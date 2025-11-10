Neighbours releases first spoilers for its final ever episodes

Neighbours has released spoilers for its final ever episodes, as we learn Ramsay Street’s fate, some old favourites return, and a resident suffers a devastating blow.

The final scenes have been filmed, the sets have been dismantled, and the cast are already moving onto other projects. Now, in just one month’s time, on Thursday 11th December, the final ever episode of Neighbours is set to air.

Now, the show has released teaser spoilers for the final fortnight of Erinsborough drama, as well as pictures from the penultimate week.

Photos for the final week will be released on Thursday 20th November, so check back here for all the details then.

Zac’s past catches up with him

This week, Zac (Alex Kaan) finally admitted to Colton (Jakob Ambrose) that he was one of the two men in the explicit tennis-themed video filmed at Lassiters Darwin, which ended up going viral.

His distinctive back tattoo meant that some guests managed to identify him and began using the information to their advantage to get complementary perks from the hotel.

Zac moved to Erinsborough earlier this year, but when guests at his new hotel began making subtle references to ‘coach’, he knew that word was beginning to spread.

He recently revealed the truth to Elle (Elise Jansen), and now his new boyfriend Colton knows too.

In the coming weeks, his decision to comp guests spa days at Lassiters puts his career at risk as “Krista questions Zac’s recent judgement” on Monday 24th November.

The following week, on Monday 1st December, “Zac’s past catches up with him” as his worlds collide, leading to his secret being revealed to the whole of Erinsborough.

The next day, on Tuesday 2nd December, “Zac’s reputation goes up in flames” as word spreads of his past.

With Zac’s reputation in tatters, how will his and Colton’s story come to an end?

Paul and Terese’s tensions continue

After months without any major romantic difficulties, Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) will hit a stumbling block in late November.

Previously released spoilers have already revealed that “Terese plans a surprise for Paul” on Wednesday 26th November.

However, “Paul’s confession leaves Terese reeling” the following day, leaving their relationship in jeopardy and with Paul having to work hard to make things up with her – starting with a new car.

The new spoilers now reveal that “Paul feels bleak about his relationship with Terese” on Monday 1st December, and with less than a fortnight left, they’ll be cutting it fine to get a happy ending.

In the meantime, on Tuesday 9th November, “Paul tries to mend things with Terese,” and it seems his plan works, as the on-again-off-again couple “rekindle their love” on the Wednesday.

In the meantime, Paul is in the middle of plotting a new future for his family…

Paul plans a future for the Robinson clan

Paul had recently announced his plan to to split his time between Erinsborough and New York, but with daughter Elle back in town, he’s hinted a few times in the last few weeks that his plans may be subject to change.

Can he instead convince his New York family to make a move back to Australia?

“Paul’s mysterious plans loom closer” on Tuesday 2nd December.

His secretive plans “are finally revealed” on Wednesday 3rd December – what will this mean for his relationship with Terese, and will he finally unite the whole Robinson clan in Erinsborough?

The Varga-Murphys are reunited, but there’s more trouble ahead

“A Ramsay Street resident comes home” on Monday 1st December, and photos from the episode show that the returnee is Remi Varga-Murphy (Naomi Rukavina), who arrives back at the Kennedys with her suitcases.

Remi and Dex (Marley Williams) returned this week and reunited with Cara (Sara West) and JJ (Riley Bryant).

Yet their reunion was to be very brief when Dex revealed that Remi had remained in contact with Deena (Deepa Parmar), the woman who took a fancy to her when Remi was working at the tram.

With Remi still unsure on whether she and Cara had a future together, the estranged wives agreed that it would be better for Remi and Dex to return to Apollo Bay.

Now, Remi is back – hopefully for good – but despite Cara and Remi finally living back on the same street, it’s not going to be plain sailing for the Varga-Murphys in the show’s final fortnight.

“The Varga-Murphys face an uncertain future” the day after Remi’s return, on Tuesday 2nd December, and things still look tense between her and Cara at No. 30.

Things are looking up for the pair by the following day, on Thursday 4th December, but things soon take a dark turn as “a resident is in grave danger.”

We see Elle arrive with a mystery piece of paper, and as panic sets in for Cara and Remi, Cara jumps on the phone.

What is going on?

While photos from the episode in question don’t reveal which of our favourites is at risk, a photo released on Amazon Prime from the following episode shows JJ tied up in an unknown location.

