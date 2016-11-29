Home and Away Foxtel Specials

Details on the two Home and Away specials to be streamed on Foxtel over the Summer break in Australia have today been announced.

OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE:

Foxtel announced today that two Home and Away special events, produced by Seven Productions, will be available to stream on Foxtel Play and download from Foxtel On Demand in December and January.

Home and Away: Revenge will be available on Monday December 19 from 8.30pm while Home and Away: All or Nothing will commence streaming on Australia Day Thursday January 26, 2017.

In the sequel to the Home and Away special, An Eye for an Eye, which premiered on Presto to huge success late 2015, Home and Away: Revenge is perfect summer viewing for the thousands of fans who watch the weeknight series.

Both specials will see the return of Summer Bay favourites Dan Ewing and Lisa Gormley who reprise their much loved roles as Heath and Bianca Braxton.

In Home and Away: All or Nothing, Nic Westaway (Kyle Braxton) and Samantha Jade (Isla Schultz) will also return alongside series regulars, Lynne McGranger (Irene Roberts), Kyle Pryor (Nate Cooper) and George Mason (Martin Ashford).

Home and Away: Revenge is available to watch from the Foxtel On Demand menu from December 19 for Foxtel and Foxtel Play subscribers followed by Home and Away: All or Nothing, which arrives January 26 2017.

Both special events will still be available to existing Presto customers on the same day.

End Press Release



News of the specials were first revealed back in May, though details until now have been scarce. The news of Kyle Braxton’s return and the subsequent reveal of Isla Schultz’s return led to speculation that the scenes could be for one of the upcoming specials.

Scenes were filmed at both Maitland and Parramatta Gaols, which included some surrounding a prison riot, and George Mason also previously revealed that he was filming scenes for one of the specials in Alice Springs.

It is likely that Channel 5 will broadcast the specials in the UK next year, as they did with An Eye for an Eye though we will announce any confirmation of that nearer the time.

Check out the first promo for Home and Away: Revenge below. Be sure to watch it on Monday, 19th December at 8:30pm, exclusive to Presto and Foxtel Play.