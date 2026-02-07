Home and Away Spoilers – Eddie and Remi get the opportunity of a lifetime!

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, a new opportunity could see Eddie’s music career and Remi’s label reach new heights, while Mac and Levi make a big decision.

After a successful debut gig for Eddie (Stephen Madsen) at Salt last week, manager Remi (Adam Rowland) comes across an opportunity that could push his music well beyond Summer Bay.

Eddie had been working as a school teacher when Remi came across his music online and convinced him to become the first artist signed to his new label—Back on Track Records.

Next week, Remi, Eddie and the label’s hype man Sonny (Ryan Bown) begin looking ahead as Eddie finally gets a window away from work to focus on his music. With the momentum from his recent Salt performance still fresh, Sonny is keen to move quickly, arguing that it’s time to get something recorded and released rather than letting the buzz fade.

An opportunity soon appears when Remi notices activity on Eddie’s social media. A promoter has seen footage from the Salt gig and has been in touch, impressed by what he’s seen and keen to explore how they might work together. Sonny offers to follow it up and see what opportunities might be available.

Later, Sonny reports back. He’s spoken to the promoter, who has pointed him towards the upcoming Off The Rails music festival and arranged a meeting with the organisers.

Sonny outlines what he’s learned about the event, explaining that musicians travel in from across the country for three days of music, and that there’s a dedicated train laid on for performers heading to the festival—giving them the chance to mix with other artists and industry figures along the way.

Remi recognises the festival name but questions whether the organisers will already have their artists locked in, given how close it is. Sonny isn’t convinced it’s a dead end and is keen to pursue the meeting regardless.

Eddie is intrigued, though with the festival taking place the following week, he asks how long it would realistically take to pull a festival set together at such short notice.

Sonny counters by reminding him that Remi once mixed Kirby’s (Angelina Thomson) album in a single week, arguing that tight turnarounds aren’t unfamiliar territory. Remi is wary of repeating that experience, given the unorthodox assistance he had getting there, but is confident they can pull it off.

As discussions continue, Justin (James Stewart) arrives keen to speak with Remi. Having decided to give Leah (Ada Nicodemou) the space she’s been asking for as she continues to grieve Theo (Matt Evans), Justin explains that he’d like to return to work at the label if there’s room for him.

Remi is quick to agree, grateful for the support and experience Justin brings as they look to take the label’s next big step forward.

Remi shows Justin clips of Eddie’s recent performances, filling him in on the attention Eddie has been getting online. Justin is impressed by both Eddie’s ability and the response so far, and the conversation turns to how that momentum could be used if Sonny succeeds in securing Eddie a spot at the festival.

Justin asks whether any of Eddie’s songs have been recorded yet, and whether it would be possible to have a single ready to stream while the festival is still fresh in people’s minds. Remi explains they’re preparing to record later in the week and is confident they can work to that schedule.

Eddie then joins them and is introduced to Justin. As Justin outlines the plan, Eddie is surprised by how quickly things are moving, but clearly excited by the opportunity.

Justin lays out the two possible scenarios. If Sonny manages to secure the festival slot, they’ll need to move quickly and have a single ready to capitalise on the exposure. If the slot doesn’t come through, they’ll still begin recording, but with more time. Either way, work needs to start immediately.

Mid-discussion, Remi takes a call from Sonny. The meeting with the festival organisers has gone well, and Sonny confirms that Eddie has been offered a place in the Off The Rails line-up!

When Remi passes on the news, Eddie is stunned, while Justin confirms that recording now becomes the priority.

Remi then runs through the details. The festival will take place in Broken Hill, with the chartered train stopping locally in Yabbie Creek en-route, and complimentary passes are included for family and friends.

The following morning, Eddie arrives at the studio to meet Remi and Justin. Before recording can begin, they need to meet Sonny and the festival organisers to sign the contract, after which Eddie will return straight to the studio to start work on his first single.

With Back on Track heading on a train to Off The Rails, what could possibly go wrong? No not-so-subtle foreshadowing to be seen here!

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, with their recent troubles behind them, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Levi (Tristan Gorey) decide to take another big step.

Levi recently asked Mali (Kyle Shilling) to design a custom surfboard for Mac, wanting to do something meaningful for her following a very traumatic time after her miscarriage.

Although Mali initially struggled with the pressure of getting it right, Levi helped refocus the idea, allowing the design to finally take shape.

Next week, with the board finished, Levi brings Mac to the board shop and reveals the surprise. He explains that after everything she’s been through, he wanted to do something that showed how much she means to him.

As the surfboard is unveiled, a stunned Mac takes in the artwork and asks how the design came together. With Mali stepping aside to leave Levi to explain, Levi tells her that the design reflects the way he sees her—her strength, elegance, and the way she throws herself into life—before telling her how deeply he admires those qualities.

Clearly moved by the gesture, Mac tells Levi how much the gift means to her, describing it as the most generous thing anyone has ever done for her.

Soon after, Mac takes the board out for its first surf, with Levi watching from the beach.

When she comes back in, she tells him how different it feels in the water, explaining that the shaping has given her more drive and speed without sacrificing control.

Levi admits the technical detail goes over his head, but is simply pleased to see Mac back in the water doing what she loves.

With the couple feeling stronger than ever, Mac later suggests the time is right to try again with the IVF—she wants Levi’s baby.

As Mac calls the clinic to discuss another implantation, they’re surprised to learn that if they want to proceed this cycle, they’ll need to book it in the following day.

Although the timing is sudden, they agree to move forward—and to keep the news to themselves this time.

After one failed implantation and one miscarriage, will it be third time lucky for Mac and Levi?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 9th February (Episode 8627)

Justin gives Leah some space. Cash gets insider information. Sonny pitches an exciting business idea.

Tuesday 10th February (Episode 8628)

Tane attempts to get intel. Justin’s back to business. Harper’s declared war.

Wednesday 11th February (Episode 8629)

Mali urges Tane to see reason. Mackenzie’s moved by Levi’s gift. Harper gets an unexpected visitor.

Thursday 12th February (Episode 8630)

Dana’s face to face with the past. Harper delays moving day. Leah feels Justin’s distance.

Friday 13th February (Episode 8631)

Kerrie causes conflict. Dana feels blindsided. Are Mackenzie and Levi ready to try again?