At the beginning of the show’s final ever week, on Monday 8th December, “The residents put their differences aside to help the Varga-Murphys” as “The Linwell saga comes to a head.”

Have the Linwell brothers taken JJ, and will his turmoil lead to a happy or tragic ending for the Varga-Murphy family, who arrived in the street in the first episode of the ‘Amazon Era’?

In the same episode, “Holly risks it all to save a friend.” Holly has been through the wringer in the two and a bit years since Lucinda Armstrong-Hall became a full time member of the cast, and it seems she’s got one more opportunity to play the hero.

Will she be the one to rescue JJ?

Holly’s devastating blow

One day after Holly “risks it all to save a friend,” she “suffers a devastating blow” on Tuesday 9th December.

Holly recently learnt that she was pregnant with Andrew’s (Lloyd Will) baby, after the two embarked on an affair earlier this year.

While Andrew eventually ended their romance and tried to rebuild his relationship with Wendy (Candice Leask) whilst keeping his infidelity secret, the news that Holly was pregnant with his baby changed everything.

In this Wednesday’s episode, Andrew reveals all, breaking Wendy’s heart.

In the days that follow, Wendy seemingly gives Holly and Andrew her blessing, as Andrew faces a big decision – should he support Holly and the baby and start the new life he’d previously planned, or try to get Wendy’s forgiveness?

Previously released photos for late-November have already shown Andrew supporting Holly at her next scan.

The pair then head to a motel room where they share another kiss, so his doubts very much continue into the middle of the month.

While producers aren’t yet revealing that Holly’s “devastating blow” is, a picture released on Amazon Prime showed Holly in hospital.

Could her heroic efforts to save a friend have put her baby in danger? And if so, where does that leave things with Andrew?

In the day before Holly’s heroic act, photos show Sadie and Wendy back in Erinsborough, where they come face to face with Holly and Andrew, who are talking on the outskirts of Lassiters.

As Andrew realises his wife has seen him, he rushes over to her, but despite his best efforts, he’s left alone and in pain once again.

Later, Holly is seen being comforted by Karl and Susan as her turmoil continues.

Over at No. 26, Sadie and Wendy are seen in the kitchen, a cardboard box in the background, and a box of books on the dining table.

Are they simply packing the last of Andrew’s belongings, or are they looking to make a fresh start elsewhere?

The future of Ramsay Street remains in doubt

The spoilers for late November have already revealed that Ramsay Street comes under threat from the new Erinsborough interchange later this month, despite last week’s episodes revealing that the new development would be far from the neighbours’ beloved street.

As plans change, the residents of Ramsay Street band together to launch a ‘Fight the Freeway’ campaign.

At the end of the month, both Annalise Hartman (Kimberley Davies) and Sam Kratz (Richard Grieve) return and are seen at the residents’ meeting at The Waterhole.

However, producers are remaining tight-lipped on whether they’re simply back to help save the street, or whether developer Sam is somehow involved.

As we head into December, “an old Ramsay Street resident returns with an agenda” on Wednesday 3rd December.

Pictures reveal the returnee to be Max’s (Ben Jackson) dad Shane (Peter O’Brien), whose crypto millions means he could be well-placed to invest in the new development.

We see him at another ‘Fight the Freeway’ meeting at The Waterhole – but which side of the campaign is he on?

On Thursday 4th December, “The Robinson vs. Ramsay feud is reignited” as Paul and Shane go head to head one final time.

Shane and Max are seen at the Kennedys, with a document in front of them which appears to show a CGI drawing of a new two-story house.

Pictures from the episodes then show Shane taking the residents to a hillside location.

First he and Max head there with Karl (Alan Fletcher) and Susan (Jackie Woodburne) – and Susan looks decidedly unimpressed by what he’s showing them, as she later storms off from whatever he’s presenting.

We then see Karl and Susan deep in conversation as they discuss Shane’s proposal.

Later, Shane takes more Ramsay Street residents – including a few former ones – to the same site, with numerous residents holding what appears to be development packs.

With Ramsay Street in jeopardy, is Shane hoping he can convince the residents to move to a new development elsewhere? We imagine somewhere he’s got a vested interest in… 🤑

While not everyone is happy with the idea, could it be the perfect new location for Andrew and Holly to start a new life together? Or Jane and Clint?

