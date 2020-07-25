Home and Away Spoilers — Ziggy learns her parents’ fate, as Nikau makes a huge mistake

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Ziggy avoids her parents as they make a final decision on their marriage, whilst a desperate Nikau’s impulsive actions could be the biggest mistake of his life…

With her plan to leave Summer Bay thwarted by Ben (Rohan Nichol), who ran in front of her car to prevent her driving out of Summer Bay, Maggie (Kestie Morassi) is fuming at his sudden turn around.

Having spent weeks trying to get through to Ben, Maggie finally gave up and booked a flight to Italy, planning to move there permanently.

But when faced with Maggie’s imminent departure, a few wise words from Alf (Ray Meagher) saw Ben realise he couldn’t let Maggie go, and after stopping her car, he challenged Maggie to look him in the eye and tell him that she no longer loved him—but she couldn’t bring herself to do it.

With Ben now having confiscated Maggie’s car keys, Maggie storms into the diner to ask daughter Ziggy for her car, in order to get to the airport on time.

But Ziggy refuses, now is the time for Ben and Maggie to finally sort things out.

As Maggie confronts Ben, she asks whether he’s finally ready to forgive her for sleeping with his brother two decades ago when they had temporarily split up.

When Ben hesitates, and a frustrated Maggie tells him that nothing has changed, he asks her to stay one more night. Just 12 more hours for Ben to overcome his inner demons.

That night, Maggie has almost given up on Ben when he finally rocks up at the farmhouse, and the two stay up all night as they talk things through….

The next morning, Ziggy wakes up to find boyfriend Dean (Patrick O’Connor) waiting outside by the car—he’s taking her on a surprise trip.

Knowing how much stress Ziggy has been under, Dean feels it’s the perfect time to distract Ziggy from her troubles with a drive into the national park, though the outing has more meaning that Ziggy realises.

As they take a walk through the bush, Dean presents Ziggy with a necklace.

She loves it and tells him that he didn’t have to give her anything, but Dean then reminds her that it’s actually their first anniversary!

Ziggy is thrown, and becomes upset as she admits to Dean that she’d completely forgotten with everything that’s been going on.

Dean is understanding though, and the two spend a blissful afternoon together. Ziggy then shows her appreciation for Dean in a true River Boy fashion—by heading to a nearby tattoo parlour to get herself inked!

The spell is broken later on however when Ziggy receives a text from Maggie—her and Ben have made a decision and they need to talk with her face to face.

Ziggy is determined to not let it ruin the day however, and insists and she and Dean hike to a nearby waterfall rather than immediately head back to Summer Bay.

The tension mounts throughout the walk though, and it soon becomes clear that Ziggy is merely using it as an avoidance strategy—she’s petrified of returning home to find out her parents marriage is over for good.

Eventually Dean convinces Ziggy that she needs to face things head on, and he’ll be there with her all the way.

Back in Summer Bay, Ziggy arrives at the farmhouse to find Ben and Maggie sitting at the table.

Ziggy prepares herself as Maggie and Ben reveal their decision—are they going to get back together, or are things really over?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, as Colby (Tim Franklin) ramps up his investigation into the diner break-in, he remains convinced that one of the Parata family had something to do with it, and is determined to prove it.

After Gemma (Bree Peters) refused to give her fingerprints for elimination purposes, Colby asked his colleagues to do some digging into the Parata family history.

Colby feels like he’s struck gold when he finds that Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) has a prior conviction for armed robbery, and whilst Tane (Ethan Browne) has been suspected for various crimes, they’ve never been able to pin anything on him.

Ever the professional, Colby discusses his findings with both Dean (Patrick O’Connor) and Mackenzie (Emily Weir)—who both tell him he’s barking up the wrong tree, particularly when Colby has a grudge against Ari over his relationship with Mackenzie.

When Colby pays a visit to the house to voice his suspicions as to how they could afford to rent a house with little income, Colby finds a black hoodie similar to the one used by the diner intruder.

That’s enough for Colby to decide a full search of the house is in order, and a team is brought in as he executes the warrant.

Although they don’t find anything, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is deeply shaken by the experience.

As Gemma checks on Nik who’s darkholed himself away in his room, he admits he’s not doing well.

Although Gemma hoped he would have forgotten it—given he was only a young boy at the time—Nik clearly remembers the day that the police bashed down their door and dragged Ari away all those years earlier.

It clearly traumatised him, as it was nearly a decade before he saw Ari again, and Nik is terrified that the same thing is going to happen again, even if they’ve done nothing wrong.

Gemma tries to reassure him that it’s different this time and they need to stick together.

Later that evening, Bella (Courtney Miller) sneaks around to the Parata house to tip off Nik that Colby is planning a police line-up for the next day—with all the Parata men placed in it.

Early the next morning, and terrified of what may happen next, Nik packs a bag and plans to escape Summer Bay.

When he heads to the bus stop to find there is a driver strike going on, he finds himself stuck, and hides when he spots John (Shane Withington) and Marilyn (Emily Symons) approaching.

Meanwhile, Tori (Penny McNamee) is driving past, and witnesses John falling out of his wheelchair. She quickly pulls over to assist him.

As a desperate Nik sees the door to Tori’s car wide open… engine still running… he makes an impulsive decision.

In the blink of an eye, before anyone can spot him, Nik leaps into the driver’s seat and speeds away, heading out of Summer Bay.

Tori screams as she realises what’s just happened, and chases after the car to no avail.

But it’s not the car she’s worried about….

….as little does Nik realise that baby Grace is in the back seat!

Has Nik just made the biggest mistake of his life?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week in the UK:

Monday 27th July (Episode 7356)

Maggie gives Ben one last chance to explain.

Marilyn prepares for John’s return home.

Jasmine’s behaviour towards Grace becomes intense.

Tuesday 28th July (Episode 7357)

Ben and Maggie come to their final decision.

Ziggy and Dean celebrate a milestone.

Jasmine bends the truth.

John returns home.

Wednesday 29th July (Episode 7358)

Ziggy learns the fate of her parents.

Evan makes a heartbreaking decision.

Colby reignites the diner investigation.

Thursday 30th July (Episode 7359)

Ryder and Evan share a deeply emotional moment.

Colby tightens his gaze on Ari.

Martha returns to Merimbula.

Friday 31st July (Episode 7360)

Mackenzie makes her biggest sacrifice for Ari.

Colby’s investigation turns personal.

Nikau’s lapse in judgement could change his life forever.

Marilyn and John refuse to accept reality.