6 Coronation Street Spoilers for Next Week – 13th to 17th July

Next week on Coronation Street, Betsy is rushed to hospital after collapsing, Kit’s proposal to Sarah takes an unexpected turn, and will Cassie admit the truth about Ross?

1) Betsy future hangs in the balance after shock collapse

Betsy’s (Sydney Martin) plans for a new life in London are put into jeopardy next week when she suffers a frightening collapse—and boyfriend Dylan (Liam McCheyne) finds himself accused of causing it.

Betsy recently revealed that she’d been offered a place at the London College of Fashion, which she’s due to start in September. Although Carla (Alison King) was delighted by the news, Lisa (Vicky Myers) struggled with the prospect of her daughter moving away.

Betsy has also worried about what the distance—and the demands of her coursework—could mean for her relationship with Dylan. Despite putting on a brave face when she first told him, Dylan has assured Betsy that he’s determined to make things work.

As the couple try to prepare for their future apart, Betsy attempts to cook Dylan breakfast—but the results prove disastrous.

Realising she’ll need to improve her culinary skills before leaving home, Betsy asks Dylan to give her some lessons. Dylan shows her how to make a bolognese and once again promises that their long-distance relationship can survive the move. Reassured, Betsy shares an affectionate hug with him.

However, the following day, an ambulance races away from No.6 after Ryan (Ryan Prescott) finds Betsy unconscious on the kitchen floor.

At the hospital, Ryan explains to Carla how he discovered her, and a short while later a tearful Lisa is informed that Betsy needs an MRI scan.

Dylan rushes to see his girlfriend, but soon comes running back out of her room in a panic, explaining that Betsy appears to be having some kind of fit. Lisa and Carla can only watch in horror as the doctor races to tend to her.

Whilst further details of Betsy’s condition were intended to remain under wraps, other press have already revealed that Betsy has suffered a stroke.

Later in the week, as questions are raised about what caused Betsy’s collapse, she desperately begs Lisa not to blame Dylan.

Sean (Antony Cotton) later suggests that he and Dylan visit Betsy together, but Dylan abruptly shuts down the conversation, leaving his dad suspicious that he’s hiding something.

Lisa’s own suspicions soon boil over in the café, where she furiously confronts Dylan and openly blames him for what happened to Betsy.

Determined to take matters further, Lisa calls in to the police station and informs the desk sergeant that she wants to report a crime.

The following day, Lauren (Cait Fitton) tells an upset Dylan that Betsy remains seriously ill and doesn’t want to see him. However, both he and Betsy are unaware that Lauren has taken it upon herself to warn Dylan to stay away.

Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) then witnesses two police officers arresting Dylan in the precinct and breaks the news to a stunned Sean.

After his release, Dylan heads into the Rovers with Sean, only for Lauren to refuse to serve them. Dylan hits back with an explosive allegation of his own, insisting that he believes Brody (Ryan Mulvey) was actually responsible for what happened to Betsy.

How will Betsy and Brody react when they hear of Dylan’s accusation?

2) Kit’s proposal prompts a confession

Sarah (Tina O’Brien) faces an impossible decision next week when Kit (Jacob Roberts) proposes—prompting her to finally confess that she killed Theo.

Sarah was recently revealed as the person responsible for Theo’s (James Cartwright) death. After finding him on the scaffolding with Todd’s (Gareth Pierce) phone, she confronted him over his abuse of Todd.

When Theo threatened her, Sarah struck him with a scaffold pole, causing him to fall to his death. She then called Gary (Mikey North), who helped conceal what had happened and encouraged her to establish an alibi.

Todd has since learned the truth, but Sarah has continued hiding it from Kit, despite his insistence that Gary was responsible for Theo’s death.

“She knows that if he finds out, everything blows up: their relationship, his career, and he would be put in a position where he’d be forced to choose between turning her in or becoming a dodgy cop,” Tina O’Brien tells us.

