Home and Away Spoilers – Christian confesses his feelings to Rachel

On next week’s Home and Away in the UK, Christian’s fixation with Rachel’s case continues, causing him and Tori to grow further and further apart. Finally, he tells Rachel why he’s giving her so much attention.

Christian (Ditch Davey) has taken an unusual fascination with Rachel’s (Marny Kennedy) case since she suffered a rare spinal injury after her skydiving accident. He was at the skydiving centre at the moment of her accident, as he attempted to fit in a final adrenaline rush before his wedding to Tori (Penny McNamee). Now, he’s struggling to explain to Tori both why he was at the skydiving centre on that fateful day, or why he won’t leave Rachel in the care of another doctor.

Next week, when he spots on Rachel’s notes that her blood pressure had been elevated over night, he asks Jasmine (Sam Frost) why he wasn’t informed. She calmly reassures him that the overnight nurse saw that her BP had gone back to normal by the next time they took a reading, so that he can relax. However, he insists that she keep him up to date with any developments in Rachel’s case, no matter how small.

“You can never relax with an injury like this.”

Jasmine seems confused that Christian wants to know every minor detail, and is beginning to worry by how much he’s concerning himself with Rachel’s care, whilst not making any effort with his fiancée.

Tori, meanwhile, wants them to have lunch together, to discuss a new date for the wedding. Although Christian asked for more time, she feels like she’s given him that, and now they need to make some decisions. The celebrant, florist, photographer, the band, they all need information, but Christian’s only focus is on his patient.

Once again, he’s forced to leave Tori without answers as he turns down her offer for lunch. Tori feels completely rejected.

However, his attitude with Rachel is completely different to the frosty reception he’s giving Tori. A smile comes across his face the moment he enters her room, and they seem to be getting across very well as they discuss her progress and joke about her halo brace. “I can direct satellites with this thing, thanks to you.”

When Rachel calls herself the luckiest woman alive, Christian tells her that she has an interesting definition of luck. However, she asks him, “what are the chances of a neurosurgeon being there the day I fall out of the sky? And one who made the right call at the right time.

“One wrong move and I wouldn’t be here. So yeah. Luckiest woman around.”

The words have a big impact on Christian, as it cements in his head something that he was already thinking – he was meant to be there that day, he was meant to save Rachel!

Tori, meanwhile, is taking their marriage delay hard. She simply doesn’t understand why Christian is choosing a stranger over her and her wedding.

So, when she heads back to Northern Districts after a lunch date with Jasmine – a replacement for the lunch she actually wanted with the man she’s supposed to be marrying – she can’t believe it when she stumbles across Christian in Rachel’s room.

The pair are laughing, joking and getting on like a house on fire. They definitely look closer than doctor/patient. Christian seems unfazed when she turns up, and casually introduces the pair of them, but things quickly turn sour when Rachel’s first instinct is to ask when the big day is.

Tori can’t keep her feelings to herself, even in front of a patient.

“This is why you couldn’t meet me for lunch,” she spits at him. She’s devastated at the sight of her future husband laughing with another woman when he should be marrying her. Sarcastically, she tells him, “let me know when you can book me into your busy schedule.”

Part of his job, Christian insists as he rushes after her, is to monitor his patient’s neurological state, and that’s why it was so important for him to spend time with her. He needs to stick around until Rachel is out of the woods. However, while Tori knows that he has a job to do, she wants to feel like their future together is important as well.

“Is this your version of cold feet?” She knows he could get any other neurologist to take over the case, but he won’t. “You just call me when you figure it out.”

Even Jasmine is forced to interject, making her feelings clear as she asks him if he’s just sticking around in the hospital to avoid giving Tori an answer about the wedding.

While he doesn’t have answers for his fiancée, he opens up to Rachel instead. She can tell something’s up, and is amazed that someone has postponed their wedding for her, a complete stranger. When she asks him outright why he postponed his own marriage for her, he explains that he’s just a good doctor, but she doesn’t buy it.

Finally, the truth comes out. After Rachel’s comments about being lucky to have had Christian there at the moment of her accident, the neurosurgeon begins to think it was more than just luck. He reveals the truth to Rachel – he thinks that he survived Lewis’s attack so that he could save her life.

He tells her the whole story, recounting how he was clinically dead, and it was a miracle that he was brought back to life. He’d kept asking himself “why me,” why he survived when medically he shouldn’t have. Warning her that what he’s about to tell her is “gonna sound a little… crazy”, he admits that ever since he survived, it felt like there was a reason for it.

But he couldn’t figure out what it was. “That is, until I saw you.”

“I wasn’t meant to go sky diving, I was on my way to pick up my wedding suit. Something made me turn off. I was meant to be there.”

Rachel is stunned – “You think you survived… to save me? That’s a lot to take.”

She tells him that she’s really tired, and asks for some time. As Christian leaves her room, he realises that not only is he alienating his fiancée, but he’s just scared off the woman who he thinks he was destined to save.

Yet while Christian may think he’s freaked his patient out, it’s far from it. When he next visits her, to tell her that he’s found another doctor to take over her case, she refuses to let him. In fact, she feels the same way he does – she knows that if he hasn’t been there that day, she’d be dead, and thinks there may be something to his theory.

As their bond grows ever closer, there’s only one person left out in the cold. How much longer will Tori stick around as Christian focusses all his attention on another woman?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 5th July 2021 (Episode 7570)

Nikau slips into bad habits. Bella’s opportunity with Emmett fades. Roo focuses her energy on her dad.

Tuesday 6th July 2021 (Episode 7571)

Nikau is pushing hard to look his best. Will Christian give Tori the answers she needs? Dean gets Emmett to do what’s right for Bella.

Wednesday 7th July 2021 (Episode 7572)

Christian avoids Tori but confides in Rachel. Nikau asks Tane to help him get fit and look his best. Ziggy feels lost when Tane starts work at the gym.

Thursday 8th July 2021 (Episode 7573)

Justin’s deceit continues to grow. Nikau receives, and ignores, good advice. Although struggling, Roo decides to go it alone. The search for Susie heats up.

Friday 9th July 2021 (Episode 7574)

Mackenzie continues to make new friends. The Susie stakeout doesn’t go to plan. Chloe is suspicious about Ryder’s sudden change in demeanour.