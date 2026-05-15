EastEnders announces ‘The Night that Changes Everything’

EastEnders has announced a special week of episodes, dubbed ‘The Night that Changes Everything’, which is set to air next month.

The special week of episodes, set to air in June, will all take place across one night – an eventful night which follows the dramatic events of Vicki (Alice Haig) and Ross’s (Alex Walkinshaw) wedding.

Of course, we know that Vicki is hiding a huge secret, with Ross unaware of her affair with Zack (James Farrar). While we don’t yet know whether the affair will remain a secret as her wedding day gets underway, the announcement of the special week of episodes doesn’t seem to directly involve Vicki and Ross themselves.

Instead, four families will find themselves caught up in the drama, with the Beales, Brannings, Knights and Fox-Truemans all involved for various reasons.

A press release for the event gives very little away, but teases that “the events that take place on that evening will have repercussions for those involved and their families…”

The show has released four special artworks to promote the dramatic week, each one focussing on one character, with others alongside them upside down.

The first features Max Branning (Jake Wood), flanked by kids Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) and Oscar (Pierre Moullier), and new love interest Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

As viewers already know, the first episode of 2026 saw us flash forward to New Year’s Day 2027, where Max was getting ready to wed a mystery bride – revealed to be either Cindy, Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams), former flame Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), or Jack’s (Scott Maslen) current partner Denise Fox (Diane Parish).

Of course, we know that his wedding day won’t go without a hitch, as he’s set to be arrested for reasons which aren’t yet clear.

Will next month’s big episode start to answer some of the many questions that January’s flash-forward left us with?

Meanwhile, the latest promo also revealed an image of Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) with Chelsea Fox behind him.

Ian and Chelsea don’t currently share a connection, so what happens over the next month which brings the pair together?

George Knight (Colin Salmon) is featured alongside Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington), the mother of his newborn daughter.

Nicola is currently hiding a big secret from George – his biological father Eddie Knight (Christopher Fairbank) is back in town, and is offering Nicola a large sum of money if she convinces George to let him live with him at No.1 in his final days.

Finally, Denise is featured alongside Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter).

It was recently announced that Denise – who is celebrating 20 years on EastEnders – will be diagnosed with blood cancer in the weeks ahead.

Later in May, we’ll see Denise receive the diagnosis after undergoing tests after experiencing unexplained tiredness. The storyline will play out across the rest of 2026 and will follow Denise in the wake of her diagnosis, exploring its impact on her and her loved ones.

EastEnders has been working closely with Blood Cancer UK to ensure the story is portrayed as accurately and sensitively as possible. Will ‘The Night that Changes Everything’ be the beginning of Denise’s significant new storyline?

A promo for the special week has also been released, which you can view below.

‘EastEnders: The Night that Changes Everything’ starts next month on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.