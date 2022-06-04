Home and Away Spoilers – Will Ryder leave to follow his dreams?

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Mackenzie is made an extraordinary offer to save her business, while Ryder gets a surprise offer of his own… but accepting it would mean saying goodbye!

Next week in Summer Bay, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) has given in to temptation and is running a second illicit poker night at Salt.

She’s found herself in even more debt after Nathan Silva (Ryan Panizza) came to her for help last week, after being beaten by some guys he owed money to. The money had been lost at Salt’s first poker evening, so Nathan had begged Mac to run another one so he could win it all back.

Although she declined, and instead gave Nathan the money she’d pulled together to pay rent to the surf club, she soon realised she was back at square one and so felt she had no option but to go ahead after all.

This week Mac is surprised when Nathan returns and pays all her money back, with added interest. It appears to be something of a sweetener, when Nathan later returns with a friend, PK (Ryan Johnson) who wants in on the poker night.

Mac is reluctant, there’s a waiting list, plus they like to vet all their players first, but when PK asks her to name her price, it isn’t long before Mac decides to boot out one of the other players to accommodate him, much to Felicity’s (Jacqui Purvis) frustration.

Nathan’s view that PK is one of the best poker players around is proven that evening when he cleans up. Feeling he’s onto a winner, PK decides to make Mac an offer.

PK asks for an exclusive poker night, with one table and a $5000 buy-in.

As Mackenzie mulls the extraordinary offer over, she explains to Flick that just that one table would generate $50,000, which would clear her debts completely!

Is Mac about to make a deal with the devil?

One person who would be very keen for a third poker night is Mac’s second-in-command Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich), who has been watching the glamorous events in awe as he serves up the drinks.

Last week, Flick discovered Ryder tucked away in the storeroom practicing his card shuffling skills. Ryder asked whether he could work as a dealer during one of the events, but it was quickly vetoed.

Instead, Ryder has practiced his up and coming croupier skills on friends Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), Bella (Courtney Miller) and Chloe (Sam Barrett), and the next day admitted that he was looking towards a career change.

This week, having spoken of his plans over the phone with mum Quinn (Lara Cox), who works as a singer on cruise ships, Ryder is surprised when she gets back to him with what looks like the ideal job opportunity.

There’s an opening for a mixologist on a luxury ship, but more importantly the ship has its own casino floor. Ryder would have the opportunity to train as a croupier whilst travelling the world.

It almost seems too good to be true for Ryder, and he’s somewhat distracted at work as he accidentally serves Dean (Patrick O’Connor) a cocktail.

Dean asks what’s going on, in the hope of getting the beer he actually ordered, but Ryder takes the opportunity to sound him out about whether to take the job, which would start next week!

Dean couldn’t really care less—whilst the cocktail remains in front of him slowly draining his River Boy reputation—but after hearing a whole spiel from Ryder, Dean points out that opportunities like this don’t come around very often…

Will Ryder take the job?

Here’s the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 6th June (Episode 7781)

Roo’s positivity program riles Alf up. Chloe has a compromising plan. Mia gets her ticket to closure.

Tuesday 7th June (Episode 7782)

A wealthy stranger buys a seat at Mac’s table. Mia says goodbye. Alf is horrified by Roo’s health revolution.

Wednesday 8th June (Episode 7783)

Mackenzie gets an offer she can’t refuse. Alf and Roo battle over Martha’s care. Can Rose handle small town policing?

Thursday 9th June (Episode 7784)

Jasmine bolsters Xander’s confidence. Rose finds her small-town-cop groove. Will Ryder take his dream job? Failure hits Theo hard.

Friday 10th June (Episode 7785)

Ziggy is Theo’s secret coach. Jasmine hustles a job for Xander. Logan is involved in an accident.