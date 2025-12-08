Home and Away dropped from Channel 5’s main channel in schedule shakeup

For the first time since Channel 5 became the UK home of Home and Away in July 2001, the Australian soap will no longer air on the broadcaster’s main channel.

Channel 5 has announced today that when Home and Away returns to UK screens in January 2026, it will only air on 5Star and the broadcaster’s streaming service, as they announce a “further streaming focus” for the show.

Since March 2025, episodes have debuted on Channel 5’s streaming platform each morning at 6am. The latest episode then aired at 5Star at 6:30pm in the evening as part of a ‘first look’ double-bill, before airing the following afternoon on Channel 5 itself at 1:45pm.

However, from January, the afternoon airing on Channel 5 is being scrapped, with viewers encouraged to either watch the show on the 5 website, or on 5Star each evening.

The 5Star showings remain unchanged, with the 6pm episode being a repeat of the previous day’s episode, before the newest episode airs at 6:30pm.

A press release from the channel revealed: “5 has today announced a further streaming focus for Home and Away from January 2026, with episodes moving exclusively to streaming for daytime viewing and evenings continuing on 5Star.

“The shift cements the show’s place at the heart of 5’s streaming strategy after a year of record-breaking engagement as viewer habits continue to evolve.

“The Australian soap debuted as a streaming-first title for 5 in March 2025 and has continued to deliver consistent growth. Viewing hours surged by 17% year-on-year in its first month, confirming strong early adoption.

“This momentum continued throughout the year with every month outperforming its counterpart from the previous year. Audiences have now become accustomed to accessing the title via streaming; the latest month delivered record-breaking engagement, with viewing hours climbing 23% year-on-year.

Of the change, the channel’s Commissioning Editor Greg Barnett said: “Home and Away has been a phenomenal success for us on streaming. Viewers have fully embraced the flexibility of on-demand viewing, driving double-digit year-on-year growth and making streaming the preferred way to watch the show.

“Moving daytime episodes exclusively to streaming is a natural next step, reflecting how audiences want to engage with their favourite content.”

The news comes on the week that Neighbours airs its final ever episodes on Prime Video in the UK, and Network 10 in Australia.

Neighbours was cancelled back in 2023 when Channel 5 dropped it from its schedules – with the UK broadcaster funding a significant portion of the soap’s budget – but it was revived by Amazon Studios the following year as part of the launch of its Freevee platform.

Unfortunately, the show wasn’t renewed after the initial two-year deal – though it was given a 60-episode extension, the final episode of which airs this Thursday 11th December.

Home and Away is currently on its Christmas break in the UK. The final episode of the year aired on 5Star on Thursday 19th November, and on Channel 5 on Friday 21st November.

Home and Away returns to UK screens on Friday 2nd January 2026, with the return episode – Episode 8601 – available to stream from 6am.

That evening, 5Star will air a repeat of the UK finale (Episode 8600) at 6pm before the return episode (Episode 8601), airs at 6:30pm.