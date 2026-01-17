UK Home and Away Spoilers – Remi and Eden’s friendship comes under threat

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, Remi’s new record label threatens his friendship with Eden, while new arrival Eddie has a surprise connection to an existing Summer Bay resident!

The signing of Eddie Shepherd (Stephen Madsen) as the first artist on Back on Track Records was a defining moment for Remi (Adam Rowland) and Sonny (Ryan Bown) last week—but Eddie’s arrival is about to have consequences well beyond the studio.

With the studio still being fitted out, Remi and Sonny went all out in their attempts to impress Eddie, going so far as recruiting Eden to act as though she was one of the label’s other artists. But Sonny turning up late threw the plan into disarray, with Remi feeling he had no choice but to reveal the truth.

Eddie wasn’t impressed by the deceit, but Sonny was able to work his charm and convince Eddie to join them on their new venture.

As Remi’s bestie and bandmate since high school, Eden was excited to have a small part in helping the business get off the ground.

Next week, keen to be involved again as Remi and Sonny meet for a strategy meeting at Salt, Eden organises them a table, orders their favourite pizzas and puts some time aside to join the discussion.

But once the meeting gets underway, it becomes clear she isn’t part of it.

As Eden offers her thoughts on Eddie’s launch, Remi politely shuts her down, making it clear that he and Sonny have things covered.

By the end of the meeting, the only thing he asks of her is another coffee—leaving Eden feeling sidelined.

When Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) walks in as the meeting wraps up, he quickly picks up on her frustration and encourages her to speak up, but Eden isn’t prepared to push herself into a space where she’s clearly not wanted.

Instead, Cash raises it with Remi directly, questioning why Eden—someone who spent years playing music alongside him—has been shut out.

Remi is blunt in response. Whilst he acknowledges their shared history, he explains that the label is his way of moving on from Lyrik, and that for now, it’s something he wants to do without Eden involved.

Cash understands the honesty, but when he gets home, he keeps Remi’s reasoning to himself, knowing it would only hurt Eden.

Instead, Eden spends the evening debating whether she should speak to Remi herself.

The following day, Remi and Sonny meet with Eddie to begin planning his launch, listening through samples and discussing which track should be the lead.

When Remi mentions his favourite, Are We There, Eddie explains he wrote it about a friend who was struggling—someone he didn’t know how to help before she shut him out.

The meeting is cut short when Eden turns up, determined to talk to Remi.

Remi pulls her aside and makes it clear he’s in the middle of a client meeting, leaving Eden embarrassed when he queries what Cash told her.

As Eden has it out with Cash for going behind her back, Remi turns up to give Eden an explanation. While he knows he wouldn’t be where he is without her, this record label has to be his.

“So that’s it?” Eden asks on the verge of tears. “You, me, music… we’re done.”

“Eden, mate, I love you, I wouldn’t be where I am today without you,” he tells her gently. “I’m still here, I’m still your friend, It’s just right now, I have to do this on my own.”

Eden puts on a brave face but is left heartbroken. With Remi’s new venture, and Kirby (Angelina Thomson) wowing audiences overseas whilst supporting on a world tour, will Eden ever be able to catch her break?

Meanwhile, in an astounding coincidence, after wowing Remi it appears that Eddie also has the Ex-Factor for one person in Summer Bay.

As Eddie leaves the surf club following his meeting, he’s amazed to spot David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) walking nearby and calls out.

“No way,” David exclaims as he turns around to see who called his name, approaching Eddie and giving him a warm embrace.

It transpires that Eddie is in fact the former boyfriend of David’s daughter Jo (Maddison Brown), and they were together at the time when Jo’s mother Kristina (Fiona Noonan) died.

As the two walk and talk, David updates Eddie on all the big developments over the past couple of months, explaining that there was another driver involved who caused Jo to swerve off the road, and that he is now awaiting sentencing.

David explains that Jo has struggled since relocating to Summer Bay, but Wendell’s (Justin Smith) arrest has seemingly now brought an end to her panic attacks, so everyone is hopeful that she may finally be able to move on with her life.

When Jo later comes home to the Beach House, she’s stunned when David reveals a surprise waiting for her—Eddie.

As the two catch up, Eddie explains that he’s just signed up to a new record label in the area, surprising Jo who had no idea that he had begun a sideline away from his teaching career.

The conversation is interrupted when Jo receives a call from Tane (Ethan Browne), keen to see her later. Unsettled by Eddie’s sudden reappearance, Jo puts off their plans, unsure where her head is at.

Lacey (Sophea Pennington) is thrilled to see Eddie when she comes home, and even more excited to learn that he’s signed with Remi’s label, meaning he’s likely to be sticking around.

For Jo, however, that realisation only complicates things further.

Later, as Jo and Eddie walk near the surf club, Eddie admits he’s missed her, asking whether she’s thought about him over the past couple of years since she ended things.

Nearby, the moment is spotted by Tane.

Looking for answers after Jo cancelled on him, Tane turns to Lacey, who confirms Eddie is Jo’s ex—but makes it clear that any further explanation will have to come from Jo herself.

After saying goodbye to Eddie that evening, Lacey informs Jo that Tane saw them and was asking questions.

Not wanting to leave Tane hanging, Jo heads over to his place the next morning to be honest with him, admitting she should have explained properly. Eddie’s sudden return has brought up old feelings she wasn’t prepared for, and she needs time to process what it’s stirred up.

“So where do that leave us?” Tane asks.

Are things over between Jo and Tane before they’ve even started?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 19th January (Episode 8612)

Eden’s feeling on the out. Cash goes in to bat for his wife. Leah crumbles.

Tuesday 20th January (Episode 8613)

Remi’s got big plans for Eddie. David gets a blast from the past. Tane and Jo fight fate.

Wednesday 21st January (Episode 8614)

Levi returns from his trial. Eddie complicates things for Jo. Tane offers Mackenzie a healthy dose of reality.

Thursday 22nd January (Episode 8615)

Bree’s bursting with good news. David asks for victim impact statements. Abigail rallies to support her brother.

Friday 23rd January (Episode 8616)

Leah and Lacey turn a corner. Bree contemplates a new chapter. Dana plays second fiddle.