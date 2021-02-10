UK Neighbours Spoilers – Dipi & Amy go to war

On next week’s Neighbours in the UK, as the Erinsborough community comes together for the fundraising lip-sync battle, tensions between love rivals Dipi Rebecchi and Amy Greenwood threaten to bubble over.

These episodes air in the UK from Monday 15th February.

Fiery Rebecchi matriarch Dipi has been through a tumultuous time the last few months. With her husband’s drug addiction, her sordid affair with Pierce and subsequent marriage breakdown, as well as her troublesome son Jay in town, Dipi is struggling to cope.

On top of all this, last week she discovered that her husband’s new squeeze, Amy, gave Jay some advice about how to live his life. With that out in the open, Dipi ordered her to stay out of her family’s business.

Amy had the best of intentions – she thought she was doing what was in Jay’s best interest. After all, he probably did need some words of wisdom. However, she soon realises she probably overstepped her mark and makes the mature decision to apologise. With an encouraging look from Shane, Dipi accepts the apology.

The next day brings with it a new challenge – the lip sync battle to raise funds for the Sonya Rebecchi Foundation. As last minutes changes are being made, Dipi makes the suggestion to place the auction after the first lip sync. That way, the bidders would be more likely to dig a little deeper into their pockets.

Amy dismisses the idea but is left off kilter when Toadie agrees with Dipi. As a symbol of her support of the foundation, Dipi offers up the diamond necklace that Pierce gave her during their turbulent fling. Toadie is unsure of whether he can accept it, but Dipi insists that the money should go towards the Foundation.

Soon after, Harlow and Ned open the event to the jubilation of all those involved. Tension is thrown to the wayside as the residents of Erinsborough come together.

First up to battle is Mackenzie and David.

Both deliver a performance of “Queen of My Dreams” that RuPaul would be only too happy to declare “Shantay, you stay!” at. Even on the sidelines cheering David on is the glitzed up Vera Punt.

However, when the auction kicks off, the vibe of the event is marred as Amy chooses to introduce the necklace first. Having engaged in a jibe war with Dipi all day, Amy delivers her nastiest blow yet.

“Buy it for your best friend, buy it for your mum or buy it for your secret lover,” she says straight down the line, to the audience of the televised event. There’s shock among the entire viewership.

As tension builds, a very much juxtaposed loved-up performance from Paul and Terese of “Wherever You Are” takes place.

Immediately after, the pair are served with a cease-and-desist notice from Hawke Airlines. Shocked, the management couple learn that the airline believes there is just cause to investigate a claim that Lassiters stole the design of their uniform. No one is more disheartened by this than Amy, but she sees red – she thinks she knows exactly who reported this!

One more lip-sync – a butchering rendition of “Don’t It Make You Feel Good” by Toadie and Karl – brings the event to its final performance. No sooner does the penny drop for both Amy and Dipi, than it is announced that they are the final pair to lip sync… and to Katrina & the Waves’ “Walking on Sunshine” no less.

As the song begins, it’s an immediate fight between the pair as they struggle to pull the limelight from the other.

Despite it starting off fairly tame, Amy can’t hold it in and accuses Dipi of making the call to the airline regarding the new uniform. Dipi is perplexed, knowing nothing of what she is talking about. However, the damage is done – Amy knocks Dipi off stage.

The gauntlet is thrown down and the women go head-to-head – in full view of their friends and family.

Meanwhile, the advice that Amy gave Jay has been playing on his mind and he’s come to the decision to move back to Sydney. It takes a bit of convincing to win his parents over on the idea, but when he does, he breaks the news to his close friend and crush, Mackenzie.

Taken aback by the news, Mackenzie begins acting odd around him and it’s not long before Jay calls her out on her behaviour. She admits that she doesn’t want him to move back to Sydney – because she “like likes” him too!

It’s completely out of left field for Jay who believed that his feelings were one sided. The revelation leaves him with much food for thought. However, news soon breaks that he’ll be going back within the next 24 hours and he struggles to make a decision.

On one hand, he wants to get his life back on track, but on the other, he truly does like Mackenzie and wishes to pursue something with her.

The pair have a heart to heart and weigh up their options. With Jay finishing high school and Mackenzie starting university, the timing isn’t perfect. They both need to focus on their studies, and he needs to get himself together. With this, the pair make a decision – they will pursue something digitally but will avoid making any rash sacrifices.

There’s a moment where they ponder a kiss but decide against it.

“Being smart sucks,” Mackenzie sombrely states. As they say their final goodbye, Mackenzie worries that long distance relationships don’t work. However, with a plan for a weekly FaceTime, and a promise that Jay will return to Erinsborough, a mutual moment of happiness seals their plan for the immediate future.

With an undercurrent of uncertainty for them both, the question remains will the couple be able to last the distance?

Listen Out For!

Those viewers with knowledge of the cast’s musical endeavours will hear Stefan Dennis’ “Don’t It Make You Feel Good” during the lip-sync battle. There’s even a throwaway comment from Paul about not knowing who originally sang it.

