UK Home and Away Spoilers – Can Lacey convince Leah to get justice for Theo?

Next week on Home and Away in the UK, can Lacey convince Leah to help send Wendell down for a long time?

As she continues to struggle following nephew Theo’s (Matt Evans) death, Leah (Ada Nicodemou) is forced to confront her grief head-on as Councillor Wendell’s (Justin Smith) sentencing approaches.

In the weeks since Theo was brutally run down by Wendell, Leah has formed a growing reliance on Theo’s friend Sonny (Ryan Bown), causing concerns for Justin (James Stewart) who continues to be shut out of Leah’s grief.

Tensions escalated last week, after the Coastal News published an article praising Lacey with bringing Councillor Wendell to justice, reducing Theo’s death to a passing mention. Enraged, Leah confronted the paper directly in an attempt to force them to put the record straight—a situation that spiralled and resulted in her arrest for trespassing.

It was Sonny who Leah called to support her at the police station, before she was let off with a warning, leaving Justin struggling to understand why she kept turning to Theo’s friend instead of him.

After hearing David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) talking to Alf (Ray Meagher) and Marilyn (Emily Symons) about the arrest in the diner, a frustrated Leah went upstairs to see Sonny and spent the entire night chatting with him, leaving Justin wondering where she was.

Next week, Leah remains distant. When Justin catches up with her, she makes it clear she doesn’t have the energy to talk. From her perspective, people around her seem to be judging or attempting to ‘manage’ her—whilst Sonny is the only one who listens without question.

Justin approaches Sonny, asking if he can at least give him a heads up if Leah calls on him again. Whilst sympathetic, Sonny points out that he’s not a watchdog, and cannot betray Leah’s trust.

A conversation with Alf offers Justin some perspective, when he suggests that Leah may simply be looking for a sounding board outside her immediate family—someone connected to Theo, but not wrapped up in the same shared history. It isn’t necessarily a rejection of Justin, just her way of coping.

Meanwhile, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) are thrilled to receive their wedding album, but there’s a sombre moment when they come across the photo of Leah, Justin and Theo. Cash suggests to Eden that they give it to Leah and Justin.

Leah immediately thinks there’s more hassle on the way about her arrest when Cash arrives on her doorstep, but as she opens the envelope containing the photo, she crumbles.

She realises it’s the last photo ever taken of Theo, mere hours before his death.

The moment brings some clarity for Leah, and when Justin later returns and she shows him the photo, she tells him that she doesn’t want to fight with him. Justin assures Leah that she can so whatever it is she needs to do—if she wants to talk to Sonny, he won’t complain.

Leah appreciates it, and admits that should have told Justin where she was, but the moment is undercut when Leah slips up again.

“Next time I’m with Theo, I’ll call or text you,” she states.

Still unsettled, Justin later pulls Sonny aside and raises his concern, explaining that Leah has referred to him as Theo more than once. It’s clear to Justin that Leah feels she’s close to Theo again when she’s with Sonny, and it’s bordering on denial.

Sonny listens carefully, but ultimately decides that, whatever the confusion, he’s not about to stop being there for Leah while she’s trying to get through the worst of her grief. Likewise, Sonny tells Justin he’s always available to chat to him too.

Later in the week, at the Beach House, David explains to Lacey (Sophea Pennington) that he’s heard from the DPP and Wendell’s court appearance is fast approaching. As such, now is the time when they seriously need to consider giving victim impact statements.

Lacey is initially confused. With Wendell already convicted, she struggles to understand why anything more is needed.

David talks her through it, explaining that while sentencing guidelines exist, statements from victims and their families can still carry weight—particularly in making sure the full impact of the crime is on record.

David reassures her that she wouldn’t have to face Wendell in court, and that the statement could be recorded privately, in her own time.

That reassurance is enough for Lacey to make up her mind. She resolves to go ahead, determined that everyone should hear the truth about what Wendell’s done, and the consequences of his actions. Wendell killed both Lacey’s mother, and her boyfriend.

But when David heads over to tell Leah, informing her that the hearing could be as soon as next week, it’s clear she isn’t as comfortable with the idea.

That evening, David talks things through with Lacey, who’s concerned that Leah is wavering. David explains that things are still very raw for Leah, and these statements can be extremely difficult.

Lacey later seeks out Leah, where she’s met with immediate resistance.

Still blaming Lacey for Theo’s death, Leah reminds her that she wants nothing to do with her—but Lacey insists this is too important to ignore.

She explains that David has spoken to her about recording victim impact statements for Wendell’s sentencing, and that he warned her Leah might not want to take part. Leah shuts the conversation down, telling Lacey it’s none of her business.

Lacey presses on. It will be hell, she admits, but she refuses to let that stop her—and doesn’t think Leah should either. Theo doesn’t have a voice anymore, which is why it’s up to them to speak for him now.

If she has to, Lacey says she will do it alone, but together they could make a far bigger impact.

Leah is torn. She says she wants to help, but it feels like too much to face.

Lacey makes one final plea—suggesting they record together. They have to fight for Theo.

Will Leah put her differences with Lacey aside and agree to speak out?

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 19th January (Episode 8612)

Eden’s feeling on the out. Cash goes in to bat for his wife. Leah crumbles.

Tuesday 20th January (Episode 8613)

Remi’s got big plans for Eddie. David gets a blast from the past. Tane and Jo fight fate.

Wednesday 21st January (Episode 8614)

Levi returns from his trial. Eddie complicates things for Jo. Tane offers Mackenzie a healthy dose of reality.

Thursday 22nd January (Episode 8615)

Bree’s bursting with good news. David asks for victim impact statements. Abigail rallies to support her brother.

Friday 23rd January (Episode 8616)

Leah and Lacey turn a corner. Bree contemplates a new chapter. Dana plays second fiddle.