8 Emmerdale Spoilers for Next Week – 13th to 17th July

Next week on Emmerdale, suspicion surrounds Serena after Robert’s injured, Mack and Ross come to blows, and Vanessa’s visited by the police.

1) Mack pushes Ross too far

Mackenzie’s (Lawrence Robb) simmering resentment towards Ross (Michael Parr) finally boils over next week, as the fallout from Charity’s (Emma Atkins) confession takes a dangerous turn.

Mack recently discovered that Charity and Ross are Leyla’s biological parents, after Charity came clean about sleeping with Ross last year and keeping the truth hidden from Sarah (Katie Hill) and Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant), for whom she’d agreed to be a surrogate.

Although Mack has tried to keep a lid on his anger, Ross has already sensed that something isn’t right between them—unaware that Mack knows exactly what happened with Charity.

The situation has also drawn Kev (Chris Coghill) into the mix, after Mack opened up to him about Charity’s betrayal. Kev urged Mack to be clever if he wanted revenge on the person who’d hurt his family.

Next week, Mack asks Ross to help him with a job at Emmerdale Farm, but it’s clear from the start that there’s more going on than he’s letting on.

As the pair head off together, Ross carefully tries to work out whether there’s a problem between them, but Mack insists everything is fine.

The tension continues to build as they load bags from a trailer, with Mack’s anger towards Ross becoming harder to disguise.

Before long, the situation explodes into a row and the two men begin tussling on the barn’s mezzanine.

With emotions running high, Ross is suddenly pushed over the edge!

Later, it’s Kev who finds Ross injured in the barn, laying across bags of animal feed, but there’s certainly no love lost between the pair after recent events.

Kev is already furious with Ross for framing him over the café robbery, after Ross and Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) planted evidence in Kev’s trailer in a bid to turn Lewis (Bradley Riches) against him and drive him away from the village.

Their feud escalated when Kev confronted Ross at Dale View, but Ross twisted the situation in front of Lewis—leaving Kev looking like the villain once again.

By the end of the week, Kev warned Ross that he knew secrets about him, adding that he wasn’t the only person in the village who had reason to hate him.

Now, as Ross writhes in pain, he accidentally lets slip to Kev that Leyla is his baby.

With Kev suddenly armed with Ross and Charity’s big secret, Ross is left hoping he can convince him to keep quiet.

But could Kev now use the truth about Leyla as leverage, and force Ross to admit his part in setting him up over the robbery?

2) Chas fears for Sarah

Charity’s secret also causes fresh concern for Chas (Lucy Pargeter) next week, when she learns that Mack now knows the truth about Leyla’s parentage.

Chas is annoyed to realise Charity has finally told Mack that Leyla is her and Ross’s baby, fearing what this could mean for Sarah if the truth starts to spread any further.

Although Mack has agreed to stay quiet for now, Chas knows how fragile the situation has become and worries that Sarah could still end up discovering everything.

Determined to protect her family, Chas vows to help Charity keep the secret under wraps.

As the pair begin plotting their next move, Charity almost finds the courage to open up about the full horror of what she’s been dealing with.

However, before Charity can tell Chas about Dr Todd’s (Caroline Harker) attack, they’re interrupted by Liam (Jonny McPherson), who arrives with a tipsy Mack in tow.

With Charity once again forced to swallow the truth, will Chas realise there’s even more to the story than she knows?

3) The police question Vanessa

Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) is left with fresh questions about Dr Todd next week, as the police come knocking at her door.

Vanessa had been drawn into a brief romance with Todd before she left the village, unaware that the doctor was blackmailing Charity and using their closeness to pile on the pressure.

Todd had also managed to twist Vanessa’s view of Jacob, leaving Vanessa believing he was the problem rather than the victim of her manipulation at the hospital.

Next week, DS Reid (Angela Lonsdale) arrives back in the village to question Vanessa about Todd, explaining that a serious allegation has been made against her ex.

The visit leaves Vanessa rattled, as she’s forced to question whether she ever really knew the woman she’d been seeing.

As Vanessa begins digging for answers, Mack grows increasingly worried about Charity and calls Vanessa to ask whether she’s seen her.

Meanwhile, Charity takes a difficult but important step away from the village, as she attends a support group for rape survivors.

After everything Todd put her through, could this finally help Charity begin to process what happened?

4) Have Serena’s secrets come to light?

Serena (Casey Al-Shaqsy) raises more suspicions next week, as her interest in John (Oliver Farnworth) continues to unsettle those around her.

Since arriving in the village, Serena has quickly made herself at home with her second-cousin-once-removed Robert (Ryan Hawley), but Aaron (Danny Miller) has remained wary of the newcomer.

Aaron has been particularly concerned by Serena’s repeated questions about John and his past.