“She knows that telling him means the ‘perfect relationship’ he believes they have is over.”

Kit was recently taken off the investigation, but he remained convinced that Gary knew more than he was admitting.

Lisa also warned that, even if Gary was responsible, Kit was too personally close to the situation to be the one who brought him down.

Next week, Kit spots Gary arguing with Maria (Samia Longchambon) on the street and reports his suspicions to Lisa. However, Lisa reminds Kit that he’s no longer working on the case.

An upset Maria later confides in Sarah that her marriage is falling apart, leaving Sarah struggling with the guilt of knowing that Gary’s secrecy is protecting her.

Sarah tells Gary that she can’t continue living with what they’ve done, but he begs her to remain silent. Gary reminds Sarah that if she confesses, his own role in covering up Theo’s death could send him down.

“For the first time, she’s also feeling a bit frustrated with Gary,” Tina explains. “She has always felt really supported by him, but now she’s wondering why he didn’t just tell her to go to the police instead of taking the burden himself.”

More conflicted then ever, Sarah returns home to find that Kit has prepared a romantic lunch for them.

Kit has been planning to propose for weeks, but after Sarah discovered the engagement ring in his bag, he held off so he could still catch her by surprise. Now believing he’s finally found the right moment, Kit drops to one knee and asks her to marry him.

Faced with the prospect of building their future on a lie, Sarah tells Kit that she can’t go through with it, and admits that she should have told him the truth from the start.

Kit initially assumes her confession concerns Gary, wondering whether they’ve been having an affair or if Gary has admitted to killing Theo.

Sarah denies both suggestions before finally revealing the devastating truth—Gary wasn’t responsible for Theo’s death. She was.

“She feels like the worst person in the world,” Tina continues. “It should be a perfect moment, but she is so racked with guilt and shame that she can’t enjoy it at all.”

3) Kit risks everything for Sarah

In the aftermath of Sarah’s confession, Kit is forced to choose between his duty as a police officer and protecting the woman he loves.

Despite no longer being officially involved in the case, Kit later returns to the station and studies the evidence board relating to Theo’s murder. But when he attempts to quiz DC McLaughlin (Michelle Tate) about the remaining suspects, she refuses to discuss the investigation with him.

Kit then warns Sarah that her freedom is now in Gary’s hands. Fearing that any information stored on Gary’s phone could incriminate her, he insists that Sarah needs to get hold of the device so the relevant data can be deleted.

However, Kit appears to be pursuing a secret agenda of his own.

After Gary’s phone is handed over to someone tasked with wiping its contents, Kit privately contacts the man and instructs him to forward anything he manages to recover to Kit’s personal email address.

Is Kit merely trying to cover up Sarah’s involvement, or going one step further to pin the blame on Gary?

“I would like to hope that he would protect Sarah,” Tina adds. “Because of the way he feels about Gary, I think if it came down to it, he would throw Gary under a bus to protect her.”

As Kit waits to discover what the phone contains, DC McLaughlin approaches Lisa with a major breakthrough—the police are ready to arrest Theo’s killer!

4) Will Cassie admit the truth to Steve?

Cassie (Claire Sweeney) remains trapped in Ross’s (Ian Burfield) blackmail plot next week, as Tyrone (Alan Halsall) begins building a relationship with the father he never knew.

Ross arrived in Weatherfield last week after Hope (Isabella Flanagan) and Ruby (Billie Naylor) secretly used Tyrone’s DNA to track him down.

Cassie was horrified to realise he was also the man she’d made a drunken pass at in the Chariot Square the previous night—without realising he had fathered Tyrone decades earlier.

Cassie had previously told Evelyn (Maureen Lipman) that Tyrone’s father was one of the clients she was forced to sleep with by an older boyfriend. Ross now demands that she help him win Tyrone round, threatening to expose their past and tell Tyrone and Steve (Simon Gregson) about her behaviour at the hotel if she refuses.

