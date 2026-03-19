Home and Away Spoilers – Tane loses an ally as Cash is kicked off his case!

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, David kicks Cash off Tane’s case after he puts up the money for his bail. Has Cash just made Tane’s chances of securing his freedom even less likely?

Just when Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and Tane (Ethan Browne) thought their troubles with her mum Kerrie (Sara Wiseman) were behind them, she made one final move before leaving the Bay.

Blaming Tane after being cut out of grandson Archie’s life, Kerrie planted drugs in Archie’s cot and anonymously reported Tane to police, leading to his arrest.

With the quantity found causing the charges to be ramped up to dealing as well as possession, and with Kerrie having disappeared, Tane is facing an uphill battle to clear his name.

The fact that the police apparently haven’t managed to lift Kerrie’s fingerprints off the bag is something that continues to bewilder us—as is the nanny cam overlooking Archie’s cot, which must surely be a ‘Chekhov’s gun’ after it was prominently shown to the audience in the previous episode.

Next week, as Tane remains in custody awaiting his bail hearing, those closest to him become increasingly desperate to see him.

With Sergeant David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) tightly controlling access, Harper, Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Jo (Maddison Brown) realise their only option is to create a distraction.

Jo reluctantly agrees to draw her dad away from Yabbie Creek police station, arranging to meet him at the diner under the pretence of making amends for lashing out at him the day before.

As David waits for her, Harper and Mac head to the station and appeal directly to Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) to let them see Tane.

Though he initially hesitates, when it becomes clear that David won’t be back anytime soon, Cash allows them a brief, unofficial visit—warning them they’ll need to be quick.

As Mac speaks with Tane, urging him to follow his solicitor’s advice, Harper pulls Cash aside—raising her suspicions that Kerrie could be responsible for planting the drugs.

Cash admits he and Tane have come to the same conclusion, but with Kerrie missing and no evidence to support it, the theory remains unproven.

The visit is cut short when Jo texts to say that David is on his way back, forcing Cash to rush Harper and Mac out of the station via the back entrance, just as David returns in what must be record time from Summer Bay.

With Tane’s solicitor, Jane (Charlotte Friels), now present, David summons Tane for an interview.

As David begins pressing him about the drugs found at the house—suggesting the quantity points to intent to supply—Jane repeatedly shuts it down, instructing Tane not to answer.

Following her advice, Tane sticks to “no comment” as David continues, questioning how a stash of that size could end up hidden in his child’s room and raising the potential implications for Archie.

It’s the mention of child services that pushes Tane. Breaking his silence, he directs David towards Kerrie Matheson, insisting they should be speaking to her instead.

The claim raises an eyebrow from David—not least because Tane has inadvertently revealed that he’s already been having off-the-record chats with Cash about Kerrie as a possible suspect.

After the interview, a frustrated David pulls Cash aside and questions him about the theory that Kerrie planted the drugs.

Cash explains that she has both motive and means, pointing to her resentment towards Tane and her criminal record.

Though sceptical, David concedes it is a lead worth pursuing.

Making it clear it must be handled properly, he allows Cash to continue making enquiries for now—but insists that everything is done by the book and that he is kept fully informed.

Later in the week, one of the constables informs David that Cash has been allowing Tane’s friends in for unofficial visits. David takes note, but chooses not to act immediately.

That evening, with little option but to hope that Cash can track down Kerrie, Tane channels his frustration into a workout in his cell.

Meanwhile, with Tane’s bail hearing now set for the following day, and still no sign of Kerrie, Cash remains at the station after his shift, hopeful for any developments in the case.

His presence draws David’s attention, who questions why he’s still there.

As Cash attempts to justify himself, he suggests that David should head home, offering to keep an eye on things—something which only serves to heighten David’s suspicions.

Already aware of the unauthorised visits, David calls him out, making it clear he knows Cash has been overstepping.

Ordering him to go home, David delivers a pointed warning, reminding Cash that within those walls his responsibility is to the uniform—not his mate.

But Cash refuses to disengage. The following morning, he returns ahead of the hearing with a suit for Tane.

David immediately challenges him, asking how that looks to the rest of the team.

Cash doesn’t back down, pointing out that it probably looks like he believes Tane is innocent.

Reminding him that he’s already been warned, David tells Cash he’s dangerously close to the line.

Cash insists that attending the bail hearing in his own time isn’t against the rules—but David makes it clear this is his last chance.

As Cash gives Tane the suit, Tane is under no illusions—his solicitor has already told him that bail is a long shot.

As they discuss what’s at stake, Tane acknowledges that if bail is refused he’ll be remanded in custody until trial, with no guarantee on how quickly a date will be set.

Cash agrees the situation is far from ideal, but assures him he’s going to find Kerrie before it gets to that.

Against everyone’s expectations, Tane is granted bail and released on electronic tag, with solicitor Jane successfully arguing that he is not a flight risk.

As he returns home to Saxon Avenue, the scale of what’s been done to secure his release quickly becomes clear—Cash has personally put up $40,000 for his bail.

Cash later brings Archie over so that father and son can be reunited, but as he leaves, he finds David waiting outside.

Having been informed about Tane’s release—and how it was secured—David confronts Cash, asking whether he listened to a single word he’d said.

Cash attempts to justify his actions, but David shuts it down, pointing out that posting bail for a suspect in an active case is a clear conflict of interest.

With that, David makes his decision.

Cash is being removed from the investigation, leaving Tane without his strongest ally on the inside as the case against him continues!

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 23rd March (Episode 8657)

Harper’s guilt surges.

Cash struggles with the rules.

Sonny’s frustration gets the better of him.

Tuesday 24th March (Episode 8658)

Remi pays a long overdue visit.

Justin and Leah rekindle the romance.

Is Mali right to not trust Holden?

Wednesday 25th March (Episode 8659)

Remi starts radiation therapy.

Will Lacey see through Holden’s lies?

Justin romances Leah.

Thursday 26th March (Episode 8660)

Leah crafts a romantic apology.

Cash ignores a stern warning.

Tane’s reunited with his son.

Friday 27th March (Episode 8661)

Cash is shut out.

Jo picks a side.

Harper lashes out.