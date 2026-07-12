Home and Away Spoilers – Beau ramps up his control over Harper and Sonny

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Beau’s controlling behaviour escalates as he suggests installing a tracker on Harper’s phone, while Sonny’s inability to pay Beau back leads to a worrying ultimatum.

Beau’s (Blake Richardson) darker side continues to emerge as his romance with Harper (Jessica Redmayne) intensifies this week, whilst Sonny (Ryan Bown) finds himself further trapped in his web.

Having begun using steroids supplied by Beau to hasten his recovery, Sonny was horrified when Dana (Ally Harris) passed Harper’s number to his dealer, allowing Beau to become even more entangled in his personal life.

Although Sonny tried to keep the pair apart, Beau quickly won Harper over, whilst she remained completely unaware of his criminal dealings—or that he was supplying her sister’s boyfriend with drugs.

The first cracks in the new relationship began to show last week, after Beau learned that Tane (Ethan Browne) was due back from New Zealand with baby Archie (Taj Cleland).

Feeling threatened, Beau immediately tried to book a romantic getaway for the pair of them, but was frustrated when Harper turned it down in order to be there for Archie’s return.

Beau immediately worried that Archie’s return would leave them with less time as a couple, prompting Harper to reassure him that they would still have time together.

When Tane later arrived earlier than expected with Archie, Beau turned on the charm and eventually won over both him and Cash (Nicholas Cartwright).

However, once he was alone with Harper, he angrily questioned why her ex and friend had been interrogating him.

Harper was thrown, but after Beau claimed that he wasn’t good in social situations, she agreed to give him some warning if she wanted to hang out with her friends in future.

When she admitted that their romance had felt unusually up and down in the past couple of days, Beau quickly changed tack, reassuring her that they’d simply faced their first tests as a couple, and had passed them with flying colours.

Yet moments later, when Harper briefly left him alone with Archie, Beau quietly referred to her son as “a little complication.”

Meanwhile, with Beau having given Sonny his latest pills ‘on credit’, he’s used the situation to his advantage.

After forcing Sonny to give up a dinner reservation that he and Dana had booked for themselves at a new place in Yabbie Creek, Beau later told Sonny that it had merely bought him a further 24 hours to repay his debt.

After Remi (Adam Rowland) stopped him borrowing money from Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), knowing exactly what it was for, Sonny desperately attempted to earn the cash himself by taking on a trial shift at Salt.

However, the work proved too physically demanding as his legs gave way beneath him, causing Sonny to drop to the floor with some plates and bring the trial to an abrupt end.

In the end, after lying that his falling out with Remi was due to borrowing money from him, Dana lent Sonny $400 which he used to repay Beau.

This week, Harper’s determined to appease Beau’s concerns, and so leaves Archie with Tane so she can spend some more quality time with Beau.

However, the short time she spends dropping off her son is enough to send Beau into another spin. Harper explains where she’s been, but her reassurance doesn’t satisfy him.

Instead, Beau proposes that they install tracking apps on their phones, allowing them to see each other’s location at all time.

Harper initially laughs at the suggestion, but her smile fades when she realises that Beau isn’t joking…

The idea of constantly monitoring each other leaves her unsettled, yet she tries to put aside her concern.

“She still believes that his choices are in the best interest of their relationship,” Jessica explained to TV Week. “She wants to give this a good try.”

Meanwhile, desperate for another supply of pills but unable to afford them, Sonny again asks Beau if he can get some more on credit.

Beau refuses, leaving Sonny to resort to desperate measures.

Sonny reaches out to Remi, suggesting that they meet for a drink and put their differences behind them. Yet whilst Remi may think that Sonny wants to make amends, he actually has an ulterior motive…

When he gets the chance, Sonny secretly removes a credit card from Remi’s wallet, intending to use it to pay Beau.

However, Beau is furious when he discovers where the funds will be coming from.

He points out to Sonny that if it could be traced back to Remi, and then to his own business, it could blow his entire operation!

Beau then lashes out violently, punching Sonny and knocking him to the ground.

“He doesn’t know anything about Beau so has no reason to believe he’s dangerous, but Sonny is wary of certain demanding behaviour exhibited by Beau around collecting payment,” Ryan tells TV Week.

Beau isn’t finished there however.

Knowing how desperate Sonny is for another batch, Beau tells him there will be no more coming his way… unless he begins working for him as a dealer!

Will Sonny agree to Beau’s demand?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 13th July (Episode 8750)

David comes clean.

Tane texts his ex.

Jo misreads the situation.

Remi feels like a third wheel.

Tuesday 14th July (Episode 8751)

Eden fears a great loss.

Mackenzie’s patience wears thin.

David struggles to join the dots.

Wednesday 15th July (Episode 8752)

Harper is torn.

Dana sets Levi a friendly challenge.

Sonny stoops to a new low.

Remi babysits Archie for the first time.

Thursday 16th July (Episodes 8753-8756)

Harper throws caution to the wind.

Sonny faces an ultimatum.

David’s big day is bittersweet.

Beau changes the rules.

John buckles under pressure.

David and Amelia strike a deal.

Sonny does the unthinkable.

Levi makes a solid effort.

Remi gets his groove back.

Spirits are high at the Surf Club fundraiser.