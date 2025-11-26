Neighbours Spoilers – One final Ramsay vs Robinson showdown begins

Next week on Neighbours, with Ramsay Street’s future in doubt, Paul and Shane come up with competing plans as a final Ramsay vs Robinson showdown begins.

Last week, Karl (Alan Fletcher) was introduced to “Jonesy”, full name Jonah Jackson (Aaron James Campbell), an investor in the new freeway project which was also being worked on by Karl’s former neighbour Sam Kratz (Richard Grieve), whose company won the bid to demolish the houses along the route.

The name “Jonesy” immediately rang alarm bells for Karl when he recalled Elle’s (Elise Jansen) hunt for a “Jonesy” in her work as a journalist for The Daily Monster.

Elle’s spate of stories for the local media outlet came after snooping on Cara’s police files, which mentioned a “Jonesey” who was connected to both local government and the notorious Linwell gang.

Last week, Karl gave Elle a tip off about Jonah, suggesting he could be the infamous “Jonesey” and connected to the council.

This week, Elle decided to investigate further and paid a visit to Jonah’s apartment building where she managed to snap a shot of Jonah kissing the Erinsborough Major, Helen (Emma Choy), in what is set to be a scandalous story of corruption with the freeway project.

Elle decided her journo days were behind her after going into business with her dad Paul (Stefan Dennis), so gave the story to her former editor Wesley (Karl Richmond) at The Daily Monster to write.

The published article soon resulted in the arrest of Helen and Jonah, as the pair were charged with corruption.

This turn of events has huge impactions for the freeway project this week as the remaining team decide to revise the original plans that the scandalous pair were involved in – it seemed that while Helen may have been corrupt, her plans actually benefitted Ramsay Street.

They decide to opt for one of the backup routes for the freeway, one that takes it right through Ramsay Street, meaning the homes we know and love would be demolished!

Elsewhere, it’s been all go for Paul since he managed to convince Elle to stay in Erinsborough and manage the V Bar alongside him. Paul has continued to enjoy having another member of the Robinson clan around, so much so that he’s been reconsidering his plan to split his time between Erinsborough and New York where his other children and grandkids are based.

Instead, Paul has a plan up his sleeve to get the rest of his New York-based children and grandkids to move across the pond to be part of a family business opportunity that he’s sure they won’t want to miss out on…

Next week, we see Paul welcome back grandson Jimmy (Darcy Tadich) – the son of his daughter Amy (Zoe Cramond) – and the pair don’t waste any time getting to business with the new Robinson venture in the city. But what exactly could the business be?

Meanwhile, long term Ramsay Street residents Karl, Susan (Jackie Woodburne) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) lead on the ‘Fight the Freeway’ campaign against a possible compulsory purchase order.

The stalwart trio, who also worked together at Eirini Rising, rally the other residents to refuse to sell up.

However, it seems they have a problem on their hands when Wendy (Candice Leask), who has recently broken up with her husband Andrew (Lloyd Will), and Vera (Sally-Anne Upton), who we know had financial trouble from her gambling addiction, are keen on taking the buy-out of their Ramsay Street properties.

We will soon see the return of original Neighbours character Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien), who has made millions in recent years from cryptocurrency. At first, Karl presumes that Shane is back to help save the street named after his family – but Shane’s real motive is quickly revealed.

Shane proposes an interesting opportunity for current and former residents of Ramsay Street – he’s found land nearby where they could set-up and stay together on the new suburb. he plans to build: ‘Ramsay Hills’.

But despite his engaging pitch, Karl and Susan aren’t convinced as they don’t want to leave their current homes and rebuild elsewhere…

Also on Neighbours next week, Elle picks up on her dad’s shady behaviour and can tell he’s plotting something. Terese can also sense something is going on with her partner, especially when he doesn’t snap up the chance to buy his old childhood home at No. 26 that the Rodwells could be selling.

Eventually, Paul decides to stop sneaking around and reveals his grand plans with Jimmy to Terese and Elle. The pair announce that they have the solution to build new homes for their neighbours – Robinson Towers, a new hotel and high rise flats in the city!

With two very different plans – a new suburb in the hills, or a high-rise apartment block in the CBD – the final Ramsay vs Robinson rivalry is officially on!

As the week goes on, Paul manages to gather interest with his new apartment building idea and convinces some of the family to support his new venture. However, it’s clear Terese isn’t on board as she’s determined to stay put and fight for their home on Ramsay Street instead.

Later, Paul is left disappointed when Krista (Majella Davis) and Leo (Tim Kano) don’t jump at the chance to sell their businesses to back the new family venture.

Things go from bad to worse when Paul realises he’s not the only one offering a solution to the current crises for his neighbours… strap in and get ready for the ultimate Neighbours ending with a classic Ramsay and Robinson family feud, which has been a theme of the show from the first episodes.

Meanwhile, Shane’s pleased to have son Max (Ben Jackson) on side with his grand plans and he’s hopeful that Max can persuade Susan and Karl to get on board with the ‘Ramsay Hills’ proposal. Following his efforts, Karl is open to the prospect but Susan is going to be much harder to persuade…

Photos from the final week show both of the businessmen offering tours to their respective new developments with a whole host of neighbours past and present returning to find out more about the new housing opportunities.

Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar), Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) return to scope out Shane’s new development, alongside Clint (Jason Wilder), Jane (Annie Jones), Cara (Sara West), JJ (Riley Bryant) and Remi (Naomi Rukavina).

Elsewhere, the Robinsons manage to bring back Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson), Rhett Giles (Liam Maguire), Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson), Kiri Durant (Gemma Bird Matheson), Byron Stone (Xavier Molyneux) and Ned Willis (Ben Hall) to view the potential high rise opportunity in the city.

They join new Ramsay Street couples Colton (Jakob Ambrose) and Zac (Stephen Phillips) and Elle and Felix (James Beaufort) for a nosey.

Meanwhile, Susan is determined to continue her fight to save the street. Who will win out in the final battle?

Susan had the closing lines of the Channel Five series where she spoke about why the street was so important to her.

“When we moved to Ramsay Street, the community was already here. The Ramsays, the Robinsons. The stories from those early days are legendary, and their legacy still lives on today.

“There have been many families over the years, of all shapes and sizes. Some of them unexpected. And friends who became like family, whether they were related or not. Love has always been a central theme. How many romances were born on this street?”

She continued: “The street always has a way of bringing people back.”

Our sources have revealed that Paul will have the last lines of the ‘Amazon era’. Executive Producer Jason Herbertson previously revealed that it brings the show full circle as Paul is the only character who was in the very first episode.

Could this mean Paul is set to win the 3 way battle and close the soap with his success in the final scenes, which are set to feature Karl, Susan and Paul on Ramsay Street?

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 1st December (Episode 9356 / 453)

Zac’s past catches up with him.

Paul feels bleak about his relationship with Terese.

A Ramsay Street resident comes home.

Tuesday 2nd December (Episode 9357 / 454)

Zac’s reputation goes up in flames.

Paul’s mysterious plans loom closer.

The Varga-Murphys face an uncertain future.

Wednesday 3rd December (Episode 9358 / 455)

Addison receives a surprising offer.

An old Ramsay Street resident returns with an agenda.

Paul’s plans are finally revealed.

Thursday 4th December (Episode 9359 / 456)

The fate of Ramsay Street remains uncertain.

The Robinson vs. Ramsay feud is reignited.

A resident is in grave danger.