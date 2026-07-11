Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Cash has a new idea for his and Eden’s future together, while Remi discovers Sonny’s dark secret.

Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) find a new way forward next week, after her fears over having children left their marriage under strain.

The couple have recently faced one of their toughest challenges yet, after Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Levi (Tristan Gorey) suffered a devastating second miscarriage.

The loss hit Eden hard, leaving her questioning whether she could still imagine a future where she became pregnant herself.

Cash has always wanted a family, but Eden admitted that the thought of pregnancy now terrified her. Although she’d previously pictured them becoming parents together, she could no longer ignore the possibility that they could go through the same heartbreak as her brother and Mac.

Cash initially tried to accept Eden’s decision, but it was clear that the issue was far from resolved. When he later admitted that he still hoped she might change her mind, Eden was left fearing that their marriage could be over.

Next week, Cash returns to the share house after Remi’s (Adam Rowland) angry confrontation with him at the police station, where he urged Cash to stop avoiding the situation and go home to Eden.

Cash makes it clear that he doesn’t want their relationship to end, and Eden admits she feels the same, with the couple sitting down the next morning for an honest conversation about where they go from here.

Eden explains that her decision may have come from an emotional place, but that doesn’t make it any less real—pregnancy now scares her in a way she doesn’t think she’ll ever get past.

Cash promises that he won’t ask Eden to do anything that makes her uncomfortable, even if that means giving up on the family he always imagined.

Eden is grateful, but she’s also upset by what it means for him. Before everything changed, she’d genuinely been excited about the idea of them becoming parents. She loves kids, and had pictured them working well as a team, with Eden bringing the chaos and Cash bringing the structure.

Cash gently tells her that he thinks she would have made an amazing mum.

Later, Cash comes to see Eden at Salt with a possible solution. He suggests fostering, pointing out that they wouldn’t have to have biological children to become a family.

The idea has a personal resonance for Cash, as he and his late sister Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) were fostered by Gary Morrow (Peter Phelps) and his wife, after losing both of their parents during their childhood.

The possibility immediately gives Eden hope. If she and Cash could one day have a family without Eden having to go through pregnancy, she’s open to it.

With Roo (Georgie Parker) seemingly having put her fostering on indefinite hold, will Cash and Eden step up to become Summer Bay’s newest foster parents?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Remi starts to piece together the truth about Sonny’s (Ryan Bown) increasingly erratic behaviour.

Sonny has been pushing himself hard since gradually regaining the ability to walk following the train crash, but his determination’s now taken a dangerous turn, as he’s secretly been taking steroids supplied by Beau (Blake Richardson).

The situation is even messier now that Harper (Jessica Redmayne) has started seeing Beau, unaware of how he makes a living.

Next week, Dana (Ally Harris) notices how giddy Harper has become after spending more time with Beau.

With Harper’s son Archie still away, Dana suggests a double date, but Sonny immediately rules himself out, leaving Dana to join Harper and Beau as an awkward third wheel.

Beau easily wins Dana over, though he remains careful whenever the conversation strays towards his supposed friendship with Sonny.

Meanwhile, Sonny is becoming increasingly frustrated by the limits around his gym sessions.

After using up his one-hour session, he joins a boot camp outside, believing he’s found a loophole in Tane’s (Ethan Browne) rules.

It doesn’t take long for Mali (Kyle Shilling) to catch him mid-workout, however, and remind him that he’s already done enough for the day.

Sonny becomes aggressive towards Mali, prompting Remi to step in and try to calm things down—but Sonny snaps at him too before storming off.

Beau later tracks Sonny down, having realised that Sonny’s behaviour is making the tension between them obvious.

He reminds Sonny that their arrangement only works if they both keep quiet, but Sonny insists the situation has become too risky now that Beau is spending time with Harper and Dana.

Sonny tells Beau to stay away from both sisters, only for Beau to turn the tables by warning that Sonny can always find himself a new dealer if he doesn’t like it.

Faced with the threat of losing his supply, Sonny attempts to backtrack—but the encounter leaves him even more wound up.

Remi is again witness to the exchange, but Sonny is in no mood to be questioned. Remi tries to work out what’s going on, but every attempt to get through to him only makes Sonny angrier.

As Remi pushes for answers, Sonny suddenly lashes out and punches him in the face!

A jittery Sonny heads to the coffee cart to try and calm himself down, but refuses Marilyn’s (Emily Symons) offer to call Remi or Dana.

When Remi tracks him down anyway, he can’t ignore the pattern that’s forming—Sonny’s temper, the money he recently borrowed, and the strange tension between him and Beau.

Remi finally asks whether Sonny is taking drugs, but Sonny denies it and challenges him to prove it.

After a conversation with Justin (James Stewart), Remi decides that doing nothing isn’t an option if he wants to be a true friend. He lets himself into the pier apartment and searches Sonny’s room, where he finds the pills hidden in his backpack.

Confronted with the proof, Sonny can’t keep denying everything. He insists the steroids are only temporary and claims he’ll stop once his body is where he wants it to be.

Remi refuses to accept that, warning that the steroids are already changing him. But Sonny turns on him, throwing Remi’s own past drug use back in his face before storming off.

Back at the apartment, Sonny becomes increasingly desperate. After texting Beau for more steroids, he grows impatient waiting for a reply, until his frustration explodes and he trashes the place.

Alone, Remi searches online for guidance on steroid addiction, desperate to find a way to help his friend.

But knowing Sonny will refuse to listen, Remi realises he can’t keep protecting his secret.

If Sonny won’t face what’s happening, Dana needs to know the truth!

Dana’s confused to receive a message from Remi, asking to meet her in the morning once her night-shift is over.

But how will she react to what Remi’s got to tell her?

Home and Away is available to stream from 6am weekdays, with double bill episodes airing from 6pm on 5Star.

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Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 13th July (Episode 8737)

Jo and Lacey lock horns.

Richie gets the cold shoulder.

Can Cash and Eden find a way forward?

Tuesday 14th July (Episode 8738)

David wants to go home.

Richie’s world collapses.

Mali’s surf class takes an unexpected turn.

Wednesday 15th July (Episode 8739)

The Matheson sisters have a double date.

Sonny goes extra hard. John has a staffing crisis.

Thursday 16th July (Episode 8740)

Remi’s at a crossroads.

Sonny feels cornered.

Lacey runs a tight ship.

Friday 17th July (Episode 8741)

Sonny’s web of lies deepens.

Harper and Beau are all loved up.

David covers his trauma.