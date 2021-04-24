Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Ryder and Chloe both feel rejected by the other. It takes a little help from Bella for them to admit their feelings… leaving the small matter of telling their families!

Next week, the awkwardness between Ryder and Chloe continues in full force. The pair shared a kiss last week, having been brought closer together by their kidnapping experience, but while Chloe doesn’t think Ryder was keen on a repeat performance, Ryder equally doesn’t know how Chloe feels about him.

Each thinks the other isn’t interested, and both of them feel embarrassed and rejected. The pair do their best to avoid each other, even during their shared working hours at Salt, despite their feelings clearly being mutual.

Bella has figured that there’s something between them, seeing past their supposed hatred, and makes it her mission to help them along.

When Ryder is confronted by Bella, he’s shocked to discover that Chloe thinks that he rejected her. In his eyes, she kissed him then told him to forget all about it – she’s the one who regretted the kiss. He admits he can’t stop thinking about it, but now Chloe won’t even talk to him.

“Find a way to make her listen,” advises Bella.

Later, heeding Bella’s advice and beckoning Chloe into the storeroom, the nervous teen lays all the cards out on the table. “Do you like me?”

After they both threaten to harm Bella for making them confront their feelings, Chloe admits the truth – “Fine, yes, I like you, okay…”

Before she even has a chance to finish her thought, Ryder makes his move. He moves in for a kiss, and just like that, the weeks of will they, won’t they are behind them.

Now the only thing standing in their way is their friends and family. Nikau sees Chloe as a sister, and it’s only been a matter of days since Ryder assured him that nothing was going on between them. He knows if they reveal the truth too soon, Nikau will realise that he lied to him.

If they can keep the secret a bit longer, then perhaps they can avoid that.

Wanting to keep things firmly under wraps, Ryder and Chloe even organise a fake argument, storming past Nikau and Bella in the Surf Club, throwing their usual array of insults at each other, and making them believe that their hatred for each other is still strong.

However, the plan backfires and their fake hatred only makes things worse when Nik inevitably discovers the truth.

The next evening, with Nik and Bells in a good mood as they wait for a takeaway pizza at Salt, Chloe decides the time is right to tell them. Yet Ryder still isn’t ready, and the pair end up having their first real disagreement as a couple. When Ryder storms to the terrace, Chloe follows, and they have a heated conversation about Ryder’s concerns.

They quickly make up when Ryder expresses just how much he cares about both her and Nik, and explains that he simply doesn’t want to hurt either of them. They share a make-up kiss on the balcony… just as Nikau comes out to say goodbye.

“What the hell?”

The secret’s out!

It’s fair to say he’s not happy about his sister’s new relationship, and Ryder was right to be concerned.

“Ryder looked me in the eye and told me nothing was going on!” he explains to Bella. She doesn’t understand the fuss, and thinks it’s a lot better for them to be kissing than being at each other’s necks, but Nik still struggles with the idea.

Thankfully by the next morning, Bella has worked her magic. As the more established couple approach the nervous new lovers, Bella encourages him to give them the good news – “I don’t have a problem with you two seeing each other,” Nic confesses sheepishly.

With that out of the way, it just leaves one final hurdle… telling Ari!

Elsewhere, there are concerns for another new couple. Amber has liked Dean ever since their childhood in Mangrove River, but the feeling was never mutual. While they shared a fair few one night stands, including the one that resulted in little Jai, Dean never saw Amber as anything serious.

Now, years later, they’re living under the same roof, have a kid, and Dean has finally seen that he could have something real with Amber. They shared a kiss last week, as Dean told her that she was the one for him.

As Chloe and Ryder found out, things never stay hidden for long in Summer Bay, and they soon find themselves having to explain their new relationship to their close friends.

They spend the night together, and in the morning discuss how they’re going to explain things to Jai. Yet before they come up with a plan, their 5-year old son bounds into the room and into Dean’s bed, completely unfazed by the fact his parents are suddenly sharing a bed.

When Willow pops around, it takes seconds for Jai to blurt out that “mum and dad sleep in the same bed now,” meaning their secret is out too! It’s time for Dean to have an awkward conversation with Willow.

Willow is concerned. She brought Amber back to the bay so that Dean could reunite with his son, but she never expected anything to happen between him and Amber – she thought that ship had well and truly sailed.

She’s looking for reassurance that it wasn’t just a one-night stand, but is surprised when Dean admits that they’re “together” now. She worries what it would mean for Dean if they break up – would Amber just move back into the spare room as if it had never happened? “Unlikely,” says Dean. Or could he lose Jai all over again?

While Dean isn’t even thinking of that, Willow is right that Amber has run off with Jai before, and she doesn’t want to see him lose his kid again after everything that’s happened. Yet Dean is optimistic, explaining that he has a real chance of having a family here, and he isn’t going to throw it away.

Can he make it work?

Susie pockets tens of thousands of dollars and makes her getaway, leaving a wake of destruction affecting half of Summer Bay.

Read more…

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 19th April 2021 (Episode 7520)

Justin and Leah discover all is not as it seems. Bella drops her guard. Chloe and Ryder confess their feelings.

Tuesday 20th April 2021 (Episode 7521)

Justin and Leah discover some unsettling news. Ari finds out the truth about Mia. Willow and Bella reconnect.

Wednesday 21st April 2021 (Episode 7522)

Dean prepares for the surf comp with Jai. Ryder and Chloe continue their undercover relationship. Mia and Ari turn a corner. Susie makes her getaway.

Thursday 22nd April 2021 (Episode 7523)

Alf unearths a scandal that could rock the Bay. Sparks fly when Chloe pushes Ryder to tell the truth. Is Dean and Amber’s perfect life too good to be true?

Friday 23rd April 2021 (Episode 7524)

Christian struggles to deal with his patient’s death. Mackenzie comes to a decision about her pregnancy. Concern grows about John’s wellbeing.