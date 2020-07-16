Home and Away Spoilers — Panic as Maggie and Evan try to flee Summer Bay

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, both Evan Slater and Maggie Astoni are looking to depart Summer Bay, but will either of them make it out of town without a loved one stopping them?

Ryder (Lukas Radovich) is deep in thought after Evan’s (Cameron Daddo) gig at Salt, and it’s clear that Evan’s song that he wrote for Ryder has stirred up far more emotions than Ryder anticipated.

Having agreed to perform in order help Ryder with a TAFE assignment on event management, Evan is confused when Ryder admits to him that he made the whole thing up—there is no assignment.

As Ryder explains that he just wanted to see Evan perform, he finally tells him that he knows the truth, that Evan is dying.

Ryder admits that it was Roo (Georgie Parker) that told him, and Evan understands, he doesn’t blame her.

Evan apologises to Ryder for having to find out that way, but explains that he wanted to get to know his son without the burden of his impending death hanging over them.

He tells Ryder that he didn’t want to let him down, only to realise that that’s exactly what he has done.

Later that evening, Ryder tells his grandad Alf (Ray Meagher) and Martha (Belinda Giblin) that he told Evan the truth, but regrets the way he did so. He fears that it all came out wrong and he may have scared Evan away.

The next day, Ryder heads over to Evan’s caravan to talk things through, but he’s not there. As the morning goes on, Ryder is concerned when Evan is nowhere to be found and isn’t answering his phone.

Meanwhile, Alf heads to the hospital to visit John and is surprised to find Evan being wheeled into the ward by Nurse Freya (Francisca Braithwaite).

Evan explains that he called himself an ambulance after the gig as he wasn’t feeling too good, but is adamant that he doesn’t want Ryder to know he’s there or that he’s getting worse.

Knowing how worried Ryder is, Alf gets straight on the phone to tell him of Evan’s condition.

When Ryder then shows up at the hospital with Roo and Alf in tow, Evan tries to convince Ryder that he’s fine, the fluid has been drained from his lungs and he’ll be able to leave later that afternoon.

Ryder decides to take the opportunity to have an open discussion with Evan about his illness.

He asks whether there’s the possibility that they could get a second opinion, but Evan tells him that it’s already too late.

The cancer has spread from his lungs and there’s too many tumours to operate, and he’s too weak to receive any further treatment. This is endgame stage and it’s only a matter of time.

Holding back his emotion, Ryder tells Evan that he’ll no longer be staying in the caravan, and he will be moving into the house when he’s discharged. Evan begins to protest but Alf tells him there’ll be no arguments.

When Ryder returns to the hospital later that afternoon, he is confused when Nurse Freya tells him that Evan has already checked himself out around an hour earlier. Rushing back to the caravan park, Ryder panics when he finds Evan’s caravan empty.

Ryder quickly drives to the bus stop where he finds Evan about to board the bus out of town, and he runs to prevent him getting on.

Not wanting his son to watch him die, Evan tells Ryder that this is the right thing to do.

But Ryder forcefully tells Evan that he’s been been the one making all the decisions so far and it’s time for him to put his foot down. Ryder is not going to let Evan walk out of his life.

Will Ryder convince his father to stay in Summer Bay with him?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Maggie Astoni (Kestie Morassi) also makes the difficult decision to leave Summer Bay this week!

With her marriage to Ben (Rohan Nichol) breaking down only a matter of weeks ago, Maggie was devastated to learn that Ben had spent the night with Gemma Parata (Bree Peters) in his motel room.

Although Ben and Gemma didn’t sleep together, and have already decided that it will go no further, Maggie is far from convinced, despite both Ben and Gemma trying to tell her the truth.

Gemma is upset after Maggie publicly shames her in the diner, and when Ben tries to comfort her, Maggie walks around the corner and spots them. As Ben and Maggie make eye contact, it’s the final straw for Maggie.

When Ben comes to the farmhouse to try and explain, Maggie admits defeat and tells him he can do whatever he likes. She’s applied for a job transfer and will be leaving town.

An emotional Maggie later tells daughter Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) that seeing Ben with Gemma is too painful, and that she needs to leave Summer Bay.

Ziggy is shocked, and whilst she realises that she felt the same when she found out about ex-husband Brody’s affair with Simone, she tells Maggie that she can’t make such big decisions whilst she’s in such a state.

But Maggie is determined, and when Ziggy returns to the farmhouse that evening to find Maggie already packing, Maggie tells her that she can’t wait around for a new job to turn up, she has to leave as soon as possible.

And what’s more, she’s decided that with her share of the sale from the Pier complex, she’s going to move to Italy!

Ziggy can’t believe what she’s hearing and it starts to become too much for her, but Maggie assures Ziggy that she’s not abandoning her. Ziggy has her own life to lead, which she should concentrate on instead of having to babysit Maggie’s broken heart.

Ziggy heads off to tell Ben the news, who then heads round to the farmhouse like a shot.

Ben wants to know what’s got into Maggie, but she simply states she’s taking control of her own life.

Ben tells her that he doesn’t want her to leave, and Maggie asks him to give her one good reason why she shouldn’t go—but Ben can’t bring himself to give an answer.

The next day, Maggie says her farewells to all her friends who are shocked but excited by Maggie’s news.

Meanwhile, some wise words from Alf help Ben realise that he needs to fight for Maggie.

Alf tells Ben that he speaks has someone who has loved and lost before, and after Ben admits that he does still love Maggie, Alf tells him to get moving.

As Maggie drives out of Summer Bay, Ben suddenly runs out into the road in front of her car.

Although Maggie initially demands for Ben to get out of her way, she eventually pulls over to listen to what Ben has to say.

Will Ben be able to pluck up the courage to convince Maggie he wants to give their marriage another try?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week in the UK:

Monday 20th July (Episode 7351)

Ryder reveals to Evan that he knows his secret.

Ari is concerned that Nikau and Tane are hiding something from him.

Justin worries if Leah is strong enough to get through another trauma.

Tuesday 21st July (Episode 7352)

Evan and Ryder come to loggerheads.

Tane and Ari navigate a tense situation.

Colby commences his investigation.

Wednesday 22nd July (Episode 7353)

Evan and Ryder’s bond is put to the test.

Bella celebrates a milestone.

Maggie makes a heartbreaking decision.

Thursday 23rd July (Episode 7354)

Bella’s newfound independence inspires everyone.

Ziggy desperately tries to keep her family together.

John and Marilyn face some harsh realities.

Friday 24th July (Episode 7355)

John finally receives some promising news.

Ben’s final grand gesture.

Jasmine makes an alarming claim.

Leah gets back to a normal life.