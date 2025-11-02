Ramsay Street under threat in new Neighbours spoilers for late November

Neighbours has released new spoilers for the final two weeks of November, as Ramsay Street comes under threat.

The final ever episode of Neighbours is set to air on Thursday 11th December, bringing to an end 460 episodes of the ‘Amazon Era’.

Now, new teaser spoilers and pictures have been released for the last two weeks of November, taking us up until Thursday 27th November – just eight episodes from the end!

The spoilers give us more info on the show’s final storyline, which will see Ramsay Street itself come under threat and bring the whole street together for one last campaign.

In recent weeks, Karl (Alan Fletcher) has heard rumblings that something big is happening at Erinsborough Council.

He’s worked there as a Seniors Advisor for the last few months, and while he hasn’t managed to find out exactly what’s going on, he’s keeping his ear close to the ground.

Next week, we’re set to discover that the council are planning a new infrastructure project to improve transport in the area. However, while the new development should be good for the community, Karl is set to learn that it could have serious consequences for the residents of Ramsay Street.

“Karl follows a new lead” on Monday 17th November, as he tries to find out exactly what the council has planned. Yet we already have a good idea what’s in store.

A photo taken on Pin Oak Court – the real-life Melbourne street used to film Ramsay Street’s external scenes – on one of the show’s final days of filming saw a placard with the words “Stop the freeway,” suggesting that the council could be planning to build a new road right through Ramsay Street!

On Tuesday 25th November, news of the plans are confirmed, as “Ramsay Street faces a new threat.”

The following day, “Ramsay Street must rally against a new crisis,” as the residents come together in The Waterhole in an effort to stop the plans.

In a surprising turn of events, Annalise Hartman (Kimberley Davies) and Sam Kratz (Richard Grieve) return to Erinsborough.

They’re seen standing next to Sue Parker (Kate Gorman), are they returning to their former home to help stop the development, or are the pair be involved in the freeway plans?

Is Ramsay Street really about to be demolished, or can the residents launch a campaign to stop the plans?

With only two weeks of episodes to go after the period covered by these new spoilers, it’ll be a race against time to save the street before viewers say goodbye to the show forever.

In an interview with Back to the Bay earlier this year, Neighbours‘ Executive Producer Jason Herbison promised that the show’s final episode would be very different to the last finale in July 2022:

“[There’ll be] lots of twists and turns, lots of drama and lots of impact for everyone in the street,” Jason teased. “That will be a massive story right until the end.”

“I think it’s a very warm, hopeful tone, but it’s also a little bit different. There are things about it that I think might remind people of the previous finale, but it’s also very different.”

Elsewhere, Nicolette (Hannah Monson) “is protective of Jane” on Monday 17th November, as her mum continues to come to terms with ex-fling Clint’s (Jason Wilder) unexpected return to Erinsborough.

Clint returned this week, as he was revealed as the father of new character Addison Rutherford (Florence Gladwin).

Jane (Annie Jones) decided to meet up with Clint before telling Addison that they’d tracked down her dad.

The pair had a productive and amicable catchup, where Jane appeared to warm to her former toy boy, as she began to understand the reason why he stole from Eirini Rising and Erinsborough High.

With Clint and Jane back in each other’s orbit, it seems inevitable that Jane will reconsider getting romantically involved with her former partner.

“Jane and Clint’s spark reignites” on Thursday 13th November, with photos showing them growing closer as they join Addison in baking in the kitchen at No. 24.

Unsurprisingly, “Nicolette can’t help but meddle” on Tuesday 18th November – will she try to put a stop to her mum’s rekindled romance?

In photos from Tuesday 25th November, Clint and Jane are still in each others’ orbits as they chat at Erinsborough High.

The pair are all smiles the following day as they drink together at The Waterhole as the residents come together to plan how they’re going to save Ramsay Street.

With just a handful of episodes left, will Jane and Clint get a happy ending?

Meanwhile, there’s one final threat to Paul (Stefan Dennis) and Terese’s (Rebekah Elmaloglou) relationship as we come towards the end of November.

