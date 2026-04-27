Home and Away Spoilers – New cop Richie gets Alf Stewart in trouble

This week on Home and Away in Australia, as new cop Richie arrives in the bay, his decision to pull over Alf sets off an intriguing chain of events.

New cop Richie Brezniak arrives later this week, played by Rocco Forrester-Sach, and he’s about to get on the wrong side of a couple of Summer Bay residents.

A recent press release announced Richie’s arrival, explaining: “Yabbie Creek police station is also welcoming a new recruit when Richie Brezniak joins the team.

“Rookie Richie’s enthusiasm is set to test Senior Constable Cash Newman’s patience, and off-duty, he is poised to make waves with Abby Fowler. Is Abby about to fall for the Bay’s newest heartthrob?”

As the new recruit starts his first shift at Yabbie Creek Police Station, experienced Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) offers to take him under his wing, but he soon comes to regret his decision.

TV Week reports that Cash and Richie will head out on traffic patrol – one of the few things Cash is still allowed to do, having been placed on restricted duties after going rogue in his efforts to bring Tane (Ethan Browne) back to Summer Bay.

Richie is delighted to have the chance to prove himself to the Senior Constable and is full of enthusiasm for what’s usually a tedious task.

However, Cash soon realises he’s made a big mistake when the first person Richie pulls over is none other than Alf (Ray Meagher)!

It’s not the first time a new recruit has gotten on the wrong side of Alf.

A similar event occurred back in 2022, when new arrival Rose (Kirsty Marillier) went out on traffic patrol and pulled Alf over for speeding.

This time, Alf’s situation is a little worse than a potential speeding fine – Richie quickly discovers that Alf’s driver’s licence has expired and he’s driving illegally.

While Cash tries to interject and let Alf off with a warning rather than a fine, it’s Alf himself who presses the matter.

He admits he was at fault and pushes the cops to treat him like anyone else and give him the fine.

It’s not the only drama for Alf this week, as Roo (Georgie Parker) gives him a dressing down when she finds him up a step ladder at the diner.

Telling him to get down, Alf is offended that she seems to think that he’s too old for that kind of thing, and brushes off her concerns.

“Roo is very concerned about his health but, like most of those things, Alf brushes it off and gets antagonistic because she’s hassling him,” Ray continues in his chat with TV Week.

However, soon after, Roo notices that her dad has received a letter informing him that he needs to renew his driver’s licence, but that his age means he has to undergo a medical assessment before he can do so.

When Roo raises the matter, Alf abruptly dismisses her – he doesn’t need a medical test, he’s perfectly fine and he’s going to continue driving!

It’s that decision that comes back to bite Alf when he’s caught driving without a licence just moments later.

That night, he finally confesses to Roo that he’s lost his licence and that he’s going to book a doctor’s appointment to get the medical assessment out of the way.

Roo is relieved, but little does she know, Alf goes on to quietly cancel the appointment.

Why is he so reluctant to see his GP? Is he hiding a major health concern?

And why did a recent promo for upcoming episodes of Home and Away see Alf being bundled into the back of a police car by Cash?

As if Richie pulling over Summer Bay royalty wasn’t enough to rile up Cash, the new cop soon strikes up a connection with Abigail (Hailey Pinto), Cash’s sister-in-law.

The recent new promo showed the pair meeting at Salt, before later sharing a kiss.

Is there romance on the way for the pair, and how will Cash feel about the difficult new recruit romancing Eden’s sister?

Richie is one of three new characters set to arrive in Summer Bay in the months ahead.

New doctor Amelia Carlisle, played by Wentworth actress Nicole da Silva, is also heading to the bay in coming weeks, along with Harper’s new boyfriend Beau, played by Blake Richardson.

More on those new arrivals here.

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 27th April (Episode 8704)

Remi seizes the day.

Sonny surprises John.

Mali’s moving on.

Tuesday 28th April (Episode 8705)

Cash shows a new recruit the ropes.

Mali and Abigail clear the air.

Alf’s stubbornness comes at a cost.

Wednesday 29th April (Episode 8706)

Richie romances Abigail.

Remi and Eden’s recording takes over.

Alf is fed up.

Thursday 30th April (Episode 8707)

Will Alf accept help from his friends?

Tane’s loved ones cling to hope.

Sonny’s feeling sidelined.

David wishes he did better.