However, Ross’s apparent hold over Cassie seems questionable. She was only 15 when her exploitation began and 16 when Tyrone was born, so revealing the truth would also raise serious questions about Ross having paid to sleep with someone who was underage—whether or not he knew her real age.

Next week, Tyrone agrees to spend some time with Ross on the golf course, although their first father-and-son outing doesn’t go according to plan when Tyrone puts his back out.

Meanwhile, Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) notices how stressed out Cassie seems to be, and asks her what’s going on.

Unable to contain it any longer, Cassie admits that someone is blackmailing her. Bernie encourages her to stop running scared and confront the situation head-on—but will Cassie take her advice?

As Ross pushes ahead with his plans to build a relationship with Tyrone, the pressure starts affecting Cassie’s relationship with Steve. Tyrone senses that the pair are hiding something and is shocked by what he discovers.

Cassie’s problems then deepen when she learns that Ross has spent the night at No.1 with Tracy (Kate Ford). Despite their ongoing feud, once Ross is out of the way, Cassie warns Tracy that he can’t be trusted. Of course, her concerns fall on deaf ears.

After seeing Tracy and Ross kissing in the street, Cassie later tells Tracy that she spotted him heading into the bistro carrying flowers. Tracy immediately suspects another woman is involved, whilst Tyrone and Hope try to warn Ross that getting involved with Tracy could spell trouble.

Ross clears up the misunderstanding over the flowers, but then tells Tracy that he wants to cool things off so he can concentrate on getting to know Tyrone.

Realising Cassie caused the trouble, Ross confronts her at No.9 and warns her to stop interfering. Tyrone, unaware of the pressure Ross has been placing on her, takes his father’s side and gives Cassie her marching orders.

With Ross tightening his hold and her family turning against her, Cassie finally decides that she must tell Steve the truth.

5) Joseph faces leaving Oakhill

Over at No.5, Joseph (William Flanagan) faces an uncertain future at the prestigious Oakhill school, as Chesney (Sam Aston) and Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) are faced with a major financial dilemma.

The first sign of trouble comes when Joseph hands over his latest school report and quickly makes himself scarce. Chesney and Gemma are concerned to read that he’s regularly falling behind with his homework.

Gemma later admits that Joseph struggles to concentrate amid the noise and chaos at home. Bernie offers him the use of No.7, where he’ll be able to study in peace—but his schoolwork soon becomes the least of the family’s worries.

Chesney learns that Joseph’s grandmother Linda (Jacqueline Leonard) can no longer cover the private school’s fees, after her holiday rental business went bankrupt.

Desperate to keep Joseph at the school, Chesney considers taking out a loan, but Bernie warns that plunging the family into debt could create even greater problems.

By the end of the week, Gemma and Chesney assure Joseph that Linda has managed to find the money after all and he’ll be able to stay at Oakhill—but has the crisis really been resolved?

6) Christina faces Mary’s wrath

Also next week, Christina (Amy Robbins) faces further fallout from her spending addiction, as Mary (Patti Clare) makes it clear that she’s nowhere near ready to forgive her.

Christina recently admitted that she’d taken out credit cards in other people’s names, including Mary, Glenda (Jodie Prenger), and ex-husband Lenny (Joe Osborne), to fund a relapse in her compulsive spending.

After finally acknowledging that the problem had got out of control again, she agreed to attend a support group, with George (Tony Maudsley) standing by her.

Mary, however, remains furious about the fraud and decides that an apology isn’t enough.

Determined to reclaim the items bought using her card, Mary begins taking back some of Christina’s recent purchases. George tries to calm the situation, but Mary isn’t prepared to back down.

When George and Christina later return home, they’re stunned to find Mary holding a flash sale and selling off some of the items.

Christina is furious, but Mary points out that the items were bought using her card—so she considers them hers to sell.

The following day, Mary continues making pointed remarks about Christina’s fraudulent spending. Christina is already on edge, and her anxiety deepens when she receives a notification that a further package is out for delivery!