Some old favourites return

Neighbours‘ Executive Producer Jason Herbison has promised that this year’s finale will pay tribute to the Amazon era of the show, and it seems he’s true to his word, as some familiar faces from recent years return for the final week.

While old 80s favourites Annalise and Sam are both back, the final fortnight also sees the return of Mackenzie Hargreaves (Georgie Stone) and Haz Devkar (Shiv Palekar).

Shiv Palekar’s Haz joined the show in the first episode of the Amazon era, where he was living in the No. 32 sharehouse and working as the new owner of Harold’s.

Haz and Mac eventually struck up a relationship, and after getting married, they moved to Paris together back in September last year.

Now, as Shane gathers the residents present his plans, Haz and Mackenzie have apparently returned from Europe and are intrigued to see what Shane has in store.

Is it a flying visit, or will they make a permanent move back to Erinsborough before we say goodbye to the show for good?

The fate of Ramsay Street is revealed

In the show’s final ever episode, airing Thursday 11th December, we find out the fate of the beloved cul-de-sac.

“Familiar faces come home” as the show wraps up with some more returnees, whose identity hasn’t yet been revealed. Which old favourites will we get to see one last time?

Then, as “Paul and Shane have one last showdown,” the teaser spoilers ask: “What will happen to Ramsay Street?”

As the credits roll for one final time, will the street be saved, or are our favourite characters about to have a fresh start somewhere new? It won’t be long until we find out!

Elsewhere…

Also in the final fortnight, Addison (Florence Gladwin) “receives a surprising offer” on Wednesday 3rd December, as she’s seen in Harold’s with her dad Clint (Jason Wilder), Jane, Leo, Krista and Nicolette.

Photos from the episode before show Jane and Clint meeting in the city.

We then see Addison and Clint together at Harold’s, all smiles as they talk with Jane (Annie Jones).

Addison recently met dad Clint for the first time and is currently living with Leo and Krista at the penthouse.

Will the show’s final weeks see her finally get some security in her family life, and will Jane be involved?

Plus, on Tuesday 9th December, “Krista makes a shock announcement.”

This week, Krista (Majella Davis) reveals to Terese (Rebekah Elmaloglou) that she doesn’t want to have a baby with Leo (Tim Kano) and Nicolette (Hannah Monson) after all – something which is bound to devastate Leo, who’s desperate to extend their family.

As Krista “makes a decision” the day after her “shock announcement,” what will it mean for her and Leo’s relationship?

Finally, the teasers ask: “Will Jane and Clint find their way back to each other?”

Last time Neighbours ended back in July 2022, we saw Jane reunite with 80s boyfriend Mike Young (Guy Pearce). Three years later, is she about to get her happy ending with Clint Hendry?

Our bets are on yes.

Here are the full spoilers for the show’s final two weeks, from Monday 1st to Thursday 11th December.

Photos have been released for the penultimate week, and photos from the final week will be here on Thursday 20th November.

Monday 1st December (Episode 9356 / 453)

Zac’s past catches up with him.

Paul feels bleak about his relationship with Terese.

A Ramsay Street resident comes home.

Tuesday 2nd December (Episode 9357 / 454)

Zac’s reputation goes up in flames.

Paul’s mysterious plans loom closer.

The Varga-Murphys face an uncertain future.

Wednesday 3rd December (Episode 9358 / 455)

Addison receives a surprising offer.

An old Ramsay Street resident returns with an agenda.

Paul’s plans are finally revealed.

Thursday 4th December (Episode 9359 / 456)

The fate of Ramsay Street remains uncertain.

The Robinson vs. Ramsay feud is reignited.

A resident is in grave danger.

Monday 8th December (Episode 9360 / 457)

The residents put their differences aside to help the Varga-Murphys.

Holly risks it all to save a friend.

The Linwell saga comes to a head.

Tuesday 9th December (Episode 9361 / 458)

Krista makes a shock announcement.

Holly suffers a devastating blow.

Paul tries to mend things with Terese.

Wednesday 10th December (Episode 9362 / 459)

Krista makes a decision.

Paul and Terese rekindle their love.

Will Jane and Clint find their way back to each other?

Thursday 11th December (Episode 9363 / 460)

Paul and Shane have one last showdown.

Familiar faces come home.

What will happen to Ramsay Street?