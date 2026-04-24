5 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 27th April to 1st May

Next week on Emmerdale, Moira takes aim at Joe after discovering his deceit, Cain makes a life-changing decision, and will Paddy and Bear find hope at the eleventh hour?

1) Moira holds Joe at gunpoint!

Tensions continue to simmer between Cain (Jeff Hordley) and Moira (Natalie J Robb) next week, with the pair struggling to find their way back to one another following her release from prison.

Much has changed during Moira’s time behind bars, with the full extent of Cain’s prostate cancer diagnosis coming to light and the family forced to sell Butlers to the Tates.

Instead of returning home to her beloved farm—which has now been taken over by Robert (Ryan Hawley) and Aaron (Danny Miller) and rechristened ‘Emmerdale Farm’—Moira has joined her family in Wishing Well Cottage, where Sam (James Hooton), Lydia (Karen Blick), and Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) have been helping set up a brand new Dingle Farm.

But it soon became clear that Moira’s heart wasn’t in it, as she gravitated back to her old homestead, offering to help Robert out.

In the meantime, Cain has become increasingly fearful about how his upcoming surgery could affect his relationship with Moira, particularly their intimacy.

Next week, Cain is frustrated to find Moira spending more time back on the old farm rather than supporting him, while her determination to help only adds to Robert’s growing guilt.

It isn’t long before Moira senses something isn’t right, and when she pushes Robert for answers, he finally admits the truth—he was the one who planted the ID documents that led to her imprisonment.

Robert explains that he was blackmailed by Joe (Ned Porteous), who used a video he took of Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) killing John (Oliver Farnworth) to force his hand.

The revelation leaves Moira reeling, and she wastes no time in issuing an ultimatum—either Robert goes to the police, or she will.

Aaron is stunned when he learns that Moira now knows the truth and quickly rushes to intervene, desperate to keep Moira from reporting Robert to the authorities.

Keen to avoid adding further pressure ahead of Cain’s upcoming operation, Moira ultimately decides to keep quiet—for now. But the situation continues to spiral, and after Aaron reminds her that Joe’s role in orchestrating everything cannot be ignored, Moira heads to the big house…

A short while later, Joe’s shocked to be confronted in Home Farm by Moira wielding a shotgun!

Graham (Andrew Scarborough) attempts to intervene as tensions rise, but Moira refuses to back down, making it clear she knows Joe is responsible for everything that’s happened to her and the farm.

Will Joe take responsibility for his actions before Moira does something she’ll regret?

2) Will Cain go through with the surgery?

Down at The Woolpack, Aaron encourages Cain to try and repair things with Moira before his surgery, and as he heads home to Wishing Well to find his wife, for a brief moment it appears the pair might be able to move forward.

Sadly, it doesn’t last long, leading into a special episode on Wednesday that will delve into the couple’s relationship as they reach breaking point.

Cain seeks solace as he visits dad Zak’s grave, unable to fully open up about the fears surrounding his diagnosis.

Liam (Jonny McPherson) soon picks up on his turmoil and attempts to offer support, whilst Moira heads to The Woolpack and confides in Chas about the growing distance between her and Cain.

Panicking, Cain later makes a major announcement to Liam—and before long, Liam is left relaying the shocking news to Moira and Chas that Cain is planning to cancel his cancer surgery altogether!

As the family are left reeling, Eric (Chris Chittell) comes across Cain at Zak’s graveside, and shares his own fears about the future with Alzheimer’s—but will his words end up being the catalyst for Cain to reconsider?

The following day, Moira spots Joe’s fiancée Dawn out walking and takes the opportunity to confront her over Joe’s actions.

Shaken, Dawn later calls at Wishing Well to quiz Moira further. Although Dawn had already known about the video Joe was holding over Robert, and deleted it, she doesn’t yet know the full extent of Joe’s forced takeover of the farm.

How will Dawn react to what Moira has to tell her?

Dawn also has some big news of her own, but she’s blindsided when she realises that Joe has already announced it to Kim (Claire King) and young Lucas (Noah Ryan Aspinall)…

3) Ross struggles around baby Leyla

Elsewhere, in the aftermath of Charity’s (Emma Atkins) dramatic labour, Sarah and Jacob are ready to begin life with their newborn daughter Leyla… blissfully unaware that she is not in fact the surrogate baby Charity had agreed to carry for them, but her own child following a one-night stand with Ross (Michael Parr).