The last time Neighbours ended back in July 2022, the pair had separated and were in the process of finalising their divorce, but the then-final episode saw them rekindle their romance and get back together.

By the time the show returned in September 2023, Terese was marrying Toadie (Ryan Moloney), and it was later revealed that she and Paul had split up while the show was off, with Paul ending their relationship on the day of their vow renewal.

Terese and Toadie weren’t to last, and Paul and Terese got back together in December last year, just in time for Christmas. Now, 11 months later, the pair are still together and have been mostly happy ever since.

However, it wouldn’t be Neighbours without one final challenge for the couple.

On Tuesday 25th November, “Terese is eager to celebrate her love with Paul,” and the following day she “plans a surprise” for her partner.

Yet Terese’s happy mood is ripped away in the month’s final episode, as “Paul’s confession leaves Terese reeling” on Thursday 27th November.

Whatever Paul has done, it looks like he’ll do what he does best, and try to buy his way back into Terese’s affections as he presents her with a brand new classic car.

But will it be enough to smooth things over?

As we head into Neighbours‘ final two weeks, will the couple still be together as the show comes to an end?

Also next month, Krista (Majella Davis) “speaks her truth” on Monday 17th November.

As it’s become increasingly clear that Krista isn’t as on board with the co-parenting plans as Leo (Tim Kano) and Nicolette, will she break her husband’s heart with a big revelation?

The following week, Nicolette’s “confidence is shaken” – could this be because of Krista’s revelation that she no longer wants to co-parent? The following day, “Jane helps mend Nicolette’s self-belief” as she’s seen comforting her daughter on the sofa.

Plus, Zac (Alex Kaan) “feels the heat” on Thursday 20th November, while “Krista questions [his] recent judgement” on Monday 24th November.

Since arriving in Erinsborough from Darwin, Zac has been hiding from his past, as it was revealed that an erotic tape had surfaced, featuring him and a tennis coach in the lift of Lassiters Darwin.

The bombshell followed him to Erinsborough, with savvy hotel guests recognising him from his distinctive tattoo, and Zac has been forced to offer a number of complementary spa sessions and room upgrades to keep them quiet.

With Zac and Colton (Jakob Ambrose) finally set to couple up in the coming weeks, will Zac’s big secret cause them some further drama before the show comes to an end?

And, on Monday 24th November, newly loved up “Elle and Felix uncover a scandal” – though with multiple scandals on the go, which one they’ve uncovered remains to be seen!

Could they have finally discovered the identity of the mysterious ‘Jonesey’?

Here are the full spoilers and photos for the final two weeks of November:

Monday 17th November (Episode 9348 / 445)

Krista speaks her truth.

Karl follows a new lead.

Nicolette is protective of Jane.

Tuesday 18th November (Episode 9349 / 446)

Hidden tensions impact the Kennedys.

Sadie and Wendy face the fallout.

Nicolette can’t help but meddle.

Wednesday 19th November (Episode 9350 / 447)

Wendy makes a shocking choice.

Max walks on the wild side.

The Kennedys confront the echoes of their past.

Thursday 20th November (Episode 9351 / 448)

Holly and Wendy finally face off.

Zac feels the heat.

Max takes a huge step forward.

Monday 24th November (Episode 9352 / 449)

Elle and Felix uncover a scandal.

Nicolette’s confidence is shaken.

Krista questions Zac’s recent judgement.

Tuesday 25th November (Episode 9353 / 450)

Jane helps mend Nicolette’s self-belief.

Terese is eager to celebrate her love with Paul.

Ramsay Street faces a new threat.

Wednesday 26th November (Episode 9354 / 451)

Ramsay Street must rally against a new crisis.

Andrew and Holly contemplate Wendy’s suggestion.

Terese plans a surprise for Paul.

Thursday 27th November (Episode 9355 / 452)

Paul’s confession leaves Terese reeling.

Wendy struggles to sit with her emotions.

Holly and Andrew confront their future.