Next week, Serena appears to be hiding something of her own when Robert and Vanessa catch her being secretive with her laptop.

Vanessa later tells Moira (Natalie J Robb) that Serena has been asking questions about John, leaving Moira deeply concerned by what she’s hearing, having already avoided answering Serena’s questions about Nate’s (Jurell Carter) death.

Knowing there are still secrets surrounding John’s death that Serena mustn’t uncover, Moira warns Robert that his cousin can never be allowed to find out what really happened.

Meanwhile, Kev suddenly realises why Serena has seemed so familiar to him. He previously wondered whether he recognised her from his time in prison, but Serena denied his suggestion that she’d worked there as a screw.

When Kev finally makes the connection, he shares what he’s remembered with Robert—raising yet more questions about Serena’s past.

But with Serena still proving difficult to read, Aaron remains convinced that there’s more to her arrival than she’s letting on.

5) Robert’s accident leaves Aaron suspicious

Things take an alarming turn the following day, when Robert is involved in a serious incident at the farm.

As Robert is out on the land, he’s suddenly struck by a runaway farm trailer and knocked unconscious.

Serena’s presence at the scene immediately leaves Aaron unsettled, and he starts to wonder whether the accident was really as straightforward as it appears.

Chas shares Aaron’s concerns, and the pair agree to keep a closer watch on Serena.

Before long, their suspicions appear to pay off when Aaron and Chas make a discovery that leaves them shocked.

But what have they found out about Serena—and could the family be in danger?

6) Clemmie catches Billy and Gabby

Gabby (Rosie Bentham)’s new romance with Billy (Jay Kontzle) gets off to a complicated start next week, as his ex-wife Dawn (Olivia Bromley) struggles to adjust.

Billy and Gabby recently gave into their feelings after he supported her through a disappointing setback with Joe (Ned Porteous) and Dawn’s wedding plans.

Gabby had hoped to impress the couple with a healthy menu for their wedding breakfast, but while some of the dishes went down better than expected, Joe ultimately decided it wasn’t the right fit for their big day.

Dawn agreed that the food wasn’t quite what they were looking for, leaving Gabby hurt until Billy stepped in to make her feel better.

At first, Gabby tried to keep their romance quiet, pretending the roses Billy had bought her were from a supplier when Dawn spotted them.

Billy was left disappointed by Gabby’s cover story, but she soon proved she wasn’t ashamed of him after all by telling Dawn and Joe that they were seeing each other.

Although Dawn and Joe were surprised by the news, they both seemed happy for the pair. However, Dawn then admitted to Joe that she’d need to speak to Billy, knowing the situation could be complicated with the kids, the upcoming wedding and everyone living under the same roof.

Next week, Dawn asks Gabby and Billy to hold off from telling the children about their relationship just yet.

Gabby is irritated by the request, but she appreciates Billy having her back when she later clashes with Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) over an unhealthy menu.

However, Dawn’s careful approach is thrown into chaos when Clemmie (Mabel Addison) spots Gabby and Billy sharing a kiss.

Clemmie questions Dawn about what she’s seen and seems to accept the new relationship, but Dawn still finds the situation difficult to process.

At the same time, Gabby’s anxieties around food continue to affect her everyday life.

When she sees what’s on offer at one of Thomas’s (Bertie Brotherton) friends’ birthday parties, Gabby reacts by pulling him out of the event altogether.

As Gabby’s worries become harder to hide, will Billy be the one to realise just how much she’s struggling?

7) Kev’s given another chance

Kev’s place in the village suddenly looks much more secure later in the week, but does it have anything to do with his new advantage over Ross?

When Nicola asks Ross whether their Kev problem has been dealt with, Ross assures her that everything’s sorted.

But Nicola’s conscience starts to prick as she worries about Lewis being caught in the middle of their feud, and she’s left wondering if she’s done the right thing by trying to get rid of his dad.

However, any bad blood between Lewis and Kev soon appears to have been put to one side, when Lewis makes a surprising decision.

Nicola’s taken aback when she discovers that Lewis has recruited a new employee at the café—and it’s none other than Kev!

The move suggests Lewis may be ready to give his dad another chance, but it’s not long before he’s questioning whether he’s made the right decision.

Can Kev prove himself to Lewis, or is their fragile relationship already heading for more trouble?

8) Also next week…

Elsewhere in the village, Caleb (Will Ash) asks Kerry (Laura Norton) to handle a delivery for him with Billy, as his latest dodgy operation selling knock-off car parts gathers pace.

With electrician jobs thin on the ground at the moment, Noah (Jack Downham) tells Mack that he’s considering applying for jobs abroad.

Plus, Nicola’s annoyed when Jimmy (Nick Miles) skives off work to sneak away for a round of golf with Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker)!