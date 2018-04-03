Ashleigh Brewer Joins the Cast of Home and Away

Former Neighbours actress, Ashleigh Brewer has joined the cast of Home and Away as Summer Bay’s newest police officer.

Ashleigh Brewer, the actress who became a household name for her five year role as Kate Ramsay on Neighbours from 2009-2014, has joined the cast of Home and Away as the show’s newest police officer.

Back to the Bay can exclusively reveal that her character’s name is Chelsea Campbell and she is the ex-girlfriend of fellow police officer, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin).

The 27-year-old actress told Digital Spy in an interview that she was excited about her new role, for which she has signed a six-month guest contract.

“I was in LA when the role came up, so the audition side came to me by email and I recorded a tape that I sent through,” Ashleigh told the UK website.

“I was later asked to do another tape, so I did that and then we signed off.

“It all happened really fast.”

Ashleigh maintained that while she couldn’t say too much, she could confirm that the character’s name is Chelsea and that she is a police officer.

“She’s come to the Bay to give one of our favourites a real shock,” she stated.

“She is an extremely nice person with a strong head on her shoulders, but she’ll be causing a little bit of trouble through circumstances out of her control.”

This is Ashleigh’s first role upon her return from the US, where she became well-known for playing Ivy Forrester in the hit soap, The Bold and the Beautiful from 2014-2018.

Her first scenes are expected to air in August this year.

Home and Away airs on the Seven Network at 7pm, Monday through Thursday.