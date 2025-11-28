Home and Away Spoilers – The race is on to bring Councillor Wendell to justice

Next week on Home and Away’s 2025 UK finale week, David and Cash race to catch Wendell, as Theo’s friends and family gather to share stories of his life.

Theo’s (Matt Evans) killer is still at large next week, as Leah (Ada Nicodemou) reels after being barred from attending her nephew’s funeral.

The last time Leah saw Theo alive, he was leaving Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) and Eden’s (Stephanie Panozzo) wedding to join girlfriend Lacey (Sophea Pennington) in meeting up with Councillor Craig Wendell (Justin Smith), the man who had left her mother to die in an accident two years ago.

As a frustrated Leah failed to convince Theo to stay put and keep himself out of danger, she angrily told him not to expect her to be there for him when it all went wrong.

Of course, things did go wrong. Spooked by Lacey uncovering his crime, Wendell drove at her in his car, only for Theo to push her out of the way to take the full force of the impact, killing him instantly.

Leah has channelled her grief into placing all the blame on Lacey, and when Theo’s mother Cassandra (Felicity Price) visited this week, she soon got fed up of Leah’s vendetta getting in the way of the facts.

After Cassandra got the chance to talk to David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) privately about the investigation, she instead placed the blame on Leah, the aunt who was supposed to be looking out for Theo following his move to Summer Bay.

“That man is trying to bring my son’s murderer to justice, and all you can do is attack him,” Cassandra told Leah, before firmly telling her that she wouldn’t be welcome at Theo’s funeral.

Next week, Justin (James Stewart) supports Leah in her grief, reassuring her that if she isn’t allowed to attend the funeral, he won’t go either.

When he gently suggests counselling, Leah shuts it down immediately.

Justin tries his best to steady her, but Leah’s convinced she should have stopped Theo getting involved with Lacey in the first place.

Back at home, Leah’s final argument with Theo replays over and over in her head until she’s overwhelmed.

Justin eventually settles her enough to rest, holding everything together until he’s out of the bedroom—only then allowing his own grief to surface.

Meanwhile, Cash and Eden’s newlywed bliss is shattered when they bump into Alf (Ray Meagher) who informs them of Theo’s death.

Eden urges Cash back to work, determined that the man responsible must be caught.

At the station, David updates Cash on the case, and a new lead arrives quickly—Wendell’s bank card has been used to hire a storage unit in Reefton Lakes.

After Cash pushes through a search warrant, he has a sudden brainwave. He asks David why he thinks Wendell attended Kristina’s (Fiona Noonan) funeral after causing her death, with David supposing that he must have felt guilty.

“What if he feels the same way about Theo?” Cash points out.

David’s impressed with Cash’s thinking, and immediately gets to work on organising a stakeout.

The following morning, on the beach, Sonny (Ryan Bown) finds Lacey sitting alone, grief weighing heavily on her. He takes her to Salt, where she confesses she doesn’t believe she deserves anyone’s support. Sonny gently insists she’s wrong.

Back at the Morgan/Patterson house, Leah continues to struggle with the idea of missing Theo’s funeral, which is occurring that morning.

Justin suggests they could honour Theo in their own way, but Leah retreats back to bed, unable to face anything. When Alf and Marilyn (Emily Symons) later stop by with food and the four share memories of Theo, it finally draws a smile from Leah.

When Justin suggests they could invite a few more of Theo’s friends over, Leah thinks it’s a nice idea, admitting he was right all along.

Meanwhile, David and Cash arrive at the cemetery an hour before the funeral, ready to start their surveillance.

Cash worries about David’s presence, but he insists that he wants Wendell to go down for this, and will not allow himself to jeopardise the case by losing his temper.

A short while later, Cash’s instincts prove correct, when they spot Wendell in a car following the the funeral cortège.

David switches on his blues and twos, but rather than pull over, the councillor floors it, speeding past the procession as it turns off into the cemetery.

After a short chase, Wendell eventually ditches the car and attempts to make his escape on foot through the bush.

Cash quickly sprints from the car, leaving David to race ahead to try and cut him off further up the road.

As the surprisingly sprightly councillor makes his way through the bush, Cash soon gains on him.

Cash leaps and throws Wendell to the floor, only for Wendell to overpower him and land a kick to his face.

Just as it looks as though Wendell’s got the upper hand as he starts running again, David appears out of nowhere and tackles Wendell back to the ground.

As David pins Wendell to the ground with his arm against his throat, he demands for his wife’s killer to look him in the eye.

Cash arrives in the nick of time to reel David back in before he does anything he may regret.

Dragging Wendell up, Cash cuffs him as David arrests him for murder.

Back at the station, Cash confirms to David that Wendell’s damaged car has been found in the storage unit—it’s enough evidence to prove he was responsible for Theo’s death, but obviously not Kristina’s. They still need a confession.

But during the interview, Wendell stonewalls, forcing David to suspend the session. He steps outside and vents his frustration against the lockers.

Back in the bay, Sonny receives Leah’s message about the gathering for Theo, and asks Lacey to come with him, but she declines, painfully aware she wouldn’t be welcome.

Sonny, Eden and Remi (Adam Rowland) head over to Leah and Justin’s, and as they all share their warm memories and funny stories of Theo, everyone realises this is just what they needed.

Leah quietly admits to Justin that hearing everyone speak about Theo has brought her a little comfort—but the mood is shattered when Lacey suddenly appears at the door, desperate to share the news of Wendell’s arrest.

The second Lacey steps inside, Leah’s anger explodes.

Lacey starts to explain that David has Wendell in custody, but Leah refuses to hear a word, making it painfully clear that Lacey is not welcome and that she will never forgive her.

As Leah orders her to leave, Lacey tries through tears to apologise, only for Sonny to gently steer her back outside.

Alf worries for Leah, as Remi receives an earful for suggesting to her that Lacey was just trying to be helpful.

Back at the station, David restarts the interview. Wendell attempts to deny everything, but David corners him until Wendell asks for a lawyer. Once the DPP gives approval, David formally charges him over Theo’s death.

Something finally cracks in Wendell as he realises the case against him is watertight, and he finally admits it. He killed Theo.

As Wendell gives his statement, he goes on to confess to also causing the accident killing Kristina. David holds himself together as he presses for the answers he’s waited years for.

With both confessions secured, David files multiple charges, and as Wendell is escorted to the cells, Jo and Lacey come face-to-face with him.

Recognising Jo, and now knowing Lacey’s true identity, Wendell tells them he’s sorry before he’d led away.

As David tells his daughters that it’s finally over, he encourages them to start letting go of the guilt they’ve both carried.

But Jo and Lacey be able to?

Home and Away‘s final UK episode of the year airs Friday 5th December. It returns on Friday 2nd January 2026.

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 1st December (Episode 8596)

The honeymoon’s over for Cash and Eden. Levi worries for his relationship.

Tuesday 2nd December (Episode 8597)

David struggles to contain his anger. Alf and Marilyn support their friends. Sonny stands by Lacey.

Wednesday 3rd December (Episode 8598)

David confronts an enemy. Lacey closes a chapter. Leah lashes out.

Thursday 4th December (Episode 8599)

Remi honours a friend. Harper opens a can of worms. Jo gets just what she needs.

Friday 5th December (Episode 8600)

Eden makes bad matters worse. Dana and Harper lock horns. Cash is caught in an impossible bind.