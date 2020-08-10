In the latest Neighbours spoilers for Australia, a practical joke deepens the rift between housemates and low-key love rivals Pierce and Nicolette, whilst Angela Lane returns, and she has her eyes on Toadie.

The Neighbours storylines below will air in Australia from Monday 17th August, and in the UK three weeks later from Monday 7th September.

Joke’s on You

Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes) and Pierce (Tim Robards) continue to clash, as the newest Ramsay Street resident decides to play a practical joke on the businessman.

Ever since Nicolette’s arrival in Erinsborough, there’s been tension between her and local billionaire Pierce Greyson, thanks to the common denominator of his wife, Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly).

Within a week of Nicolette stepping foot in town, she had already asked Chloe out, unaware that she was married. Fast forward a few weeks and Chloe has invited the fiery red-head to move into No. 24 as a live-in nurse for her ailing mother, Fay (Zoe Bertram).

Tensions have been high between the pair, who must now learn to live together for the sake of the woman they both have feelings for.

“Nicolette can’t stand how possessive and controlling Pierce is of Chloe – he dims her light,” Charlotte told TV Week.

She also admitted that if Pierce were to listen to Nicolette, there probably wouldn’t be any issues between the pair; but ever the stubborn tycoon, Pierce refuses.

This week, when the futile foursome head to the Lassiters day spa, Nicolette decides it would be a great time to pull a practical joke on Pierce.

When he falls for it, he ends up in the middle of the Lassiters complex, in a robe with a luscious green face mask on… and in clear view of none other than business partner and rival, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis)!

Whilst Nicolette dons a smile, Pierce does not look happy.

Is this the final straw?

The Princess and the Frog

Toadie’s (Ryan Moloney) slowly stepping back into the dating game, but his choice of contender isn’t exactly what pseudo parents Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) were hoping for.

Since his wife’s passing early in 2019, Toadie has avoided dating like the plague, only beginning to dabble in it earlier this year when former-late-now-alive ex-wife Dee (Madeleine West) returned to town. However, after a short whirlwind romance, the pair decided to call it quits… at least for the time being.

Back from an extended holiday with his kids, Toadie finds it pleasantly surprising when he runs into a suitor at Waterhole and the pair hit it off.

Despite his initial hesitation, Toadie is surprisingly relaxed at the prospect of dating again.

“There’s definitely nervousness about dating because he hasn’t dated for so long, but he’s also ready for it,” Ryan told TV Week.

However, there’s one small issue. The suitor in question is none other than Angela Lane (Amanda Harrison).

Toadie is oblivious to the damage that Angela has caused over the last few months, particularly in regards to Susan’s generous but eventually disastrous offer of taking in amnesiac criminal Finn Kelly (Rob Mills). Aside from her attempts to bring down Susan as principal, she’s also shown homophobic true colours in regard to Elly Conway (Jodi Anasta).

However, Angela, despite all the bad, has had her eye on Toadie for a while now and finally the time is right fro them both.

“She likes the look of Toadie and has been waiting for the right time to approach him,” Amanda revealed to TV Week about her character’s intentions.

Unlike the majority of her decisions in the past months, this seems genuine, and without a hidden motivation.

But there’s shock to come when Karl and Susan find the pair looking quite friendly in the pub, and unsurprisingly aren’t too pleased about it.

Will Karl and Susan stand in the way of Toadie’s happiness?

Who is Angela Lane?



Angela, a member of the Parent-Teacher Association, began her vendetta against Susan last year when Susan backed her niece Elly (Jodi Anasta), who gave alcohol to a student in order to hide the secret of her baby’s paternity.

When she urged parents to remove their children from the school, her daughter Olivia (Grace O’Sullivan) launched a petition, defending Elly.

After revealing her true bigoted self to Elly, she was horrified to learn that her daughter was not only a lesbian but was also in a relationship with her teacher.

This year, Angela called for the resignation of Susan after Finn’s reign of terror on the residents of Ramsay Street. She was assisted in the campaign by Finn’s mother Claudia Watkins (Kate Raison) and her lawyer Samantha Fitzgerald (Simone Buchanan) in their, albeit unsuccessful, bid to gain custody of Elly’s daughter Aster (Scout Bowman).

With her sights now firmly set on Toadie, will Susan and Angela be able to put their past behind them for the sake of his happiness?

Here’s the full Neighbours spoilers for this week in Australia:

Monday 17th August (Episode 8430)

Emmett’s aunt is identified as a suitable carer.

An anxious Chloe puts off having the Huntington’s Disease test for the baby.

Tuesday 18th August (Episode 8431)

Toadie is approached by Angela Lane, but Karl and Susan jump in to stop him from dating her.

Hendrix spots Nicolette catching up with her ex Alex, approaching her to find out what’s really going on with Nicolette’s love life.

David and Aaron struggle with having said goodbye to Emmett.

Wednesday 19th August (Episode 8432)

Hendrix confronts Nicolette about her feelings for Chloe.

With a tempting cash offer, Ned is tempted to send a patron a very racy photo.

The barriers between Jane and Nicolette starts to come down.

Thursday 20th August (Episode 8433)

Levi is feeling the pressure about his fake relationship with Bea, made all the more difficult with her still being in Switzerland.

When his exhibition costs escalate, Ned considers taking a nude photo for one of his subscribers in order to make his dreams a reality.

Toadie and Dipi are worried about Shane after he hasn’t been heard from in a few days, leaving Roxy to consider revealing everything.

Friday 21st August (Episode 8434)

Mackenzie plans a surprise evening for Shane and Dipi’s anniversary, unaware of everything that’s transpiring.

Shane is reluctant to come back home, eventually admitting out loud to Toadie that he is an addict.