Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Remi begins a long period of recovery after his operation, can the infamous Dr Swan help Sonny too?

After making the life-changing decision to go ahead with risky brain surgery, Remi’s (Adam Rowland) ordeal is far from over as he begins to face the reality of his recovery.

This week saw Remi finally agree to the complex procedure, after initially resisting Dr Cindy Swan’s (Brigid Zengeni) plan to operate while he remained conscious.

With Levi (Tristan Gorey) assisting in theatre, Remi was woken up mid-operation so that Dr Swan could monitor his brain function in real time, ensuring she avoided damaging vital areas as she worked to remove the tumour.

Although the surgery itself appeared to be a success, there was an immediate cause for concern when Remi woke.

As Eden sat by his bed holding Remi’s guitar, he struggled to find the word for the instrument, and quickly became clear something wasn’t right.

As Remi’s frustration grew, Levi stepped in to run some neurological tests.

While he was able to reassure them that there appeared to be no major deficit, and it was likely just down to swelling, Remi was left awaiting further results to determine what was causing the issue.

Next week, Remi remains in hospital awaiting those answers, but is still struggling to communicate, leaving him frustrated as he attempts to ask how much longer he’ll be waiting.

Levi is able to offer some good news in the meantime—the pathology results have confirmed that the tumour was benign. Remi doesn’t have cancer.

It’s the news everyone has been hoping for, but even then, Remi struggles to react, unable to express what he’s feeling.

When Dr Swan arrives with the scan results, she quickly explains what’s behind it. Remi is experiencing expressive aphasia, caused by swelling in the Broca’s area of the brain following surgery.

As she outlines, he knows the word he wants to say, but cannot always retrieve it, which is why his speech is coming out disjointed.

As Sonny and Dana arrive, Dana’s surprised to come face-to-face with Dr Swan as she heads to the door.

Dr Swan recognises her but can’t immediately place her, thinking she’s a former patient, before Dana reminds her that they previously worked together at St Christopher’s in the city.

“Huh, right,” responds Dr Swan as she exits. Despite the awkward reunion, Dana is reassured that Remi has been treated by the very best.

Sonny tries to keep things light as Remi attempts to explain what happened, joking as he fumbles through his words and lands on the wrong ones.

When the conversation turns to the surgery itself, Remi struggles to describe playing guitar during the procedure, before eventually managing to get to the point—telling them that, for the first time in a long while, he feels hopeful.

By the following day, Dr Swan prepares to leave, confirming that the seizures which first led to Remi’s diagnosis were caused by the tumour and should now be resolved.

She arranges a follow-up with a speech pathologist to support his recovery, before describing him as a success story after such a complex procedure.

With Remi’s recovery now underway, focus soon shifts back onto Sonny.

Left paralysed following the train crash, Sonny has been relying on rehab in the hope of regaining some movement—but progress has been slow, and he’s largely put it to one side while supporting Remi.

That changes when Dana learns from John (Shane Withington) that, during the chaos of Remi’s seizure in the garden, Sonny briefly thought he felt his leg move as he crawled across the grass.

At the time, Levi checked him over but found no response, and Sonny later had John run through some basic tests as well, again with nothing conclusive.

With no clear sign of improvement, Sonny convinced himself he must have imagined it—and never raised it with his medical team.

For Dana, it’s enough to warrant a proper check, particularly given that Dr Swan is currently on the scene.

Managing to catch Dr Swan before she departs Yabbie Creek, Dana arranges to bring Sonny in for an assessment.

Dr Swan confirms that his spinal injury is incomplete, and while that leaves the door open to potential improvement, she stops short of offering any firm prognosis—explaining that cases like his can go either way.

It’s not the certainty Sonny is looking for. Frustrated at being told “maybe” once again rather than given a clear answer, he cuts the consultation short and walks out, unwilling to start getting his hopes up again.

Dr Swan warns Dana that she cannot help Sonny if he doesn’t want to be helped.

Dana refuses to let it drop. Determined to get through to him, she convinces Dr Swan to come out and see Sonny in a rare house call.

John’s quick to introduce himself to the famous Dr Swan when she turns up with Dana, before she turns to Sonny.

Dr Swan reiterates that while the scans don’t provide a definitive answer, they do show he’s not getting any worse. More importantly, she stresses that she’s still willing to take him on and carry out a more thorough assessment at her clinic, where he’ll have access to the full resources needed to properly evaluate his chances.

Sonny’s left with a clear choice. He can commit to doing the work needed for any chance at improvement, or he can walk away and accept that nothing will change.

With the decision now firmly in his hands, will Sonny agree to let Dr Swan help him?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 27th April (Episode 8682)

Tane misses home.

Mackenzie’s caught out.

Remi waits for results.

Tuesday 28th April (Episode 8683)

Mackenzie’s caught aiding and abetting.

Abigail’s social justice campaign backfires.

Will Sonny heed the doctor’s advice?

Wednesday 29th April (Episode 8684)

Cash and Jo search for Tane.

David is onto Newman.

Brax and Ricky’s quiet family life is under threat.

Thursday 30th April (Episode 8685)

Cash follows a lead.

Tane’s cut loose.

David makes a shock arrest.

Friday 1st May (Episode 8686)

Tane faces the music.

Brax dreams of a better life.

David fights for Lacey’s freedom.