Coming up next week on Home and Away in the UK, Ari has to make a decision between Mackenzie and Mia… but little does he know, Mac is harbouring a huge secret.

Over the past few weeks, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) has been torn over his feelings for ex-flame Mia. The pair have been out of each other’s lives for over a decade, after an armed robbery gone wrong led to Ari spending ten years behind bars.

Rather than tell her nine-year-old daughter Chloe (Sam Barrett) what had happened to the man she saw as her father figure, Chloe pretended that Ari had simply abandoned them, and took her daughter away for a fresh start. Chloe spent the next 10 years oblivious as to Ari’s whereabouts, that is until she bumped into Nikau when backpacking around New Zealand just a few weeks ago.

When Chloe followed her sort-of-cousin back to Summer Bay, it wasn’t long before a distraught Mia came looking for her. She had no intention of spending any time with Ari, still harbouring ill feelings over what went down, and simply wanted to know what her daughter was doing in the same town as him.

Yet as time went by, it became clear that there was still a spark between the two ex lovers, with Ari’s feelings for Mia quickly growing. All this despite the fact Ari was in a happy relationship with Mackenzie (Emily Weir), and up until Mia’s arrival the two were stronger than ever.

Now, their love triangle is well and truly on.

Recently, Ari was forced to confess to Mackenzie that he doesn’t know where things stand between he and Mia, leaving her terrified that she was on the cusp of losing her boyfriend. He asked for time and space to make up his mind, but Mackenzie’s feelings were hurt further when he invited Mia to the big Parata family BBQ, whilst leaving her out in the cold.

As we return to Summer Bay this week, a little help from Chloe brings Ari and Mia closer together. She’s determined to reunite her “parents”, and when her mum confesses that she’s finding it difficult being around her old lover, Chloe realises that the feelings extend both ways.

So, she orchestrates a plan for the two of them to have dinner together. Sneakily, she suggests to Ari that they have a father-daughter bonding dinner to get some much needed one-on-one time, whilst simultaneously suggesting to her mother that they do the same.

Of course, both dinners are to be at the Parata house at the same time, and, when Mia arrives for what she thought was an innocent dinner with her daughter, Chloe makes a swift exit.

While Ari had no idea what his “step-daughter” had planned, he does his best to make the most of the opportunity. He convinces a reluctant Mia to stay, and the two sit down for dinner.

While Mia feels terrible for meeting up with her ex when Mackenzie is sitting at home alone, Ari has convinced himself that he isn’t doing anything wrong. It’s just two friends sharing a dinner together. They can’t keep avoiding each other when they’re living in the same town, so what do they have to feel guilty about?

Yet while Mia has no bad intentions, it’s clear Ari is after more. He confesses that he spent the whole decade he was in prison trying to forget her, and that when he got out, all he wanted to do was move on with his life and protect his family.

Then Mia turned up again, and he’s not exactly hating it. Her being there has reminded him of how good they were together, and that he wants things to be as easy as they were before. Mia has to stop him before he admits that he never would have started a new relationship if he’d known he’d ever see her again.

Mia emotionally tells him that they’re never going to happen, and leaves. Ari is left devastated.

Meanwhile at Salt, Mackenzie is still sitting around, waiting for Ari to make a decision. She hates herself for still wanting him – does she want to be the kind of person who forces a guy to stay out of some warped sense of obligation? Why can’t she just be someone’s first choice?

Eventually, Ari decides enough is enough – even if Mia claims she doesn’t want a bar of him, he isn’t being fair on Mackenzie by stringing her along when his head is so messed up. He heads to her place and delivers her the news she’s been dreading ever since Mia’s arrival: he’s breaking up with her.

She’s left devastated, and bursts into tears right after he leaves.

When Ziggy returns home, she finds Mackenzie reeling. She’s shocked to find out about the breakup, but when Mackenzie confesses that the reason Ari ended things was because of his feelings for Mia, Ziggy asks her whether she even wants to be with a man who has feelings for someone else.

“If only it was that simple,” laments Mackenzie. “I’m pregnant!”

Elsewhere, Dean has a proposal for Amber. The two newly reunited parents have been getting on well since Amber returned to town with Jai, and Amber has been temporarily staying at Dean’s place while she searched for a more permanent place for herself and her son.

Yet with money tight, she’s struggling to find something within budget. So, Dean has the perfect suggestion – why doesn’t she just move into his place for good?

Amber is taken back by his proposal, and turns to Willow for support. When Willow confronts Dean about it, she has a million questions of her own – “What does Bella think of this? Are you gonna hook up with her?”

Dean has no answers. He just wants his son under his roof, and thinks he’s doing Amber a favour by offering her a place to stay. But he hasn’t even considered what he wants for him and Amber going forward, or how she may construe his offer.

“If you want any chance of pulling this off, you need to be clear with her about what the deal is,” Willow warns him. Will he listen to her advice and clear up exactly what he’s looking for?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 29th March 2021 (Episode 7501)

Alf and John choose radically different strategies to win the Surf Club election.

Can Christian and Lewis find a way to work together?

Tuesday 30th March 2021 (Episode 7502)

Alf struggles with the idea he might lose the election.

Jasmine and Lewis are sheepish following their kiss.

Justin and Leah decide to take a big step forward together.

Wednesday 31st March 2021 (Episode 7503)

Dean makes an offer to Amber.

Worried about appearances, Tane is honest with Ziggy.

Alf’s new free time has put Martha in a tizz.

Thursday 1st April 2021 (Episode 7504)

Ari’s old feelings for Mia are stirred up and he’s faced with a choice – Mia or Mackenzie?

Ryder and Chloe’s constant fighting reaches new heights, ruining Bella and Nikau’s alone time.

Friday 2nd April 2021 (Episode 7505)

Mackenzie tells Ziggy a shocking secret.

Ari begins to win over a tempted Mia.

Bella and Nikau’s attempt to unite Chloe and Ryder takes an unexpected twist.

Leah and Justin’s house hunting hits a snag.