Neighbours Spoilers – Ramsay Street to be demolished in shock new plans

Next week on Neighbours, as Jonesy’s identity is revealed, a change to the freeway plans sees Ramsay Street facing destruction.

At the start of the month, Karl (Alan Fletcher) began to hear rumblings at the council that something major was on the horizon.

It was announced that a new highway is going to be built through the neighbouring suburb of West Warratah, improving infrastructure in the area but resulting in the demolition of houses along its route.

At the big announcement was Alan Fletcher’s real-life wife, Jennifer Hansen, who made a cameo appearance as the presenter who announced the story on that evening’s news.

Thankfully, Mayor Helen Brown (Emma Choy) confirmed to Karl that Ramsay Street wouldn’t be affected, with only a dozen Erinsborough properties near the site of the off-ramp needing to be knocked down.

Surprisingly, the big development came much to the delight of Sue Parker (Kate Gorman), who was set to get an above-market payout for the compulsory purchase of her West Warratah home.

However, she was brought back down to earth with a bump this week, when updated plans meant her house was no longer set for demolition, and she’d instead be facing years of construction noise on her doorstep.

Next week, there’s a further twist in the tale, as we learn that the developers behind the project are connected to the Linwells, and we finally learn the identity of ‘Jonesy’.

When Elle (Elise Jansen) came to Ramsay Street, having lost her journo job in New York, she was desperate to make her mark by securing a big scoop for local online publication The Daily Monster.

After doing some digging in Cara’s (Sara West) police files, Elle found out about the mysterious ‘Jonesy’, who Cara had overheard Linwell associate Ricky Denham (Danny Matier) refer to when she went snooping in a warehouse linked to the gang.

Her “Who is Jonesy?” in the Daily Monster article caused quite a stir across the suburb – but also put Cara (Sara West) and the Varga-Murphys right back in the Linwells’ sights.

While Elle showed little remorse for putting the Varga-Murphys in danger, she eventually stepped back from writing more articles about ‘Jonesy’ after she was almost run down by one of the gang in retaliation.

This week, Karl was intrigued when Sam Kratz (Richard Grieve) returned and revealed that his company has won the tender for the demolition of the houses in West Warratah.

Later, when Sam introduced Karl to an investor named Jonah Johnson, who was seemingly involved in the freeway project, he casually referred to him as ‘Jonesy’.

Karl couldn’t help but wonder if this could be the infamous Jonesy connected to the Linwells.

In tomorrow’s episode, Karl decides to share his intel with ex-journo Elle, in case she wants to look into it any further…

However, she’s reluctant to stir up trouble, having put journalism behind her to focus on running the V Bar with dad Paul (Stefan Dennis).

Karl leaves her with his intel and tells her that it’s up to her whether to follow up on it or not.

Next week, Elle decides it’s too juicy to ignore, and confides in new love interest Felix (James Beaufort) about her plans to go and see what she can find over at Jonah’s apartment block.

Elle follows through with her plan and is surprised when Felix shows up to make sure she’s safe.

The pair then spot Mayor Helen Brown enter the apartment building and leave with Jonah.

As they share a kiss, it becomes clear that the mayor and the investor are more than just friends. A quick thinking Elle pulls out her phone and manages to snap evidence of them kissing…

With Elle now sitting on a scandalous story, what will her next steps be?

Paul frets that Elle’s putting herself back in danger when he discovers what his precious daughter’s been up to.

But to his relief, Elle passes the story onto her old manager Wesley (Karl Richmond) to write instead. While she’s happy to have potentially unmasked Jonesy, she’s got no desire to have the focus back on her.

Later, Paul and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) spot Helen and Jonah being escorted to the station, as their corruption is exposed and the pair are arrested.

When Helen spots them, she recognises Paul as the dad of the journalist who kicked the whole story off.

