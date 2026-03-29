Home and Away Spoilers – Will John expose Brax and Ricky’s Summer Bay return?

This week on Home and Away in Australia, Brax and Ricky nervously head back to Summer Bay after 10 years on the run – but is John about to expose their secret return?

Brax (Stephen Peacocke) and Ricky (Bonnie Sveen) make the brave decision to head back to the bay this week, after nearly a decade hiding out in Western Australia.

Although Brax had been exonerated of the charges he’d been imprisoned for when he left Summer Bay with Ricky and baby Casey back in 2016, it’s now transpired that he’s unsure whether there’s still an outstanding charge pending for his escape from custody.

As a result, Brax, Ricky and a now 10-year-old Casey (Austin Cutcliffe) have been keeping a low profile on a cattle ranch near Exmouth, fearful that the police would come knocking on their door.

When Mackenzie (Emily Weir) enlisted brother Dean (Patrick O’Connor) to help Tane (Ethan Browne) escape what looks to be certain imprisonment—after being set up by Kerrie (Sara Wiseman)—it was Brax that Dean turned to.

Brax agreed to help out, despite Ricky’s initial hesitance of risking their quiet life away from any drama, and Tane made his way to WA under a false identity.

It didn’t take long for Tane’s girlfriend Jo (Maddison Brown) to get information out of Mac as to where Tane had gone to, and when Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) found Jo packing her bags ready to go and track Tane down, he insisted she let him go instead. Jo wasn’t about to be left behind however, so made it clear that she’d be going with him.

Having made their way to the Exmouth area, Cash spotted Brax and his River Boy tattoo in Coral Bay. Cash and Jo followed him back to the ranch where they were soon reunited with Tane, convincing him to head home and face the music.

Though initially fearful that there was a cop sniffing around, Brax later confided his situation with Cash, asking if he could look up his record and see if he’s still a wanted man.

Cash agreed to do what he could, though didn’t know if he’d even have a job to return to once boss David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) had found out what he’d done.

TV Week reveals that this week’s episodes see Brax receives an update from Cash on his situation. A check of the police records has confirmed that Brax is still listed as wanted—having never faced the consequences of his escape.

The news weighs on him, and later Brax raises the idea of returning to Summer Bay with Ricky. He knows the risk—if anything goes wrong, he could be arrested—but also sees a way through.

If he faces it now and clears his name, just as Tane has chosen to do, it could finally bring an end to years of uncertainty.

Ricky is hesitant. The unknowns are too great, and the life they’ve built is stable. But Brax points out what it could mean—no more looking over their shoulder, and the chance to properly move on.

Admitting how lovely it would be to finally head home to Summer Bay, Ricky eventually comes around to the idea.

“They’ve come out against the odds and there’s now this glimmer of hope that they can live happily ever after,” Bonnie told TV Week. “But things can so easily fall on their head, and she worries Brax is throwing caution to the wind.”

A few days later, Brax, Ricky and Casey drive along the beachfront and pass the infamous ‘Welcome to Summer Bay’ sign, finally home after a decade.

Heading to a quieter spot, and taking care not to be seen, the family take a moment to themselves on the beach.

Casey’s excited as he and Ricky run along the shore, treating it as nothing more than a trip away, but as Brax watches his family he’s determined to fight for his freedom.

Cash has arranged for the family to stay at the Parata house, which is empty after Tane was placed on remand, and they plan to remain under the radar until they sure it’s safe to come out of hiding.

But on their arrival at Saxon Avenue, across the road from their old home where Cash and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) now live, they’re surprised to find Jo waiting for them instead of Cash.

She explains that Cash has been suspended from the force following his jaunt to WA, meaning he is unable to help with Brax’s case.

The family have no choice but to wait it out, and Casey’s disappointed when his mum and dad explain that this won’t be the holiday he was hoping for—he won’t be able to leave the house, nor will he be able to speak to anyone.

“They have to be on the same page with how they’re going to address the situation and be honest with Casey,” Bonnie says. “But they must also step carefully and make sure that Ricky doesn’t lose Brax again. She’s fearful.”

Later, as a fed up Casey watches the world go by from the window, he spots Remi (Adam Rowland) suddenly collapse outside. Forgetting his parents’ strict instructions to stay inside, Casey rushes out to check on him, making sure he’s okay.

Naturally, the commotion soon draws the attention of neighbour John (Shane Withington), who hurries over.

Grateful for Casey’s quick actions, John thanks him and asks for his name, not realising that the boy is none other than the baby that once lived next door.

Caught off guard, Casey realises he may have just drawn exactly the kind of attention his parents were trying to avoid. Panicking, he quickly retreats back inside without answering, leaving John’s curiosity piqued.

John’s quick to start playing detective, as he tries to uncover any gossip about the mysterious new family staying across the road…

Will he unknowingly cause trouble for Brax and Ricky, and how will he react when he discovers that his former neighbour, the infamous River Boy leader himself, is back in the bay?

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 30th March (Episode 8688)

Brax and Ricky face a difficult decision.

Mali and Abigail have a heart-to-heart.

Cash faces serious consequences.

Tuesday 31st March (Episode 8689)

Casey is bitterly disappointed.

John is forced to own up.

Sonny struggles with intimacy.

Wednesday 1st April (Episode 8690)

John grows suspicious.

Brax’s grand plan stalls.

Great news is afoot for Sonny.

Thursday 2nd April (Episode 8691)

Lacey fights off the press.

John plays detective.

Sonny and Dana celebrate progress.