Home and Away death confirmed as dramatic rescue gets underway next week

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, the race is on to rescue the passengers from the dramatic train crash.

Next Thursday’s dramatic episode, which acted as last year’s Australian season finale, sees the train to Off the Rails music festival derail, and next Friday the race is on to rescue the passengers from the accident.

Justin (James Stewart), Mackenzie (Emily Weir), Remi (Adam Rowland), Sonny (Ryan Bown), Dana (Ally Harris), Jo (Maddison Brown), Lacey (Sophea Pennington), Abigail (Hailey Pinto) and Eddie (Stephen Madsen) were all on a party train to the Off the Rails music festival in Broken Hill, where Eddie is set to play the main stage.

After a platform party at Yabbie Creek station the night before, the passengers were in full spirits as the train set off for Broken Hill, all except a hungover Abby who inadvertently found herself a stowaway after falling asleep in one of the compartments.

But as the train approached a tunnel, three teens were inside spraying graffiti on the tunnel wall. Seeing the train approaching they scarpered, leaving their bikes across the track.

The driver desperately slammed on the brakes but it was to no avail—the bikes caused the 74-tonne locomotive to derail, tipping over and taking the rest of the carriages with it.

With Channel 5 choosing to retain the ‘First Look’ release pattern on 5Star and on-demand, after moving the show off the main channel earlier this year, the UK airings now run out of sync from the production blocks originally intended.

As a result, episodes designed as an end-of-week cliffhanger now fall on a Thursday, meaning that UK viewers will see the immediate fallout of the crash when the 2026 season opener airs on Friday.

Numerous characters are seen unconscious as the episode comes to a close on Thursday, but as the dust settles in the tunnel, Remi and Dana come around.

Dana immediately switches into nurse mode as she spots Isaac (Jordan Dulieu) nearby. Isaac had spent his entire time on the train attempting to chat up Mac, Lacey and Dana in turn, but as Dana checks his pulse she finds that he sadly hasn’t survived.

On the other side of the carriage, Mac begins to rouse. Abigail reaches her first, helping to steady her as Dana rushes over.

Eddie forces his way through the debris, calling out desperately for Jo. Trying to get into the next carriage, he finds the door is jammed, with a barely conscious Justin visible on the other side.

Managing to barge through, Remi and Dana check on Justin as Eddie hears Lacey shouting for help from the other end of the carriage.

Part of the roof has collapsed, and Jo is trapped underneath, badly injured!

Back in Summer Bay, David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) receives a call informing him about the train crash.

As David fills in Alf (Ray Meagher) on the details, and the fact that both of his daughters are on board, Tane overhears and immediately rushes off.

David heads straight to the station to coordinate a response unit, recruiting Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) to assist him, before the team head out to the crash site.

The police rescue team are already on site, led by rescue leader Alison (Lulu Howes), and it’s a matter of seconds before they spot Isaac’s mate Holden (Lach Millar) emerging from the top of the wreckage.

Alison and paramedic Peter (Kurt Ramjan) get a ladder to assist Holden, who has a dislocated shoulder after being thrown into the side of the carriage.

Inside the train, Abby finally comes across Sonny, unconscious and wedged underneath some seats. She calls Dana over to check him, and there’s relief when they find a pulse. He’s alive—but clearly in serious trouble.

At Northern Districts Hospital, Levi (Tristan Gorey) arrives on shift to find the staff in a frenzy. The doctor on shift, Dr Chappel (Anthony Harkin) explains that they’re preparing for an influx of casualties from a train crash.

Panicked, Levi immediately calls Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) to see if she’s heard anything.

When David and Cash arrive at the crash site they’re met by Alison, who briefs them on the current situation. With there being a partial collapse of the tunnel, they’re still assessing the damage to ensure that it’s safe for the team to enter.

Moments later, Tane arrives on the scene. David sighs as he spots him—he has no time for a wannabe hero, and quickly tells Cash to get rid of him.

At the same time, Levi also turns up, determined to ensure Mac and Abby are safe, as well as to offer his medical assistance.

David’s frustrated as he orders them both away, with Alison reiterating that it’s too dangerous at present for any civilians to be around the wreck.

“I don’t care, I’ll go in and help,” Tane demands, but David shuts him down, pointing out that no-one goes in until Alison says so—and even then, it won’t be either of them.

As he turns back towards the tunnel, David takes in the magnitude of the situation, on edge as he waits for news of his daughters.

Back inside the tunnel, rescue teams are finally able to enter, having cleared a narrow path through the debris. Alison instructs anyone who can walk to make their way out immediately, but many hesitate, unwilling to leave loved ones behind.

As the damaged roof groans overhead, she makes the danger clear—every second inside puts them at further risk. Reluctantly, Abby and Dana are among the first to be ushered out.

Outside, Levi is at least able to be of some use, as one of the paramedics assists him with popping Holden’s dislocated shoulder back into place.

Tane spots Dana and Abby emerging and alerts Levi who rushes over, relieved to see his sister safe.

But Tane’s focus sharpens when he overhears Dana explain that both Jo and Sonny are seriously injured inside.

That’s enough for him. Deciding he’s done waiting, Tane pulls Levi aside and suggests they try accessing the train from the other end of the tunnel—away from the eyes of the rescue team.

Moments later, David’s own tension eases slightly as Lacey emerges from the wreckage. She explains she didn’t want to leave Jo behind, but had been forced out.

Nearby, Dana checks Mac over once she’s safely outside, while Holden approaches Lacey asking if she’s seen Isaac.

It falls to Dana to quietly confirm the worst—Isaac didn’t survive.

One by one the other casualties emerge, with Justin stretchered out by paramedics who suspect he has internal bleeding.

Meanwhile, the rescue team manage to free Sonny and place him on a spinal board, but in a quiet moment he confirms to Remi that he cannot feel his legs…

Having made their way to the other end of the tunnel, Levi and Tane race towards the train.

Once they’ve gained access to the carriage, Levi quickly realises how serious Jo’s condition is and warns she’s at risk of crush syndrome.

He needs more equipment and medication, and instructs Tane and Eddie to stay with Jo and keep her awake while he goes to get what he needs.

But when he tries to re-enter, Alison blocks him. The carriage has started shifting again—it’s too dangerous. Levi asks whether the section of roof pinning Jo has moved, and Alison confirms it has.

Levi knows what that means. The pressure release will be sending toxins into Jo’s bloodstream, putting her at high risk of cardiac arrest.

He insists he has to get back inside, but David and Cash prevent him, aware that the entire structure could collapse. David is torn, but knows he can’t risk more lives.

With no other option, Levi grabs a megaphone and relays urgent instructions into the tunnel—Tane needs to get Jo out, NOW!

Back inside, with the carriage shifting and the roof threatening to cave in, Tane turns to Eddie and pushes him to help move the debris trapping Jo.

But as the danger escalates, Eddie panics… will they manage to get Jo out in time?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 16th February (Episode 8632)

David gives Jo food for thought. Cash tries to bridge the gap. Kerrie’s in Harper’s ear.

Tuesday 17th February (Episode 8633)

Justin keeps his plans from Leah. Eddie’s upgraded to the main stage. Is Jo choosing the right man?

Wednesday 18th February (Episode 8634)

Off The Rails kicks off. Mali’s got big plans. Will Leah derail the platform party?

Thursday 19th February (Episode 8635) – 2025 Season Finale

Eddie pops the question. Has Leah gone too far? Abigail’s in hot water.

Friday 20th February (Episode 8636) – 2026 Season Opener

David leads a rescue operation. Tane and Levi risk their lives for love. Who will make it out of the trainwreck alive?