose their ex-partners forever.

The crash has made them realise that they still love the boys, despite their past mistakes.

Ziggy kneels beside Dean’s hospital bed, as she whispers to him, “I forgive you for everything.”

All Tane (Ethan Browne) can do is watch on from the other side of the hospital door, knowing all too well that his girlfriend still has feelings for her ex. How much longer can he pretend he’s okay with it?

Bella is more open about her true feelings. She breaks down in tears talking to Ziggy, and expresses her worry that “I may never get to tell him that I still love him. And now it might be too late.”

Will either of them get to tell their ex boyfriends how they feel?

Ari is in for a tense wait for an update on his girlfriend and nephew. Mackenzie (Emily Booth) passes on the news that there’s still one person trapped in the car, but she has no idea which one of them it is.

Finally, it’s good news as he hears that Mia is alive and well. Yet the biggest heartbreak of Home and Away’s return week is yet to come, as the first victim of the crash is revealed as their unborn baby.

It’s a situation the pair have been in before.

They suffered multiple miscarriages in their years together, and never managed to raise a child of their own. After multiple attempts, Mia eventually gave birth to a baby boy, Kauri, but he died shortly after.

His death took its toll on their relationship, and it pushed Ari over the edge. He turned to a life of crime, finding himself behind bars shortly after. It took over a decade for the two to finally be reunited, and it wasn’t long before they began to plan their final chance to start a family together.

They always knew there was a possibility they would have to go through another heartbreaking miscarriage. However, they never expected it to be under these circumstances, or so soon.

Do they have the strength to pull through the loss?

Home and Away returns Monday 9th August, 7pm, on Seven. Also, keep scrolling for your first look at Tori and Christian’s wedding.

Here’s the full spoilers for the next week of Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 9th August (7620)

Dean and Mia’s lives hang in the balance.

Christian is set to propose.

Ari finds unlikely support from Mackenzie.

Tuesday 10th August (7621)

Can Dr Logan Bennett save Dean’s life? The Paratas have a truly horrible day…

Will Christian’s proposal to Tori go according to plan?

Wednesday 11th August (7622)

Mia, Ari and Chloe are devastated by the loss of the baby.

Tori clashes with Logan as Dean and Nikau fight for their lives.

Leah and Justin make the most of Christian’s derailed proposal.

Thursday 12th August (7623-7625)

Will Ziggy’s feelings for Dean threaten her relationship with Tane?

Will Nikau’s surgery be a success?

Kieran recognises living with Alf isn’t working.

Ryder and Cash are trying to enlist people for different agendas.

Tane starts the painful process of healing. Kieran’s absence leaves a void.

ustin receives bad news about the Garage.

Ryder spends the day trying to cheer Chloe up.

Martha’s idea is a hit.

Cash wants to play a game of touch footy with Jasmine.

Justin receives help from an unlikely source.