She warns Paul that he shouldn’t have let Elle take on the story, as it now means there will be hell to pay for everyone…

Meanwhile, believing the situation is behind them, Elle and Felix make up for lost time at No. 30, before Paul walks in on the pair taking a breather in the kitchen and asks if they’ve seen the online commotion.

Elle and Felix take a quick look, but they’re more concerned with spending more time together in the bedroom…

Later, Paul asks whether the latest update could inspire Elle to return to her journalism work. Thankfully, he’s reassured when Elle tells him that her loyalty is with the V Bar and her journalism days are now behind her.

Elsewhere, the residents ponder what Helen’s warning could have been about.

Paul thinks it will amount to nothing as it’s just Helen trying to cover up her own shame about being caught out. Is he right?

Meanwhile, Karl’s left feeling guilty for playing a part in the drama so apologises to old friends Sam and Annalise (Kimberley Davies) when he sees them go into a last-minute stakeholder meeting.

It transpires that the meeting was called to re-evaluate the project plans now that Helen and Jonah now out of the picture, and Karl gets the distinct impression that his old neighbours could be keeping something about the project under wraps…

As the neighbours later rally in The Waterhole for the residents meeting, Sam and Annalise arrive to share an important update that will have huge repercussions for everyone on Ramsay Street…

They reveal that the developers want to scrap Helen’s old plans following her wrongdoings.

As an alternative, they’ve decided to move the freeway, meaning it’s now set to be built right through their beloved Ramsay Street!

The residents are left devastated – are they really all about to lose their homes?

With the end of Neighbours in sight, there’s lot coming up in the last few weeks of the show.

The then-final episodes in July 2022 saw Shane Ramsay (Peter O’Brien) return, where he looked set to be the new owner of Lassiters after striking a deal with Paul.

We already know thst Shane is set to make another return for the final episodes of the Amazon era.

While residents try and challenge the proposal in a ‘Fight the Freeway campaign’, the cryptocurrency millionaire has another plan for the street that has meant so much to his family.

Recently released photos for Neighbours‘ penultimate week appear to show that Shane will take some current and former residents on a tour of a new plot of land, where he plans to develop into a new version of Ramsay Street.

These scenes will feature past neighbours Haz (Shiv Palekar) and Mackenzie (Georgie Stone), who have been living in Paris for the last year.

Are they about to buy into his plans for a new street?

Levi (Richie Morris), who dated Susan’s (Jackie Woodburne) niece Bea (Bonnie Anderson), also makes an appearance and is intrigued by the plans.

But it seems Susan is not won over by Shane’s pitch.

After a turbulent year in which she almost lost her job and her husband, will the queen of Ramsay Street be able to handle the potential loss of her home?

While producers are keeping their identity under wraps for a few more days, a whole bunch more former residents are also set to return, as Paul comes up with a rival plan on his own…

According to our sources, it seems that the Robinson and Ramsay rivalry will take centre stage again in the final episodes of the Amazon era.

Will Ramsay Street be saved, or are our favourites about to make a fresh start elsewhere in Melbourne?

There’s less than a month until we find out, with Neighbours‘ final ever episode airing Thursday 11th December.

Neighbours airs Monday–Thursday on Network 10 and 10 Peach in Australia, and on Prime Video in the UK.

Here are the Neighbours spoilers for next week:

Monday 24th November (Episode 9352 / 449)

Elle and Felix uncover a scandal.

Nicolette’s confidence is shaken.

Krista questions Zac’s recent judgement.

Tuesday 25th November (Episode 9353 / 450)

Jane helps mend Nicolette’s self-belief.

Terese is eager to celebrate her love with Paul.

Ramsay Street faces a new threat.

Wednesday 26th November (Episode 9354 / 451)

Ramsay Street must rally against a new crisis.

Andrew and Holly contemplate Wendy’s suggestion.

Terese plans a surprise for Paul.

Thursday 27th November (Episode 9355 / 452)

Paul’s confession leaves Terese reeling.

Wendy struggles to sit with her emotions.

Holly and Andrew confront their future.

