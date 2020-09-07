Neighbours Spoilers – Pierce discovers Nicolette’s feelings for Chloe

In the latest Neighbours spoilers for Australia, Ned comes face to face with a ghost of his past, while Pierce makes a compulsive call and Susan is forced to take a stand.

The Neighbours storylines below will air in Australia from Monday 14th September, and in the UK three weeks later from Monday 5th October.

Too Close for Comfort

Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is in for a shock when he learns the identity of his mystery buyer.

In order to bankroll his life, Ned has been partaking in an interesting way to make money. As a Fandangle artist, he has the ability to post his artwork onto a private forum for only those who have paid a subscription fee. However, over the past few weeks, a mystery bidder has asked him for a very specific type of art.

When thrown an offer of quite a substantial amount of money, Ned agreed to take a photo of himself sitting on a cake in his underwear. Later, he took a completely nude image, specifically for the high bidder… and now they are threatening him with them.

This week, as Ned leaves Erinsborough to go on a romantic getaway with his girlfriend Yashvi (Olivia Junkeer), he is rattled to learn that his secret recipient knows not only who he is with, but where he is. Up until this point, Ned has thought that the buyer has been in Croatia, but he’s about to learn they are too close for comfort…

Worried that the truth about what he’s been up to may be revealed, Ned agrees to meet the buyer, but decides to keep it from Yashvi. When he arrives, he finds that the mystery buyer is in fact Scarlett Brady (Christie Whelan Browne).

Fans of the show will remember that Ned and Scarlett dated last year after he met her in an airport, crying alone in a wedding dress. The pair dated for a few weeks, before a Halloween getaway turned nasty when she stabbed him with a cheese knife after he refused to marry her.

Now, with Ned right where she wants him. It is time for Scarlett to pounce.

“Scarlett felt that he promised her a life and then went back on his word, so she wants to hurt him the way he hurt her,” Christie told TV Week.

When Ned demands to know what she’s playing at, she tells him that she wants him to do a painting for her, so that she can gift it to her fiancé. Ned is stumped.

“She’s the last person Ned ever wanted to see again and now she has X-rated photos and videos of him,” Ben lamented to TV Week.

With the knowledge that she has her hands on damning content, Ned is backed into a corner. The question is will he go along with her demands, or is there an easier way to rid her of his life forever?

Elsewhere on Ramsay Street…

After weeks of oblivion to the feelings that live in nurse Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes) has for his wife Chloe (April Rose Pengilly), Pierce (Tim Robards) finally discovers the truth, and makes the call to ask her to move out.

What is already an awkward situation is heightened as Chloe has some saddening news, pertaining to her unborn child.

Still struggling with her guilt over her choice all those years ago, Sheila (Colette Mann) visits partner Clive’s (Geoff Paine) office at work and tampers with the results of her grandson Levi’s (Richie Morris) medical tests. Although she means well, Sheila doesn’t realise the consequences of her sabotage.

While COVID-19 warning messages have been subtly placed in the background of the world of Erinsborough, this week has the first story fuelled by real life. Susan (Jackie Woodburne) catches husband Karl (Alan Fletcher) and close friend Jane (Annie Jones) panic buying groceries. Disgusted by their behaviour, Susan delivers an ultimatum.

Here’s the full Neighbours spoilers for this week in Australia:

Monday 14 September (Episode 8450)

Shane decides to stay home from the baby shower, with Susan dropping by to check up on him to check in on him.

David and Aaron discuss their options of the possibility of going down to surrogacy route.

Chloe insists on going ahead with the baby shower, despite Pierce and Nicolette trying to talk her out of it.

Tuesday 15 September (Episode 8451)

Pierce discovers Nicolette’s feelings for Chloe, demanding she move out immediately.

Shane puts aside his own struggles to reach out to Dipi.

Ned’s biggest Fandangle fan seems to know exactly where Ned is, even while on a mini-break with Yasvhi.

Wednesday 16 September (Episode 8452)

Ned’s mystery fan attempts to blackmail him with the video footage, wanting Ned to paint a portrait of her as a wedding gift for her new fiancé.

After an action-packed Krav Maga workout with Bea to take his mind off the future of his career, Levi begins to see her in a whole new light.

Thursday 17 September (Episode 8453)

Sheila tampers with Levi’s test results.

When Rose’s accounts freeze, she melts down and Toadie softens to her betrayal.

Tormented by his crazy fan, Ned outlines his strict conditions and agrees to the deal.

Friday 18 September (Episode 8454)

Susan is appalled to learn that Karl and Jane have been bulk buying and hoarding grocery items, demanding they donate them to charity.

Rose convinces Toadie and Mackenzie to help her by offering their time to test her beauty treatment skills.

Sheila comes clean to Levi about tampering with his medical review.