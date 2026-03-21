Home and Away's Sonny Baldwin hospitalised again after rehab accident

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Remi vows to support Sonny after an accident at the rehab clinic, as he keeps his impending radiotherapy secret.

After being left paralysed in the train crash, Sonny (Ryan Bown) has begun the long road to recovery at a rehab facility.

Struggling to come to terms with the extent of his injuries, with uncertainty as to whether it could be permanent, he has pushed girlfriend Dana (Ally Harris) away—abruptly ending their relationship, and making it clear he doesn’t want her involved.

Next week, Sonny’s frustration continues to build at the rehab centre, as he struggles to engage with the activities needed for his recovery.

When Dana calls to say she understands why he’s pushing her away and that she’ll give him some space, Sonny shuts her down—insisting he’s not simply pushing her away, he’s ended things for good.

But the reality of his situation quickly hits home when he accidentally drops his phone and is unable to reach it from his wheelchair.

Left stretching down towards it, he grows increasingly frustrated as it remains just out of reach, Dana’s voice still calling out to him on the line.

Warren (Alfie Gledhill) later finds him still trying to retrieve it, only for Sonny to turn on him after learning he’d been speaking to Dana behind his back.

When Dana arrives at the clinic to check on him—worried after the call suddenly cut out—Sonny is blunt and dismissive, cutting her off and ordering her to leave.

When she tries to explain herself, he shuts her down completely, making it clear he wants her gone and telling her not to come back.

Back inside, fellow resident Louis (Adam Bowes) calls him out for ending things with Dana, warning he’ll regret it.

Sonny refuses to talk and attempts to wheel himself away—but in his haste, he clips a table, tipping himself out of the chair and crashing to the floor.

After Louis calls for help and staff lift Sonny into his chair, Warren insists he needs to be taken to hospital.

Sonny resists, not wanting to make a fuss, but Warren points out that without any feeling in his legs, there’s no way of knowing whether he’s been injured.

Taken to hospital, Sonny is soon given the all clear—but the incident forces a long-overdue visit from Remi (Adam Rowland), who was surprised to learn that he has now been listed as Sonny’s emergency contact, unaware that he’d dumped Dana.

Remi has been keeping his distance, not wanting to add to Sonny’s troubles by revealing his own brain tumour diagnosis.

Arriving at the hospital, Remi checks on Sonny—only to be met with deflection, Sonny brushing the whole thing off as a waste of time.

Remi meets Warren, questioning how Sonny was able to fall, but Warren insists the hospital visit is precautionary and that they’re doing everything they can to support his recovery.

Once Warren steps away to organise some transport back to rehab, Remi presses Sonny on what’s really going on.

Sonny initially snaps back, insisting Remi can’t understand what he’s dealing with.

Yet his façade slips as he reflects on the fall, pointing out he didn’t even know if he’d been hurt. For the first time, he openly questions if this is what his life looks like now.

Remi acknowledges the future Sonny is facing isn’t the one he planned, but insists that doesn’t mean he has to face it alone.

When challenged on ending things with Dana, Sonny explains she didn’t sign up for this, and he’s freeing her from it.

Even so, Sonny makes it clear there’s one person he does need—asking Remi directly if he can count on him.

Remi doesn’t hesitate, assuring him he’ll be there.

Returning to the rehab centre with Sonny, Remi is introduced to Louis, who quickly fills him in—pointing out that Sonny has been turning down all the activities on offer, from basketball to wheelchair races.

As they talk, the symptoms of Remi’s brain tumour begin to intrude, his hand seizing and his vision blurring as he steps outside.

Speaking to Warren, Remi learns just how much support Sonny will need—months of rehab, and potentially long-term help beyond the clinic if there’s any chance of him walking again.

The scale of that commitment is confronting, particularly given Remi’s own situation, but Remi promises to be there for him as Sonny finally resolves to knuckle down.

The following day, Remi prepares to begin radiotherapy, with Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) firmly by his side.

At the hospital, the pair wait to be called through, trying to keep things light as Remi admits he briefly lost his vision the day before.

When his name is finally called, Eden is forced to stay behind as Remi heads into the treatment room alone.

There, he is fitted with a mould that will harden to hold his head firmly in place—a claustrophobic process as it’s secured tightly over his face while he lies still for the procedure.

As Remi’s gruelling radiotherapy treatment begins, will it be enough to shrink his tumour?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, after committing to marriage counselling following their recent troubles, Justin (James Stewart) and Leah (Ada Nicodemou) are determined to put the work in—starting with a homework task that sees them writing letters about their relationship.

Meeting in the diner to tackle it together, neither gets very far.

Leah can’t even make it past “Dear Justin,” whilst Justin quickly grows frustrated with the idea that homework will help rekindle their romance.

But as they push through, the exercise begins to pay off, with the pair laughing and teasing each as they work through the questions.

Their growing closeness soon spills over into some very public displays of affection.

Worried that the customers could lose their appetite—or their will to live—Marilyn (Emily Symons) steps in to gently suggest they either tone it down or take things somewhere more private.

Taking the hint, Justin suggests they continue elsewhere, with the pair heading to Salt in search of some uninterrupted time together.

But even that proves short-lived when John (Shane Withington) invites himself to join them for dinner, leaving Justin and Leah frustrated that they can’t get a moment alone in public to focus on rebuilding their relationship.

The following morning, Justin takes matters into his own hands, leaving Leah a surprise at the diner. A reminder, perhaps, that they have a whole house they can utilise for some alone time?

No, inside a garment bag is a dress, along with a Bay Motel business card that has a room number written on the back.

Later, Leah arrives at the motel to find a suited-up Justin waiting, having transformed the room with rose petals and champagne.

It has the desired effect, with the pair embracing the chance to ‘reconnect’ properly.

As they embrace in the afterglow, they reminisce about the early days of their relationship and admit just how happy they are to have found their way back to one another.

But as they prepare to leave, a throwaway comment from Leah about not wasting money on motels next time takes the shine off the moment.

Though she means nothing by it, Justin is clearly stung.

Back at the Diner, Justin apologises, worried Leah thinks his idea was silly.

Leah initially tries to smooth things over, but it’s only when she brings up the cost again—suggesting it was fine as a one-off but not something they should repeat—that Justin’s mood shifts.

Taking her comments the wrong way, he concludes that she sees the gesture as “tacky and expensive,” and shuts the conversation down, insisting he won’t bother next time.

As Justin walks away, Leah’s concerned that she may have just undone all their progress so far…

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 23rd March (Episode 8657)

Harper’s guilt surges.

Cash struggles with the rules.

Sonny’s frustration gets the better of him.

Tuesday 24th March (Episode 8658)

Remi pays a long overdue visit.

Justin and Leah rekindle the romance.

Is Mali right to not trust Holden?

Wednesday 25th March (Episode 8659)

Remi starts radiation therapy.

Will Lacey see through Holden’s lies?

Justin romances Leah.

Thursday 26th March (Episode 8660)

Leah crafts a romantic apology.

Cash ignores a stern warning.

Tane’s reunited with his son.

Friday 27th March (Episode 8661)

Cash is shut out.

Jo picks a side.

Harper lashes out.