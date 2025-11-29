Home and Away Spoilers – Harper wants to track down her parents

Next week on Home and Away’s 2025 UK finale week, Dana and Tane are furious as Harper decides she’d like to track down her addict parents.

A thoughtful gift from Sonny (Ryan Bown) ends up having massive ramifications next week, when it kicks off a whole chain of events that could drive a wedge between sisters Harper (Jessica Redmayne) and Dana (Ally Harris).

Harper has been sporting an eyepatch for the past couple of weeks, since a moment of spectacularly bad timing saw her enter the pier apartment just as Sonny had popped a champagne cork in the direction of the door.

That cork was going only ever going to end up in one place, and it hit Harper square in the eye.

Unfortunately, baby Archie (Kaelan & Huon Bittel) was somewhat put out initially by his mum’s new appearance, as she waited for her eye to hopefully heal.

Feeling guilty over the whole thing, Sonny had the brainwave of buying Archie a little teddy bear which also had an eyepatch.

Dana was mortified at his tasteless choice of gift, and initially kept it hidden from Harper.

But it appeared Sonny’s risky humour had paid off once again, when Harper discovered it and was highly amused, imaginatively naming it Patch. As a bonus, it also seemed to work a treat with Archie.

Next week, Harper’s relieved when she gets the all clear from the hospital, and the patch can finally come off.

As a thank you to Sonny for looking out for her over the past couple of weeks, Harper drops by the apartment to leave her own tasteless gift—another bottle of champagne.

Dana takes the gift in Sonny’s absence, knowing he’ll appreciate the joke, and comments that it’s much better than his idea of a silly little bear.

“Hey, lay off Patch!” Harper gasps, pointing out that Archie loves him and he’s now part of the family.

“No, he’s encroaching on my territory,” Dana quips. “Don’t listen to your silly mum, Archie. We’re the only family you’re ever gonna need!”

At that point it’s nothing but a throwaway comment about their lack of extended family, but later on when Harper enters the diner, her phone rings as she greets Alf (Ray Meagher). It’s a work call, so she asks Alf if he’d mind taking Archie for a second.

As Harper steps outside, Marilyn (Emily Symons) notices that Archie seems to have taken to Alf, and comments on Harper’s return that Alf could almost be Archie’s grandad.

Harper’s somewhat surprised by how good Alf is with Archie, not having seen that side of him before.

It sparks off a discussion where Alf admits that he sadly didn’t get the opportunity to see his own grandchildren grow up from a young age.

Alf didn’t meet three of his grandchildren—Martha (Jodi Gordon), who had been adopted out shortly after her birth, Ric (Mark Furze) and Ryder (Lukas Radovich)—until they were well into their teens, with Ric and Ryder being two he hadn’t even known existed.

He also rarely sees his son Duncan (Benedict Wall), who is father to Alf’s youngest grandson, Bryce (Jack & Ace Long).

Alf’s quick to point out how lucky he now is to be a part of Ryder’s life now however, having recently paid him a visit whilst the cruise ship he works on was docked in the city.

“Being a grandparent, it’s pretty special,” Alf tells her.

Alf’s words strike a chord with Harper, and she clearly has something on her mind as she leaves the diner.

Heading to the surf club to see Dana, Harper explains that her earlier comment about family has made her think about their own childhood, and how she now sees things from a different perspective since becoming a mother.

Harper and Dana’s upbringing was not a happy one, with viewers previously learning that their parents were drink and drug addicts. The pair haven’t had any contact with them in over a decade.

Harper goes on to point out that whilst Archie has extended family on the Parata side, both of Tane’s parents are dead. Meaning Archie’s only grandparents are their own parents.

Dana fails to see Harper’s point, but is completely thrown when she then brings up the suggestion of tracking them down.

As Dana sits there gobsmacked at the suggestion, Harper explains her belief that it would be best for Archie, and they could have changed after all these years.

“What’s best for your son is not to ruin his childhood the way they ruined ours,” Dana replies, completely shutting down the conversation as she storms out.

Harper later invites Tane (Ethan Browne) to lunch at Salt, and explains that she’s had a disagreement with Dana over the idea of tracking down their parents.

Tane agrees it could be a good idea, but notes that she’s never really talked about her parents much.

Tane makes an attempt to learn more, but Harper keeps her answers vague, skirting around the worst parts and trying to convince him that there’s a chance her parents may have changed.

Tane listens closely, taking in what she’s saying, though gives nothing away about where he stands.

Later, Harper again meets Dana at the diner hoping she can get her sister’s blessing before taking things any further. Dana’s resolve, however, is absolute.

She refuses to let their parents back into their lives in any form, and she certainly won’t risk exposing Archie to them.

Harper puts forward her case as best she can, but it doesn’t make any difference. Dana won’t move.

Meanwhile, back at the surf club, Tane seeks out Cash for answers, knowing that he and Harper go way back. He explains that Harper’s not giving him the full picture and that he needs to know the truth about the Matheson parents if she’s considering making contact.

Cash hesitates—he doesn’t want to betray Harper’s confidence—but eventually shares the grim details of the sisters’ upbringing.

Rattled, Tane heads straight for the diner, where Harper and Dana are still mid-discussion. He interrupts, telling Harper he’s spoken to Cash and now isn’t sure he wants her parents anywhere near Archie.

Stung and furious, Harper storms out, leaving Dana to reassure a worried Tane that Harper would never act without her support.

But Dana is wrong.

Harper arrives at Cash’s doorstep moments later, determined and emotional. She hands over her parents’ details and asks if he would run their names through the police database.

Cash immediately refuses—if he gets caught, he could lose everything—but Harper pushes, desperate for clarity on whether they’re in prison, or even still alive.

Later at the station, Cash finally gives in. Sitting at his desk, he types their names into the system… but what will he find?

Home and Away‘s final UK episode of the year airs Friday 5th December. It returns on Friday 2nd January 2026.

Here are the full spoilers for next week’s Home and Away episodes in the UK:

Monday 1st December (Episode 8596)

The honeymoon’s over for Cash and Eden. Levi worries for his relationship.

Tuesday 2nd December (Episode 8597)

David struggles to contain his anger. Alf and Marilyn support their friends. Sonny stands by Lacey.

Wednesday 3rd December (Episode 8598)

David confronts an enemy. Lacey closes a chapter. Leah lashes out.

Thursday 4th December (Episode 8599)

Remi honours a friend. Harper opens a can of worms. Jo gets just what she needs.

Friday 5th December (Episode 8600)

Eden makes bad matters worse. Dana and Harper lock horns. Cash is caught in an impossible bind.