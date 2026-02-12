Home and Away Spoilers – Which Summer Bay couples won’t survive?

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, in episodes which aired in Australia as the 2025 season finale, multiple relationships are on the line, before an accident puts lives in danger.

As residents prepare to the board the party train to the Off the Rails music festival next week, several relationships are reaching key moments that could make or break them.

It seemed that Jo (Maddison Brown) had finally settled on a partner this week, after putting her burgeoning romance with Tane (Ethan Browne) on hold following the surprise arrival of ex-boyfriend Eddie (Stephen Madsen).

Eddie’s reappearance—and the history that came with it—made Jo realise there were unresolved feelings she couldn’t ignore, prompting her to step back from Tane while she worked out whether her past with Eddie still had a future.

Jo had called things off with Eddie nearly three years ago, as she struggled in the wake of the accident that claimed her mother Kristina’s (Fiona Noonan) life.

It was only once Eddie resurfaced in Summer Bay that her dad David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) revealed the full picture—before the accident, Eddie had already asked both him and Kristina for their blessing to propose to Jo.

The two shared a kiss, but Jo was still uncertain. Lacey (Sophea Pennington) asked Jo whether she felt she’d be better with the shared history and security surrounding Eddie, or something new and exciting with Tane.

In the end, the decision was taken out of Jo’s hands. As she asked a fed-up Tane out for a coffee, he suggested that remaining friends would be for the best.

Yet when Jo told Lacey that she was now with Eddie, Lacey couldn’t help but feel that her sister was settling for second-best.

Next week, excited by the news that Eddie will be performing at the Off the Rails festival—and with Sonny (Ryan Bown) able to provide complimentary tickets—Jo invites Lacey to join them in Broken Hill. To her surprise, Lacey declines, claiming it’s not really her thing, before saying she wouldn’t be able to get the time off work.

Back at the Beach House, Lacey is reflective as she asks David about the circumstances surrounding Jo and Eddie’s original break-up. She’s taken aback to learn that Eddie, whilst devastated, seemingly just accepted Jo’s decision to end things and walked away.

It leaves Lacey wondering whether Jo deserves someone who would fight for her—just as Theo (Matt Evans) always did for her.

The conversation also gives David pause, prompting him to question whether his own encouragement may have nudged Jo back towards Eddie before she was certain it was what she truly wanted.

The conversation with Lacey clearly plays on David’s mind, and he later has a quiet word with Jo.

Drawing on his own marriage to Kristina, he explains that when he was certain, he had no doubts—and admits he may have been too eager in pushing her to get back with Eddie.

Ultimately, he tells Jo the only thing that matters is whether she feels sure.

But Jo is anything but sure. The next day, Jo approaches Tane during bootcamp, asking if they can grab a coffee to talk about “us”.

Tane is visibly caught off guard—he was the one who suggested they remain friends, believing that was what she wanted. But before Jo can fully explain why she’s come to him, Eddie calls, cutting the conversation short and forcing her to leave.

As Tane watches from Salt’s balcony, Eddie tells Jo that Sonny has pulled some strings and he’ll now be playing the main stage at the festival.

After he invites Jo to join him on the party train, Jo’s eyes wander up to meet Tane’s.

Later, Jo finds Tane again and acknowledges she’s been sending mixed signals. Something her dad said unsettled her, but after thinking it through, she draws a clearer line.

She tells Tane they need to keep their distance, reaffirming that staying friends is for the best.

Meanwhile, Eddie approaches David, asking whether the original blessing he and Kristina gave would still stand if he were to ask Jo to marry him.

David is careful in his response. He doesn’t retract the support he once gave, but nor does he hand over a renewed endorsement.

It’s not his decision to make, he states—the circumstances are different now, and so is Jo. Ultimately, he tells Eddie, the only thing that matters is whether Jo wants the same future he does.

Elsewhere, Justin (James Stewart) and Leah’s (Ada Nicodemou) marriage is hanging by a thread as they continue to come to terms with Theo’s death.

Whilst Justin tried to process the loss quietly, Leah gravitated towards Theo’s mate Sonny, finding comfort in someone who reminded her of their nephew.

Justin felt increasingly sidelined, and the situation escalated when Leah confided in Sonny that she couldn’t understand how Justin seemed able to carry on—going as far as questioning whether he had ever cared about Theo as deeply as she had.

When Justin learned of the accusation, he was blind-sided. He confronted Leah, pointing out how much he had supported Theo over the years, but she shut him down.

Accepting he was getting nowhere, Justin decided to give her the space she kept asking for and threw himself back into work with Back on Track Records.

Next week, as Justin, Eddie, Sonny and Remi (Adam Rowland) gear up for the festival and prepare to hand out flyers, Justin requests that they don’t drop any at the diner. He’d rather that Leah doesn’t know any details about the event.

After several days away, Justin pops into the diner, explaining to Alf (Ray Meagher) that they’ll now be heading to the city. When Leah asks who “they” means, Justin replies that he’s going with Remi and Sonny.

It’s only then that she realises where he’s actually been spending his time—and she’s visibly annoyed.

