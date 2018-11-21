Home and Away 2018 Season Finale Date

We can now confirm that Home and Away’s 2018 season finale will air in Australia as part of a triple episode on Thursday 13th December 2018.

As we’ve previously revealed, the episodes surrounding the finale and season return look set to feature a dramatic hostage situation, as well as some possible nuptials. For the full details, be sure to check out our 2018 Season Finale spoiler article.

As ever there, are a number of bulk episode airings to look out for as the show’s 30th anniversary year comes to a close. Whilst single episodes will air as normal on Mondays and Tuesdays, triple episodes are set to air on both Wednesdays and Thursdays as of next week:

Wednesday 29th November

Thursday 30th November

Wednesday 5th December

Thursday 6th December

Wednesday 12th December

Thursday 13th December (finale)

Whilst still subject to last minute changes, a full rundown of the schedule, complete with episode synopses once available, can be seen on our Australian Spoilers page.

The season return date for 2019 is not yet known, and will likely not be announced by Seven until nearer the time.

UK

Home and Away will also take its annual Christmas break in the UK from this Friday, 23rd November, ending on Episode 6995 which sees a devastating turn of events for Raffy Morrison.

For those watching on 5STAR, the airings will end with the same episode tomorrow evening, Thursday 22nd November.

Whilst the show will return in early 2019, Channel 5 are yet to confirm a date.

