Late start back for Home and Away in Australia?

When does Home and Away return in 2019? It’s been the most common question viewers have been asking since the show took its regular summer break, and it looks like this year we’ll be waiting a little longer than usual.

According to reports in the Australian media, it looks like Home and Away may not be back on Aussie screens until 18th February – amid rumours it may also be looking for a new timeslot.

Home and Away traditionally returns from its summer break at the end of January, after the culmination of the Australian Open tennis.

However, this year the tennis moved to Nine, replaced on Seven by Big Bash Cricket. With the cricket not ending until Saturday 2nd February, there are fewer free slots in Seven’s late-January schedule, and it looks like they’re prioritising the return of ratings juggernaut, My Kitchen Rules.

Ratings winner My Kitchen Rules will return to Seven on Monday 28th January, in the 7pm timeslot. It is believed that this move is an attempt by Seven to rival Nine’s popular reality series, Married At First Sight which will premiere at the same time.

With the cricket ending on Saturday 2nd, this leaves Monday 4th February as a potential return date for the show.

However, 96FM claim that we may have to wait another month for our Summer Bay fix, with Home and Away not returning to our screens until Monday 18th February. This would give MKR three weeks in the coveted 7pm slot, where Home and Away has sat for the past 30 years.

As a result, the publication is purporting that the show’s entire future in the 7pm slot on Seven is currently in doubt. 96FM reports that if MKR proves a ratings success at 7pm, Seven executives are considering keeping it there, relegating Home and Away to a lower-profile timeslot.

The publication reports that, “Despite it being hugely profitable internationally and having consistently strong ratings for three decades, [Home and Away’s] ratings declined significantly last year. New characters and storylines have reportedly been blamed.”

The options on the table include moving the Summer Bay show to the later 8:30pm slot, or even moving it to Seven’s secondary channel, 7TWO.

Another option, moving the show to the earlier 6:30pm slot, would put it directly up against Neighbours. This would not be the first time this has happened. Until January 1992, the beachside soap aired in a 6:30pm timeslot, while Neighbours aired at 7pm. In a bid to pit Home and Away against their ailing rival, the Network moved the series to its now current 7pm timeslot. Come March, Ten had capitulated and moved Neighbours half an hour earlier in the schedule.

The rival Aussie soap, set in the Melbourne suburbs, itself moved from Channel Ten to digital channel Eleven (now Ten Peach) back in 2011.

However, before you worry too much, Lynne McGranger (Irene Roberts) tweeted the following this morning, casting major doubt on 96FM’s claims:

Don’t believe everything you read people. I doubt much or even any of this is true. #justsayin https://t.co/udjF6UZDmi — Lynne McGranger (@LynneMcGranger) January 17, 2019

While nothing is confirmed, at the very least we know that we’ve still got a good few weeks to wait before Home and Away returns. We’ll bring you confirmation on the return date and time as soon as we know it!

What do you think of the late start back, and the potential for a new timeslot? Let us know in the comments below.

