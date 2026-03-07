Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Harper orders Kerrie out of her life after she blackmails Tane, and is new arrival Holden developing feelings for Lacey?

In the aftermath of the devastating train crash, Lacey (Sophea Pennington) has found herself repeatedly coming into the orbit of fellow survivor Holden Dwyer (Lach Millar).

We first met Holden when he and friend Isaac (Jordan Dulieu) boarded the party train at Yabbie Creek station, bound for the Off The Rails music festival in Broken Hill.

Isaac initially tried his luck flirting with a number of the Bay’s women, including Mackenzie (Emily Weir) and Dana (Ally Harris), before turning his attention to Lacey, who quickly shut him down.

Holden got Isaac to back off Lacey, but went on to encounter her at various points during the short trip. Following the crash, Holden approached Lacey outside the wreckage searching for Isaac, only for Dana to break the news that his friend hadn’t survived.

The following week, Holden was surprised to run into Lacey again at Northern Districts Hospital when she arrived to visit Jo (Maddison Brown).

The pair ended heading back to Summer Bay together, where Holden opened up about struggling to come to terms with Isaac’s death.

After they exchanged numbers, the conversation continued over a drink at Salt, where Holden caught Lacey off guard by asking her out to dinner.

Overwhelmed by memories of late boyfriend Theo, Lacey rushed out of the Surf Club, leaving a concerned David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) to step in and send Holden on his way.

Determined to clear the air, Lacey later arranged to meet Holden for a coffee and opened up about Theo’s death. She explained that she isn’t ready for another relationship, but the pair ultimately agreed that they could be friends.

Next week, Holden is keen to develop that friendship further when Lacey receives a surprise delivery at the surf club.

Inside is a four-pack of mimosa along with a short note from Holden suggesting they share them “as friends.”

Returning the banter, Lacey poses for a pic which she sends to Holden, joking that she may start without him.

Later, after Holden texts asking if she’s free, Lacey arrives at the Surf Club to find him already waiting for her. Explaining that he was at a loose end, Holden suggests they hang out for a while.

Lacey is slightly taken aback that he’s driven all the way to Summer Bay, but with nothing else on, she agrees to stay for a drink.

With Holden insisting it’s his shout after Lacey bought the drinks last time they met, the pair settle in and begin a few games of pool together. As they chat, Lacey questions how Holden knew where she worked in order to get the drinks delivered.

Holden sheepishly admits that he looked her up on social media after their last meeting, and quickly apologises when Lacey admits the idea makes her a little uncomfortable.

The conversation soon takes a more serious turn when Holden reveals the real reason he wanted to see her—it was Isaac’s funeral earlier that day. Still struggling to process the loss of his friend in the train crash, Holden admits he didn’t want to be alone afterwards.

Being around Lacey helps, he explains, because she understands what it’s like to lose someone close.

After a closely fought set of pool games, the pair head outside where Holden suggests they take a selfie together, explaining that since losing Isaac he’s promised himself to hold on to the good moments.

When Holden then suggests they grab something to eat, Lacey gently turns him down, explaining she needs to get back to Jo (Maddison Brown). Holden accepts her answer without pushing the issue, and the pair agree they’ll catch up again as friends.

But as Lacey heads off, Holden watches her leave with a lingering smile before glancing back at the photo he’s just taken of the two of them—hinting that for him, this new friendship may already mean more than Lacey realises.

Meanwhile, Kerrie (Sara Wiseman) continues to stir trouble as she attempts to drive a wedge between Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and Tane (Ethan Browne).

Watching from a distance as Tane spends time with Harper and baby Archie, Kerrie vents her frustrations to John (Shane Withington), complaining that Tane refuses to cut her any slack when she’s trying to be a good grandmother.

John points out that Tane isn’t perfect either, suggesting he of all people should understand the idea of second chances—something that appears to give Kerrie an idea.

Back at the motel, Kerrie begins questioning Harper about how well she really knows Tane. While Harper insists that Tane is a good man and that he will always look out for her and Archie, Kerrie remains unconvinced.

Once Harper leaves, Kerrie begins digging into Tane’s past online—quickly discovering details of his criminal record, and the suspended sentence he received for taking baby Poppy.

Armed with the information, Kerrie confronts Tane and attempts to use it as leverage, suggesting that if he stops blocking her from seeing Archie she’ll keep quiet about his past. Tane refuses to be intimidated, calmly pointing out that Harper already knows the full story.

When Harper later returns, Tane reveals what Kerrie has done. Stunned that her mother would attempt to blackmail him after promising to behave, Harper realises that Kerrie hasn’t changed at all.

Kerrie later attempts to make amends with Dana when she finds her near the beach, clearly upset, and offers a shoulder to cry on.

For a moment the pair reconnect as Dana opens up about her problems with Sonny (Ryan Bown), and Kerrie reminisces about Dana’s caring nature when they were younger—recalling a childhood incident where Dana patiently tended to a neighbour’s injured boy after he fell off his bike outside their house.

But the fragile moment quickly unravels when Dana remembers the wider circumstances of that day.

The boy’s mother had been furious because Kerrie had been supposed to be watching the children, only to instead end up ‘off her face’, as was often the case during their childhood.

Realising she has been sucked in and let her guard down, Dana instantly ends the conversation and storms off.

After comparing notes with Dana and Tane, Harper finally accepts that Kerrie has been manipulating them all along. Returning to the motel, she tells her mother that she needs to leave Summer Bay.

Kerrie insists she was only trying to protect Archie, but Harper refuses to back down, pointing out that Tane would never neglect his son in the way Kerrie neglected her daughters.

Kerrie begs Harper to reconsider, telling her she’s making a mistake.

“The only mistake that I made was bringing you back into my life,” a tearful, angry Harper responds. “And I’m never gonna do that again.”

When Kerrie refuses to leave, Harper instead decides that she will go—packing up her things and moving out with Archie.

Later, as Tane helps Harper collect the last of her belongings from the motel, Kerrie desperately asks to say goodbye to her grandson.

But Harper refuses, saying what she hopes is a final goodbye to her mother as she and Tane walk away…

But will Kerrie really leave without a fight?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 9th March (Episode 8647)

Cash doubles down on his lie. Sonny snaps at Dana. Kerrie resorts to her old tricks.

Tuesday 10th March (Episode 8648)

Harper shuts Kerrie out. Sonny gets a reality check. Levi admits he needs a change.

Wednesday 11th March (Episode 8649)

Mali and Abigail assess their love. Leah makes an announcement. Will David have a change of heart?

Thursday 12th March (Episode 8650)

Lacey receives a mysterious delivery. Alf attempts to mediate. Jo and Tane finally talk.

Friday 13th March (Episode 8651)

Is Leah saying goodbye forever? Levi and Mackenzie stick their noses in. Tane and Jo need some alone time.