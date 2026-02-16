Home and Away Spoilers – Can Cash prove Tane’s innocence before it’s too late?

This week on Home and Away in Australia, with Tane behind bars, can Cash track down Kerrie and prove his friend’s innocence?

Tane’s (Ethan Browne) situation doesn’t look set to improve this week, after being arrested and charged with the possession and supplying of drugs.

The arrest followed an anonymous tip-off to police—made by Harper’s (Jessica Redmayne) embittered mother Kerrie (Sara Wiseman), who had secretly planted a small bag of white powder beneath the mattress in baby Archie’s cot in a calculated attempt to frame Tane.

Harper had already realised she’d made a mistake by welcoming Kerrie back into her life. After her mum spent weeks trying to drive a wedge between her and Tane, Harper told Kerrie to leave Summer Bay—initially without the chance to say goodbye to Archie.

Though Harper later relented and allowed a final visit, Kerrie remained intent on casting Tane as controlling, resenting that he had opposed her involvement in Archie’s life from the outset.

Approaching Tane whilst he was with new girlfriend Jo (Maddison Brown) in the surf club, she warned him that karma was going to catch up with him.

Mere hours later, Tane and Jo were in bed together when they were interrupted by a knock on the door. It was Jo’s dad David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor), complete with a search team, to execute a search warrant on the premises.

When the search found the bag that Kerrie had planted, Tane was placed under immediate arrest.

Tane refused to divulge any information in his initial interview, instead demanding to see his solicitor. Bizarrely, it wasn’t until later that evening, during an off-the-record exchange with Cash, that Tane began to consider who might have set him up. Asked whether anyone held a grudge, Tane realised Kerrie had both motive and opportunity.

Deciding to keep this information from David, for reasons we cannot fathom, Cash conducted his own investigation on the sly in an attempt to track Kerrie’s movements. She had already left the motel, and it transpired she’d moved out her of her previously known address.

The following day, Cash allowed Harper and Mackenzie (Emily Weir) to have a brief chat with Tane whilst Jo distracted David, with them all in agreement that Tane had been framed.

Tane’s solicitor Jane (Charlotte Friels) finally arrived, prompting Tane to be taken back to the interview room, but she advised him to reply “no comment” to all of David’s questions. Eventually realising that it wouldn’t get him anywhere, Tane eventually told David that he should talk to Kerrie.

Whilst David wasn’t pleased to learn that Cash had been talking to Tane on the down-low, David agreed that it was a lead worth following and that Cash should carry on with his investigation, but warned him to do it by the book.

Unfortunately, Cash’s involvement becomes a step too far this week, as he decides to put up the money to secure Tane’s release on bail.

David is not happy when he learns about it, asking Cash how he thinks it will look to his colleagues.

“Probably looks like I believe he’s innocent,” Cash replies.

As Cash brings Tane back to Saxon Avenue later that day, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) and Abigail (Hailey Pinto) can’t believe that he’s been released.

Cash explains that Jane managed to convince the magistrate that Tane wasn’t a flight risk, which certainly can’t have been an easy feat given Tane’s past behaviour.

But David soon turns up to tell Cash that he is being taken off the case—it’s a direct conflict of interest, and it’s not up for discussion.

In true Yabbie Creek copper fashion however, Cash is determined that he’s going to carry on working to help Tane, telling Harper and Tane that he needs to try and track down Kerrie’s suppliers.

“Harper blames herself immediately, because it was Harper’s persistence that had Kerrie come to the Bay in the first place,” Jessica Redmayne told TV Week. “The last thing Harper wants is for her mother’s actions to have repercussions for Tane or baby Archie.”

With Cash far too involved, it’s left to David to carry on the investigation into… erm… his daughter’s boyfriend, and he looks through Tane’s phone for anything suspicions.

When he finds a number of messages about ‘suppliers’ and ‘drop-off times’—messages which, in our opinion, could easily be related to Tane’s running of the gym—David’s suspicions begin to mount.

Will Cash manage to track down Kerrie before it’s too late?

The investigation so far has already raised some eyebrows, with us left wondering whether some key pieces of evidence have been completely overlooked, or yet to be explored.

The day before Kerrie hid the bag in Archie’s room, the show made a pointed effort to show a camera positioned above the cot—a detail that had never previously been referenced, and one that appeared deliberately introduced to serve a later purpose.

There’s also the small matter of Kerrie placing the bag in Archie’s cot with her bare hands, meaning her fingerprints are likely all over it. Given her prior police record, those prints will already be on file—something that could prove significant if the bag is examined for them, which we’d imagine might rank fairly high on the list of initial investigative steps.

Could either of these details be the key to proving Tane’s innocence? Or will more complications ensue…?

With Tane set to pay Brax (Stephen Peacocke) and Ricky (Bonnie Sveen) a visit in Western Australia in the months ahead, we imagine his battle is only just beginning.

Here’s the full spoilers for this week’s Home and Away episodes in Australia:

Monday 16th February (Episode 8660)

Leah crafts a romantic apology. Cash ignores a stern warning. Tane’s reunited with his son.

Tuesday 17th February (Episode 8661)

Cash is shut out. Jo picks a side. Harper lashes out.

Wednesday 18th February (Episode 8662)

Sonny and Remi lock horns. David has a new lead. Jo supports Tane.

Thursday 19th February (Episodes 8663-8666)

Remi and Sonny go head-to-head. Has Leah lied to Justin? Holden won’t take no for an answer.

Levi’s protective over Abigail. Leah gives Holden a serve. Is Lacey in danger?

Harper demands answers. Mali steps in to defend a friend. Holden’s delusion turns dangerous.