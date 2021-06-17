On next week’s Home and Away in the UK, Sienna will do anything for the perfect shot, even if it means hurting Bella. Will Nikau put his career or his relationship first?

At the end of this week’s episodes, crafty Sienna Blake (Rose Riley) continues to show Bella (Courtney Miller) and Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) that she’s in control of Nik’s life.

Since he signed up to her modelling agency, he’s been rushed off his feet with shoot after shoot. He initially agreed to become a model to get Bella a coveted internship with professional photographer Emmett Ellison (JR Reyne), but has quickly discovered just how much work goes into getting the perfect shot.

Bella discovered the depths of Sienna’s tenacity last week, when she tried to convince the agency director to let Nikau leave the client after-party early. Sienna refused to back down, reminding Bella that Nik had signed a contract. When she told Sienna that “you make it sound like you own him,” she replied cooly with “I do.”

At the end of this week, Nikau discovers how difficult it is juggling his usual life with his new commitments. Roo (Georgie Parker) was forced to cover his bait shop shift at the last minute when he was rushed off to the city for an impromptu photoshoot, and he’s starting to spend less and less time with Bella as the work begins to ramp up.

They try to spend the evening relaxing in front of the TV at the Parata house, finally getting some much needed down-time together. That is, until Sienna rudely interrupts, bursting into the house with Emmett and two bottles of champagne.

She claims they’re there to check out where their two talents come from, but even Emmett seems shocked that neither Nikau or Bella knew they were about to turn up. Thankfully, Ari puts on an impressive spread for everyone, before they kick on to Salt, but the teens’ plans for a quiet night are well and truly scuppered.

In the morning, the two teens are expecting a second chance at a day to themselves, but Sienna once again has other plans. She invites them to breakfast, where she reveals she’s planned a big shoot in Summer Bay for Nikau’s socials. They have to keep the “heat burning”, and when Emmett asks Bella for her help as his assistant, they realise they’ve got no choice but to do it.

They quickly take over the Surf Club as they organise their big shoot on the pier.

Yet this shoot isn’t just for Nikau. Allegra (Laura McDonald) turns up too, and the agency’s top model is about to play a big part in Sienna’s plan for the perfect shot. “We can’t have a sexy couple shoot with only half a couple,” says Sienna.

There’s a brief moment of worry when Alf (Ray Meagher) turns up and is livid to find his club taken over by photographers, make-up artists and the whole place a mess, but Sienna quickly gets on his good side by offering a donation to the club in exchange for hiring the place over for the day.

“I’ll get you the bank account details,” says Alf, suddenly fine with the whole thing.

Nikau is reluctant to be giving up his day off for yet more work, especially as it means less time with Bella. Sienna can sense that his head isn’t really in it, and quickly berates him, telling him that they’re all putting their lives on hold to try to launch his career. “Do you really want this,” she asks him, “or are we all just wasting our time?”

It’s clear Sienna will manipulate him into doing what she wants, when she wants.

With the shoot well underway on the beach, Bella is having a great time as Emmett’s assistant, but Nikau still can’t quite relax into it. “Remember, you want to be here,” Emmett assures him, joking around until he finally gets the newbie model to smile.

Yet when he and Allegra are made to get close, bodies pushed up against each other, Nik is clearly uncomfortable getting so intimate with another girl with his girlfriend watching on.

Sensing that Bella’s presence is putting Nikau on edge, Sienna asks Bella go to go and get a round of coffees.

Without Bella there, Nikau really relaxes into the shoot, and Emmett manages to catch the perfect shots.

Sienna takes Allegra off to one side, telling her that although the fashion shots were good, she wants ‘sexy’ for the next ones. In the next shoot, the pair are just in swimwear, which takes Bella by surprise as she’s forced to watch her boyfriend half naked with another girl.

However, it’s the final shoot of the day that’s really going to mess things up. Pulling Allegra to one side, Sienna quietly tells her, “wait till my signal, and then kiss him. And I mean really kiss him.”

Sienna sends Bella on yet another coffee run, knowing that this is one shot that Bella really won’t want to see.

Unfortunately, she gets back at just the wrong time. Having picked up Ryder (Lukas Radovich) and Chloe (Sam Barrett) at the Diner, keen to watch a little bit of the glitz and glamour that’s been brought to Summer Bay, the three of them walk back to the pier just in time to see Allegra and Nikau passionately locking lips.

Bella runs away, devastated to see her boyfriend kissing another woman.

“Uh, we’re not finished here,” shouts Sienna, but Nik is done. “Yeah we are!”

Finally catching up with Bella back in her apartment, he has a hard time convincing her that the kiss had nothing to do with him. “So she just decided in the moment to kiss you?”

“Yes, and it’s just a photoshoot. It doesn’t mean anything!”

While Bella knows that this is just a job to Nik, it was still incredibly hard to watch her boyfriend kissing someone else. It’s clear she’s struggling with his new career.

Seeing the effect it’s having on Bella, Nikau attempts to quit. He tells Sienna that he’s fed up with the spontaneous shoots, the manipulative behaviour, his lack of control over his life. Yet Sienna quickly sets him straight when she reminds him that if he goes, that’s the end of Bella’s internship as well. The two are a package deal, he doesn’t get to just quit without consequences.

“Sorry to break it to you, but the only reason Bella’s here is because of you. If you’re out, so is Bella.”

It looks like he’s trapped in his new career!

However, it may not be Nikau or Sienna who ends up bringing Bella’s career to an end. Emmett is the only person from the agency she actually respects, so she’s stunned when he takes her to one side and gives her a stark warning over how life is in the industry.

The industry appears fun, shiny and fast, but suddenly you can lose a decade of your life without having achieved anything. He warns her to get out of the industry while she still can!

What will she do?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 21st June 2021 (Episode 7560)

Justin hides his pain medication. Bella’s insecurities seep in. Ryder and Chloe get an offer they can’t refuse.

Tuesday 22nd June 2021 (Episode 7561)

Nikau threatens to quit. Mackenzie is ploughing ahead with her train wreck of a life. Ryder and Chloe get stuck on a name for their food van.

Wednesday 23rd June 2021 (Episode 7562)

Nikau confronts a manipulative Sienna. Dean struggles to help Bella with her career crossroads. Alf’s work stress builds to a peak. Ari encounters a few curveballs on his last day off.

Thursday 24th June 2021 (Episode 7563)

Ziggy worries about Justin’s mood swings. Concerns for Dean after discovering he is now aware that Ziggy and Tane are living together. Ari discovers what Tane has been doing at work.

Friday 25th June 2021 (Episode 7564)

Jasmine’s job news receives mixed reviews. Justin’s erratic behaviour does not go unnoticed. Roo comes to Alf’s rescue.