Home and Away Spoilers – Tane is arrested as Kerrie plants drugs in Archie’s room

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Tane is arrested after Kerrie sets him up by planting drugs under Archie’s bed!

This past week saw relations finally reach breaking point between Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and her estranged mother, Kerrie (Sara Wiseman).

After repeatedly interfering in Harper and Tane’s (Ethan Browne) co-parenting arrangements for baby Archie, Kerrie attempted to blackmail Tane into allowing her time with her grandson.

But the plan backfired, finally allowing Harper to see that her mother hadn’t changed.

Still desperate to remain part of Archie’s life, Kerrie pleaded with Harper for another chance.

But Harper made it clear she had reached her limit, tearfully telling her mother that it was a mistake allowing her back into her life—and that she would never do it again.

When Kerrie refused to leave the motel, Harper instead packed up her things and moved out with Archie, later returning with Tane to collect the last of her belongings.

As they prepared to leave, Kerrie begged for the chance to say goodbye to her grandson. But Harper refused, saying what she hoped would be a final goodbye to her mother before walking away with Tane.

Alone in the room, Kerrie’s distress soon turned to anger—convinced that Tane was responsible for turning Harper against her.

Next week, as Tane picks up Archie for the day, Harper is interrupted by persistent calls from her mother.

Having hoped that ignoring Kerrie’s attempts to contact her would eventually make her give up, Harper reluctantly answers and Kerrie asks to meet.

Harper heads downstairs to the diner, where Kerrie reveals that she’s been kicked out of the motel and now has nowhere to stay.

Kerrie quickly gets to the point, asking if she can at least say goodbye to her grandson before she leaves the Bay.

Harper initially refuses, making it clear that Kerrie’s situation is not her problem and insisting that she should simply go home. But Kerrie continues to plead, reminding Harper that she is Archie’s grandmother.

Shaken by the encounter, Harper heads to Tane and admits she’s beginning to question whether refusing the request is really the right decision for Archie.

Though Tane reminds her she doesn’t owe Kerrie anything, Harper wonders whether allowing a final goodbye might be the kinder option.

Tane tells Harper that the choice is hers.

Later, Harper tracks Kerrie down at the coffee cart and tells her she can’t leave just yet—there’s someone she needs to say goodbye to first.

Bringing her back to Tane’s house, Harper allows Kerrie a final moment with Archie.

Holding her grandson, Kerrie becomes emotional as she tells him that getting to know him has been the joy of her life, promising she will always love him even if she’s not around. Harper struggles to hold back her tears.

Before leaving, Kerrie asks Harper for a hug, and the pair share a tearful embrace. Once Kerrie has gone, Harper gathers Archie and heads off, leaving Tane to get ready for his date with Jo (Maddison Brown).

The following morning, Harper calls by the house again—interrupting breakfast with Tane and Jo—with something she wants to discuss. Thanking Tane once more for allowing Kerrie the chance to say goodbye, Harper reveals she no longer wants to keep fighting over custody through solicitors.

Instead, she suggests they formalise the original 50/50 shared custody plan they had originally intended. Though taken aback, Tane quickly agrees, relieved that they can finally move forward.

But little do they know that Kerrie is still skulking around the bay.

Spotting Tane and Jo together at the Surf Club later that day, Kerrie confronts them and accuses Tane of destroying her relationship with Archie.

When Tane tries to walk away, Kerrie turns her anger on Jo—telling Tane to keep “that trollop” away from her grandson before declaring that karma will catch up with them.

Later, Kerrie turns up at Harper and Dana’s (Ally Harris) place to complain about what she has seen. Harper refuses to engage, explaining that she and Tane are about to meet with a solicitor to formalise their shared custody arrangement.

When Kerrie continues criticising Tane, Dana emerges from her room, telling her mother to shut up and ordering her to leave.

As Kerrie storms out, she issues one final warning that they will regret not listening to her.

Later, Kerrie sneaks into Tane’s house and hides a small sachet of white powder beneath Archie’s cot mattress.

As she finally leaves Summer Bay, Kerrie places an anonymous call to the police reporting that drugs are being sold from the address—naming the supposed dealer as Tane Parata!

Over at Yabbie Creek police station, David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) receives word about the call, with claims that there could be a baby in danger.

As David prepares to act on the tip-off, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) insists it must be a mistake, pointing out that there’s no way Tane would be dealing drugs. But David makes it clear they can’t ignore a report involving a child.

With a warrant obtained, the police head to Tane’s house on Saxon Avenue with officers to search the property, despite Cash’s continued insistence that the raid is a waste of time.

Inside, Tane and Jo are stunned when her dad pounds on the door and announces they are there to search the premises.

Tane insists the accusation is ridiculous as officers begin tearing the house apart, while Cash quietly reassures him that the search will soon be over.

But the situation takes a dramatic turn when one of the officers discovers the bag of drugs hidden under Archie’s cot.

As David, Cash and Jo emerge from the house, Cash has no choice but to place Tane under arrest for possession of a prohibited drug, despite Tane’s repeated insistence that the stash is not his.

Jo doesn’t know what to think as Cash handcuffs Tane.

At the station, David points out that the drugs were found hidden beneath Archie’s cot and asks Tane how they could have ended up there.

Realising the seriousness of the situation, Tane refuses to answer any questions without a solicitor and is taken to the cells.

There, Cash privately reassures his friend that he knows he has been set up and promises to do what he can.

As they try to work out who could have planted the drugs, Cash points out that the anonymous tip specifically named Tane—suggesting that whoever is responsible has a personal grudge against him.

It’s only then that the truth suddenly dawns on Tane—Kerrie!

Meanwhile, both Jo and Harper turn up at the station desperate to see Tane, but David refuses to let either of them near him until his solicitor arrives, insisting that there’s nothing they can do for now.

The following morning, the situation becomes even more serious when the lab results confirm there is enough product for the charge to be upgraded from possession to dealing.

Though Cash has quietly begun looking into Kerrie’s whereabouts behind David’s back, he is forced to admit that no-one currently knows where she is.

With Kerrie gone and the charges against him escalating, whilst already serving a suspended sentence, Tane is left facing the possibility that he could lose years of Archie’s life—unless his innocence can somehow be proved!

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 16th March (Episode 8652)

Cash’s lie catches up to him. Is Leah walking out on her marriage? Remi’s symptoms multiply.

Tuesday 17th March (Episode 8653)

Eden’s crushed by Remi’s news. Mali questions Holden’s motives. Cash and Levi are in the doghouse.

Wednesday 18th March (Episode 8654)

Does Kerrie deserve a goodbye? Sonny’s confronted by his new life. Mali sees through Holden.

Thursday 19th March (Episode 8655)

Kerrie has a final surprise for Tane. Dana refuses to give up without a fight. Archie’s family come together.

Friday 20th March (Episode 8656)

Tane’s world is turned upside down. Can Jo really trust her new boyfriend? Cash fears for his friend.