As the paperwork is finalised to confirm them as the official parents, Sarah and Jacob are overwhelmed with happiness as they finally head home with baby Leyla.

The following day, they continue to find their feet, but it isn’t long before others arrive to share in the moment.

Ross and Mackenzie soon turn up with a gift from 10-year-old Moses (Arthur Cockroft)—who believes himself to be Leyla’s great-uncle but is in fact her brother—though the visit proves slightly awkward as Ross is hesitant to hold the baby.

Sensing the tension, Jacob makes an effort to include him, inviting Ross and Moses to a family gathering later on, as they all begin to navigate the new dynamic.

But with Ross determined to keep his distance from his secret daughter, will he manage to turn down the invite?

4) Dr Todd takes aim from the ochie

Meanwhile, having managed to keep it under wraps for the past nine months—with only herself, Chas and Ross knowing the full truth—Charity was horrified when Dr Caitlin Todd (Caroline Harker) revealed she knew Jacob wasn’t Leyla’s father.

Although Todd made out that she could tell from the baby’s blood type, she had in fact overheard Chas and Ross talking about the situation outside the hospital, and realised she could use it to her advantage.

With Jacob finally having stood up to his boss to make a formal complaint about her bullying, Todd blackmailed Charity into convincing Jacob to withdraw his complaint.

Although the secret seems to be safe for now, Todd’s next move remains to be seen as she continues to manipulate Jacob.

There’s no respite for Jacob even as he begins his paternity leave from the hospital, with Todd having moved in across the road with Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick).

Next week, Dr Todd continues to integrate herself into village life as she joins Vanessa and Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) in the pub, where Mary (Louise Jameson) suggests a doubles darts match and pairs her with Vanessa.

As the match begins and Todd guides Vanessa through it, Vanessa is completely oblivious to the fact that Todd is flirting with her.

The match is a success, with Mary, Vanessa and Todd deciding to form a proper darts team, even roping in Claudette (Flo Wilson) as their fourth member.

“We had heard local darts teams, particularly those made up of women, were springing up across Yorkshire,” producer Sophie Roper explains. “It felt right that the ladies of Emmerdale would mirror this by setting up their own pub darts team.”

“With fewer people heading out mid-week, many rural pubs are finding times tough. These teams, much like pub quizzes, are a fantastic way of encouraging people back in to socialise face-to-face. And the Woolpack like other village pubs is a vital rural community hub.”

Now more at ease among the group, Todd begins to steer the conversation, taking the opportunity to make a few pointed remarks about Jacob as she continues to shape people’s opinions of him… what is she planning?

5) Will a familiar face hold the key to Bear and Paddy’s freedom?

Over at Tenants, with the trial only days away, Paddy (Dominic Brunt) continues to face the reality of what could lie ahead—and the impact it could have on his family.

When young daughter Eve hears gossip about Paddy’s situation, she is left upset and confused, prompting Paddy to sit her down and explain that he may have to go to prison for helping grandad Bear (Joshua Richards).

The news hits hard, with Eve begging Paddy not to leave.

With Mandy also panicking about the prospect of Paddy facing years in prison, a moment of desperation sees her blurt out that perhaps Bear could take the blame for everything as he originally intended.

Paddy is appalled, storming out, but the pair are later able to talk things through and reconcile, united in their fear over what’s to come.

Later in the week, Paddy visits Bear in prison, where he finds him increasingly anxious about the bank account evidence uncovered by the police, which suggests he was a part of the operation rather than a victim.

But their meeting takes an unexpected turn when Bear spots Simo (Steve Gidwaney) in the visitors room—a fellow slave at Ray (Joe Absolom) and Celia’s (Jaye Griffiths) farm whom Bear had believed to be dead!

Realising Simo could hold the key to Bear’s defence, backing up his story, Paddy approaches him after the visit and pleads for him to come forward and give evidence.

Simo admits that Bear doesn’t deserve to be in prison, but ultimately refuses to get involved, explaining that the toll it would take on his own mental health is too great.

With that avenue seemingly closed off, Paddy is left with little to cling to as the trial edges closer. Could there still be a last-minute lifeline to come?

By the end of the week, on the eve of the trial, Paddy finds himself alone in the doorway of Tenants, taking in his surroundings—uncertain whether he could soon be forced to leave the village behind.