Justin is quick to clock what’s really fuelling her reaction, pointing out it always seems to come back to her fixation with Sonny.

It’s not long before Leah comes across one of the flyers, realising that Justin lied to her. She confronts Justin and, predictably enough, announces that she’ll be coming with him too. She wants to be there for Sonny.

But Justin stands firm, telling her that it is invitation only—and she’s not invited. Furthermore, she is beginning to make Sonny feel uncomfortable.

Still determined, Leah later seeks out Sonny, and asks outright whether Justin’s claim is true.

Put on the spot, Sonny feels unable to confirm it, and ultimately agrees that there’s no reason she couldn’t come to the festival to support her husband.

A quiet word from Alf does nothing to break Leah’s resolve, but when she later runs into Lacey, the conversation begins to shift her thinking.

Lacey, who has now decided to accompany Jo on the train after all, gently suggests that honouring Theo’s memory doesn’t mean holding everything in place—that sometimes moving forward is part of that process.

Instead of heading to Yabbie Creek to board the train, Leah makes a last-minute decision not to go after all.

Later, Alf finds her alone on the beach, where she finally admits she hasn’t been handling her grief—she’s been using Sonny to replace Theo, and fears the way she’s dealt with it may have ruined things between her and Justin for good.

Over in Yabbie Creek, the fun is getting started as the train pulls in for the evening, kicking off a platform party before it departs for Broken Hill the following morning.

Joining Remi, Justin and Sonny are Jo, Lacey, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Dana (Ally Harris).

Despite missing out on the final seat on the party train—which Remi gave to Mac—Abigail (Hailey Pinto) is thrilled to tag along as her plus one for the evening, planning to taxi home later.

Among the other revellers are Isaac (Jordan Dulieu) and his mate Holden (Lach Millar), who quickly make their presence known.

Isaac sets his sights on Mac, attempting to charm her into dancing with him, but she shuts him down—much to Holden’s amusement.

The next morning, spirits are high as the train rolls through the countryside—the only exception being an unexpected and very hungover stowaway, Abby.

Waking to find everything moving and already miles from Yabbie Creek, Abby panics and races through the carriages in search of Mac.

Back in Summer Bay, Mali searches for Abby as he prepares a surprise anniversary trip he’s organised.

When she finally calls from the train, the conversation quickly descends into an argument, with Abby defending her decision to have fun—while Mali is left hurt that she’s forgotten the significance of the day.

Later, when Mac reveals what Mali had planned, Abby is left feeling guilty.

The Back on Track team regroup in the lounge carriage, raising Bloody Marys as Remi acknowledges how hard he’s pushed everyone in the lead-up.

Meanwhile, Isaac continues to circulate. After trying his luck with Mac the night before, he approaches her again and is rebuffed for a second time. Undeterred, he shifts his attention to Lacey, with Holden stepping in to intercept.

Refusing to take the hint that he’s having an unlucky day, Isaac then turns his charm on an amused Dana, unaware she’s very much spoken for.

Elsewhere in the carriage, Eddie—still riding high after learning he’s been bumped up to the main stage—decides to seize the moment.

In front of the surrounding passengers, he drops to one knee with a makeshift ring, and proposes to Jo!

She’s caught off guard and unable to give him an answer, asking for some time to think. Eddie assures her he’s prepared to wait.

Meanwhile, Justin sees Leah’s name flash up on his phone and, still hurt by everything that’s been said, chooses not to answer—unaware she’s calling to try and make amends.

As the party continues, further up the track, a group of teens (Abigail Partridge, Dylan Miller and Kallum Miller) are spraying graffiti on the wall of a narrow tunnel.

When they then see the train enter, the panicked teens make a run for it, leaving their bikes strewn across the tracks.

The train driver—an uncredited cameo for one of the show’s 1st Assistant Directors, Matt Grossman—is horrified as he spots the danger up ahead and slams on the brakes.

But it’s too late, the heavy train ploughs into the bikes, the impact causing it to derail.

As the engine slams into the tunnel wall, it tips over onto its side, dragging the rest of the train with it!

Glass shatters and debris flies, and the passengers are violently thrown against the side of the carriages as they fall.

As the train comes to a stop, the glow of the emergency lights reveal the carnage inside, as several residents including Abby, Remi, Dana and Mac lie unconscious.

As the passengers fight for survival, the aftermath of the crash will also put an end to at least one relationship!

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 16th February (Episode 8632)

David gives Jo food for thought. Cash tries to bridge the gap. Kerrie’s in Harper’s ear.

Tuesday 17th February (Episode 8633)

Justin keeps his plans from Leah. Eddie’s upgraded to the main stage. Is Jo choosing the right man?

Wednesday 18th February (Episode 8634)

Off The Rails kicks off. Mali’s got big plans. Will Leah derail the platform party?

Thursday 19th February (Episode 8635) – 2025 Season Finale

Eddie pops the question. Has Leah gone too far? Abigail’s in hot water.

Friday 20th February (Episode 8636) – 2026 Season Opener

David leads a rescue operation. Tane and Levi risk their lives for love. Who will make it out of the trainwreck alive?