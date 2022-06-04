Next week on Home and Away in the UK, as Rose struggles to adjust to small-town policing, she’s about to get on the wrong side of one of Summer Bay’s most formidable residents…



Yabbie Creek Police have a new recruit starting this week, in the form of Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier).

It’s safe to say that Rose would never have expected her life to change so suddenly, given she was happily working as a cop in the inner city only a couple of months ago. If her father Alexander’s sudden death wasn’t enough to deal with, it was only then that she and half-brother Xander (Luke Van Os) learned of the existence of his other daughter, Jasmine (Sam Frost).

Although there was no sign that the three would be playing happy families at first, with Jasmine initially wanting nothing to do with her newfound siblings, she eventually began to thaw and quite liked the idea of having some family around.

Even then, things have remained a little frosty at times between Jasmine and Rose, so after Xander entertained the idea of finding a local job and moving to Summer Bay permanently, he was surprised to learn that Rose had done just that by applying for a transfer to Yabbie Creek!

As Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) picks up Rose from her caravan for her first shift, park owner Alf (Ray Meagher) is surprised to see Rose emerging in her police uniform.

“Strewth, I didn’t know you were a copper,” he exclaims. “Well now you know, you’d better stay on the straight and narrow!” she jokingly replies back.

It soon becomes apparent that the move from the city to the sleepy area around Yabbie Creek and Summer Bay is going to be something of a culture shock, and Rose is less than impressed to learn that she and Cash will be working on paperwork that morning.

There’s some excitement when Rose receives a call from one of the bay’s elderly residents, but when Cash correctly guesses that it was concerning a noise in the shed, he points out that Mrs Patrick is just a lonely old lady who likes a bit of company now and again.

Nevertheless, they head over to ‘investigate’, with Cash stopping off at the diner to pick up some of Mrs Patrick’s favourite cake.

After zero activity that evening, Rose is relieved the next day when she and Cash finally get out of the station to go on speed patrol.

It’s another slow start, but when Rose catches a car going over the limit, she finally gets the chance to dish out a ticket to a Summer Bay delinquent.

Oh dear… it’s Alf!

Xander in the meantime hasn’t had as much joy, with his application to join the paramedic team at Yabbie Creek’s ambulance station being unsuccessful.

Jasmine has a word with Logan (Harley Bonner), who sounds out some of his former colleagues who work at the station in Reefton Lakes. Whilst there aren’t any positions currently open, he makes sure to put in a good word for him.

Jasmine and Xander decide to take a trip over to Reefton Lakes anyway, but are stopped in their tracks when they come across a car accident.

As the siblings jump into action, Xander goes to check on the driver of one car, Millie (Zara Zoe), whilst Jasmine is shocked to discover that the other driver is Logan!

The episode marks the debut of guest star Zara Zoe as Millie Hudson. Zara already has a strong link to Summer Bay, as her brother is none other than Nicholas Cartwright (Cash)!

Commenting on Instagram when the episode aired in Australia, Nick said “I’ve never had more fun on set. It was literally impossible to not look over at her and laugh with joy between takes.

“Such a wonderful moment to work with family in such a bizarre world. Welcome to the team @nottherealzarazoe! Tune in to see what we get up to”